Retail Assortment Planning Software - แอปที่เป็นที่นิยมที่สุด

Retail assortment planning software enables offline retailers to design an in-store merchandise mix (variety of products) and depth (number of SKUs or items within each category) that aligns with customer expectations and demand. By ensuring the right assortment is available at the right store, it maximizes sales potential. This software gathers and analyzes data on customer preferences, past purchase behavior, and reactions to discounts and promotions, aiding in the optimal stocking of inventory for each store. Additionally, retail assortment planning software can be integrated with retail POS and inventory control systems to capture and analyze store-level data such as sales figures, customer information, and inventory levels. These insights are essential for effective assortment planning at each store. The software also helps manage inventory by reducing out-of-stocks, preventing stock-outs, and identifying bestsellers, thus supporting better inventory planning and purchasing decisions.
Syte
syte.ai
มองเห็นมัน ช้อปเลย ขับเคลื่อนประสิทธิภาพอีคอมเมิร์ซด้วยประสบการณ์การค้นหาภาพที่เชื่อมโยงผู้ซื้อกับผลิตภัณฑ์ที่พวกเขาจะชื่นชอบ
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai เป็นหนึ่งในแพลตฟอร์ม AI อเนกประสงค์แพลตฟอร์มแรกของโลกที่ช่วยให้องค์กรขนาดใหญ่ทั่วโลกสามารถสร้างแอปพลิเคชันที่เปิดใช้งาน AI ได้หลากหลายทั่วทั้งเวิร์กโฟลว์และฟังก์ชันต่างๆ Vue.ai มอบคุณค่าที่แตกต่างจากโซลูชันแบบจุดอื่นๆ ที่รวบรวมข้อมูลรูปภาพ วิดีโอ และข้อความจากทั่วทั้งองค์กร ถอดรหัสด้วยสแต็ก A...
First Insight
firstinsight.com
First Insight offers a next-gen decision platform that enables designers, merchants, brand managers, buyers, and marketing teams to answer the key questions they face every day by engaging consumers with digital surveys specifically designed for the retail industry. Retail leaders use First Insight’...
SPS Commerce
spscommerce.com
SPS Commerce Analytics empowers you with a single source of sell-through data so you can make faster, better decisions for your business. Forecast, plan and execute with precision to increase sales, optimize inventory and develop strategic relationships with buyers. With SPS Analytics, you gain acce...
Style Arcade
stylearcade.com
For fashion and apparel brands who want to grow faster, Style Arcade is a retail analytics platform that turns merchandising into a competitive advantage.Instead of relying on inaccessible systems; manual processes; and unreliable projections – Style Arcade unlocks merchandise data and proactively ...
MakerSights
makersights.com
MakerSights เป็นเพียงพื้นที่ทำงานด้านการจัดการการเลือกสรรสินค้าเท่านั้น ซึ่งช่วยให้แบรนด์ค้าปลีกใช้แนวทางที่ผู้บริโภคหลงใหลในกลยุทธ์ด้านผลิตภัณฑ์ และช่วยให้พวกเขาสร้างผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ผู้คนชื่นชอบได้มากขึ้น และน้อยลงจากสิ่งที่พวกเขาไม่ชอบ MakerSights Workspace รวมทีมงานข้ามสายงาน ตั้งแต่การออกแบบและผลิตภ...
Toolio
toolio.com
Toolio คือแพลตฟอร์มการขายสินค้าบนคลาวด์ที่ทำให้ขั้นตอนการทำงานที่สำคัญเป็นไปโดยอัตโนมัติ ให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกแบบเรียลไทม์ และเปิดใช้งานการทำงานร่วมกันจากระยะไกล เราช่วยให้ผู้ค้าปลีกประหยัดเวลาและตัดสินใจขายสินค้าโดยอาศัยข้อมูลได้เร็วขึ้น ซึ่งนำไปสู่การเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพสินค้าคงคลัง เพิ่มผลกำไร และการเติบโ...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak เป็นบริษัท AI ที่ให้บริการแพลตฟอร์ม แอปพลิเคชัน และบริการเพื่อช่วยให้ธุรกิจต่างๆ ควบคุมศักยภาพของ AI เพื่อเพิ่มรายได้ เพิ่มผลกำไร และเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพ แพลตฟอร์ม AI บนคลาวด์ของ Peak มอบชุดฟีเจอร์ที่หลากหลายซึ่งช่วยให้ทีมงานด้านเทคนิคและเชิงพาณิชย์สามารถสร้าง ปรับใช้ และจัดการแอปพลิเคชัน AI ในวงก...
QL2 Software
ql2.com
QL2 Software, LLC เป็นผู้บุกเบิกในตลาดข้อมูลที่มีการแข่งขันสูง โดยให้บริการแยกและวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลเว็บแก่ลูกค้าในอุตสาหกรรมการเดินทางและการค้าปลีกจำนวนมาก QL2 มอบความได้เปรียบทางการแข่งขันอย่างแท้จริงผ่านการได้มาซึ่งข้อมูลตามความต้องการ การตรวจสอบราคา การเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการแบ่งประเภท การจับคู่ผลิตภัณฑ...