Push-To-Talk (PTT) Software - แอปที่เป็นที่นิยมที่สุด
Push-to-talk (PTT) software transforms devices into instant communication channels, similar to walkie-talkies. With this software installed, users can communicate by pressing a single button and speaking into their device, instantly transmitting their message to relevant team members in real time. PTT tools enable quick and effective communication for teams in different locations without relying on phone calls or text messaging. Consequently, these solutions are popular among teams in various industries such as field sales, construction, and manufacturing, where members are often spread across different sites. While some PTT options require specific devices from service providers, most have evolved into software solutions compatible with a wide range of devices. Some PTT solutions are available exclusively as mobile apps, while others can also be downloaded on desktop computers.
Voxer
voxer.com
Voxer คือบริษัทพัฒนาแอปบนอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่ในซานฟรานซิสโก ซึ่งเป็นที่รู้จักจากแอป Voxer Walkie Talkie ฟรีสำหรับสมาร์ทโฟน Voxer Walkie Talkie ก่อตั้งโดย Tom Katis และ Matt Ranney โดยเป็นทั้งระบบ "push-to-talk" แบบสดและระบบส่งข้อความเสียง ข้อความบน Voxer จะถูกส่งสดในขณะที่กำลังถูกบันทึก จากนั้นจึงส่งเ...
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon เป็นผู้ให้บริการเครือข่ายไร้สายของสหรัฐอเมริกา ซึ่งก่อนหน้านี้ดำเนินการเป็นแผนกแยกต่างหากของ Verizon Communications ภายใต้ชื่อ Verizon Wireless
Zello
zello.com
โซลูชันการสื่อสารทางธุรกิจแบบครบวงจรที่เชื่อมโยงผู้ใช้ 150 ล้านคนทั่วโลก เสริมศักยภาพพนักงานของคุณด้วยเสียงที่เล่นซ้ำได้ทันที
Yac
yac.com
การประชุมแบบอะซิงโครนัส ข้อความเสียง และการแชร์หน้าจอสำหรับทีม
Orion
orionlabs.io
เสียงคืออนาคตของการทำงานแนวหน้า แพลตฟอร์มเสียง Orion PTT 2.0 ขับเคลื่อนประสิทธิภาพการทำงาน ความปลอดภัยของพนักงาน และการมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้าสำหรับพนักงานระดับแนวหน้าขององค์กร ลูกค้าทั่วโลกของเราเปลี่ยนแปลงพนักงานของตนผ่านการสื่อสารโต้ตอบแบบทันทีที่ปลอดภัย E2EE ของ Orion ระบบอัตโนมัติด้วยเสียงและบอท AI...