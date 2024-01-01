Rebate Management Software - แอปที่เป็นที่นิยมที่สุด
Rebate management software facilitates the creation and administration of rebate programs for suppliers and business partners. Rebates are incentives provided by suppliers or manufacturers to their customers, such as retailers and wholesalers, for purchasing a minimum quantity of products or reaching specific purchasing targets. This software assists in tracking sales and purchases, calculating rebates, managing rebate payouts, and documenting rebate agreements. Typically deployed as a standalone product, rebate management software can also be integrated with CRM or ERP systems. It leverages customer data from enterprise systems and automates the manual, repetitive tasks associated with the rebate process. Additionally, some rebate management software includes features for fraud detection and automated invoicing.
Pricefx
pricefx.com
สำหรับองค์กรที่เผชิญกับความท้าทายด้านราคา ซึ่งจำเป็นต้องเร่งการเติบโตอย่างมีกำไรอย่างน่าเชื่อถือ และต้องการความแม่นยำ การมองเห็น และประสิทธิภาพในการดำเนินการด้านราคา Pricefx คือแพลตฟอร์มการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการกำหนดราคาบนคลาวด์ การจัดการ และ CPQ ที่ให้โซลูชันที่โปร่งใสและตอบสนองต่อราคาที่เหมาะสม ทุกคร...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
ต้องการรู้สึกดีกับข้อมูลของคุณหรือไม่? หากธุรกิจของคุณต้องก้าวไปอย่างรวดเร็วและมั่นใจมากขึ้น Phocas สามารถช่วยได้ เรามีแพลตฟอร์มการวางแผนธุรกิจและการวิเคราะห์แบบครบวงจรสำหรับการใช้งานทั่วทั้งบริษัท แหล่งความจริงที่มีการควบคุมเพียงแห่งเดียวที่ป้อนโดยตรงจาก ERP การบัญชี และระบบอื่นๆ ของคุณ Phocas แก้ป...
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการจัดการความภักดีและโปรโมชั่นบนคลาวด์ที่เน้น API สำหรับทีมดิจิทัล ช่วยในการเพิ่มความภักดีของลูกค้า การได้มาซึ่งลูกค้าใหม่ และเพิ่มรายได้ด้วยสิ่งจูงใจที่กำหนดเป้าหมายและรางวัลตามบริบท เราช่วยให้บริษัททุกขนาดเปิดตัว แจกจ่าย และติดตามคูปอง บัตรของขวัญ การอ้างอิง ส่วนลด โปรแกรมส...
Enable
enable.com
Enable helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers turn rebates into a strategic growth engine. Our comprehensive rebate management platform allows you effectively manage every deal type while tracking, analyzing and optimizing the entire rebate management process. With collaborative features y...