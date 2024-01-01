Retail IoT Software - แอปที่เป็นที่นิยมที่สุด
Retail IoT software assists in configuring, managing, and monitoring Internet of Things (IoT) devices used throughout retail environments. This smart technology enables retail managers and store owners to optimize resource usage, reduce costs, and improve conditions for employees and customers, while also generating valuable data on store operations and visitors. Retail IoT solutions often include specialized hardware designed for retail settings and may synchronize with other connected devices, either preconfigured for IoT or connected through third-party sensors. Retail IoT software can feature or integrate with other IoT-related solutions, such as IoT platforms and IoT device management software. Many of these solutions also offer capabilities similar to retail analytics software, retail operations software, and retail business management software, and can integrate with these tools to share data, providing a unified approach to retail asset management and store optimization.
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon เป็นผู้ให้บริการเครือข่ายไร้สายของสหรัฐอเมริกา ซึ่งก่อนหน้านี้ดำเนินการเป็นแผนกแยกต่างหากของ Verizon Communications ภายใต้ชื่อ Verizon Wireless
OpSense
opsense.com
OpSense is an Internet of Things (IoT) platform built for food safety and quality monitoring for retail and foodservice industries. The OpSense platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions and more. OpSense helps prevent inventory loss, improve refrigeration efficiency, impro...
Roambee
roambee.com
Roambee offers verifiably better supply chain visibility on demand, for on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, cash cycles, business efficiencies, and sustainability w...
KABOB
kabob.io
Kabob Retail Cloud เป็นแพลตฟอร์มเทคโนโลยีการค้าปลีกแบบครบวงจรที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อรองรับร้านค้าและแบรนด์ในเครือ แพลตฟอร์มดังกล่าวมอบชุดแอปพลิเคชันหลักและแอปพลิเคชันส่วนขยายเพื่อช่วยให้ธุรกิจดำเนินการโดยอัตโนมัติและปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพการดำเนินงานด้านต่างๆ แอพหลักที่นำเสนอโดย Kabob ได้แก่: * จอแสดงผล - โซ...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin ได้พัฒนาเทคโนโลยีไร้การชำระเงินยุคใหม่ ซึ่งช่วยให้ผู้ค้าปลีกปรับใช้การช้อปปิ้งที่ราบรื่นในร้านค้าของตนได้อย่างรวดเร็ว แนวทางที่อยู่ระหว่างการจดสิทธิบัตรของ Zippin ใช้ AI, การเรียนรู้ของเครื่องจักร และเทคโนโลยีการรวมเซ็นเซอร์ เพื่อสร้างประสบการณ์ผู้บริโภคที่ดีที่สุด: ขจัดขั้นตอนการชำระเงินและ...