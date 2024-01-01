Product Information Management (PIM) Systems - แอปที่เป็นที่นิยมที่สุด
Product Information Management (PIM) systems centralize and manage an e-commerce business's product information, ensuring a single, accurate view of product data. These tools help maintain consistent and high-quality product data. Product managers and data teams use PIM systems to collect data from various sources and address data issues, while marketing teams utilize them to distribute product data across all desired channels. Product Experience Management (PXM) is an advanced form of PIM that enhances the buyer experience by leveraging product data and digital assets. Although PXM typically includes features for digital asset management (DAM), PIM solutions also integrate with DAM tools to improve product data. Additionally, PIM software integrates with e-commerce platforms to provide product data for online stores and with ERP systems or product data management (PDM) software to capture technical product specifications.
Salsify
แพลตฟอร์ม CommerceXM ของ Salsify ขับเคลื่อนประสบการณ์ที่ผู้ซื้อต้องการในทุกขั้นตอนของเส้นทางการซื้อ ทุกที่บนชั้นวางดิจิทัล
Jasper PIM
Product Information Management System, or PIM, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) that functions as a core repository for all product information providing one tool to centralize, merchandise, and sync product data throughout a business. This data can be used to feed eCommerce websites, print catalog...
Contentserv
With its Product Experience Cloud, Contentserv aims to create an all-in-one cloud solution that enables businesses to deliver a frictionless, channel-agnostic and highly personalised buying experience. By automating and integrating product content in one central location, it aims to empower business...
ChannelPilot
ChannelPilot is a cloud-based, innovative multichannel solution for online shops, agencies and brands. Products are automatically placed on thousands of online platforms globally. The various possibilities for analysis and optimization guarantee the best quality of product data. This in turn, increa...
Apimio
APIMIO is a Product Information Management (PIM) tool that enables manufacturers to streamline product data feeds for their retailers. Forget about maintaining spreadsheets, PDFs, or Word files, with APIMIO you can collect and upload the information in a centralized repository and have it synchroniz...
Surefront
Surefront is a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Product Information Management (PIM), and Wholesale Customer Relationship Management (CRM) 3-in-1 platform that streamlines the product development and merchandising process for retailers and suppliers. Surefront replaces antiquated tool...
Bluestone PIM
Bluestone PIM is the first MACH certified SaaS PIM platform. This solution is extremely flexible as it allows to connect and share your product information with other software, marketplaces or platforms. Bluestone PIM has offices in Norway, Thailand, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands and the USA. With...
Amber Engine
The Amber Engine next-gen product information management (PIM) software was designed to make organizing,optimizing, and syndicating product data—including product images and video—as simple as possible. Use features like bulk editing and data quality scores to cut the time spent on data management d...
Creative Force
Creative Force is the leading content production management platform for large-scale eCommerce content production. We empower top brands, retailers, and commercial studios to deliver high-quality and consistent eCommerce and editorial images, video, and copy at high volume. Our SaaS platform provide...
Image Relay
Image Relay. All your digital assets. All your product information. All in one place. Meet Marketing Delivery: the world’s first fully integrated marketing solution. Finally, all your digital assets and product information in one place for fast, seamless creation and delivery. No more chaos. Just yo...
Crystallize
การค้าแบบไร้หัวที่รวดเร็วเป็นพิเศษสำหรับแบรนด์และเอเจนซี่ที่หลงใหลในผลิตภัณฑ์ สร้างสรรค์ประสบการณ์ผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ไม่เหมือนใครและน่าจดจำ และขายผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณในทุกช่องทาง ทุกขนาด ในแบบที่คุณฝัน
PIMworks
PIMworks เป็นโซลูชันการจัดการข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์ (PIM) แบบครบวงจรที่ช่วยจัดการข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์และข้อมูลทั้งหมดของคุณจากส่วนกลาง นอกจากการจัดการข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์แล้ว ผู้ค้าปลีกออนไลน์และแบรนด์ยังสามารถจัดการสินทรัพย์ดิจิทัลได้อย่างง่ายดาย รวบรวมข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ถูกต้องไปยังหลายช่องทางได้อย่างราบรื่น เพิ่มป...
RetailOps
RetailOps เป็นโซลูชันการจัดการการดำเนินงานการค้าปลีก ลูกค้าของเรามีความต้องการโซลูชัน SaaS ที่แท้จริงซึ่งสามารถจัดการช่องทางการขายและผลิตภัณฑ์ได้หลากหลายในแอปพลิเคชันเดียวที่ใช้งานง่าย โซลูชันของเราครอบคลุมทุกอย่างตั้งแต่การจัดซื้อไปจนถึงการรายงาน และแม้กระทั่งการใช้งานบนมือถือด้วยแอปมือถือ RetailOp...
Billtrust
เร่งการเติบโตของรายได้ออนไลน์ ปรับขนาดได้อย่างราบรื่น และเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพประสบการณ์ของลูกค้าด้วยแพลตฟอร์มร้านค้าบนเว็บอัจฉริยะ B2B/B2C และแอปมือถือ Billtrust eCommerce สร้างขึ้นโดยมีจุดประสงค์เพื่อให้ผู้จัดจำหน่ายขายส่งและธุรกิจการผลิตเพื่อให้สามารถแข่งขันและสร้างสรรค์นวัตกรรมด้วยโซลูชั่นแบบองค์รวมท...
WizCommerce
WizCommerce เป็นแพลตฟอร์มที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI แบบครบวงจรที่ช่วยให้ผู้ค้าส่ง ผู้จัดจำหน่าย และผู้ผลิต B2B แปลงการขายแบบ end-to-end ให้เป็นดิจิทัล ตั้งแต่การบันทึกโอกาสในการขายใหม่ไปจนถึงการรับคำสั่งซื้อ การชำระเงิน และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย! ผู้ใช้สามารถสั่งซื้อได้ที่งานแสดงสินค้า ทางออนไลน์ หรือนอกสถานที่ ...
Cymbio
Cymbio ช่วยให้แบรนด์ต่างๆ เติบโตด้วยยอดขายดิจิทัลด้วยแพลตฟอร์มซื้อขายแบบครบวงจรและแบบครบวงจรแห่งแรกของโลก ฮับอัตโนมัติ B2B ที่ครอบคลุมทุกด้านของเรารองรับระบบ โปรโตคอล และผู้จำหน่ายทั้งหมด ขณะเดียวกันก็เปิดเผยแบรนด์สู่ระบบนิเวศการค้าปลีกทั่วโลกได้อย่างราบรื่น Cymbio สนับสนุนผู้ค้าปลีก ตลาด ห้างสรรพสิ...
1WorldSync
1WorldSync® เป็นผู้นำในการจัดวางเนื้อหาผลิตภัณฑ์ ซึ่งช่วยให้บริษัทมากกว่า 14,000 แห่งในกว่า 60 ประเทศลดความซับซ้อนในการสร้างและเผยแพร่เนื้อหาที่มีผลกระทบซึ่งมีความถูกต้อง สม่ำเสมอ และเกี่ยวข้องในทุกที่ที่การค้าเกิดขึ้น ด้วยแพลตฟอร์มเทคโนโลยีและบริการจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญ 1WorldSync สามารถแก้ปัญหาความท้าทา...
Sales Layer
Sales Layer เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม PIM (การจัดการข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์) ชั้นนำระดับโลกที่ช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ ดำเนินกระบวนการ B2B ที่ซับซ้อนได้โดยอัตโนมัติ และเชื่อมต่อผลิตภัณฑ์ของตนกับแพลตฟอร์มหรือเครื่องมือการขายระดับองค์กรภายในหรือภายนอกองค์กรทั่วทั้งห่วงโซ่อุปทาน ด้วยการเริ่มต้นใช้งานรายบุคคลที่ได้รับการปรับให้เ...
Akeneo
Akeneo เป็นบริษัทด้านประสบการณ์ผลิตภัณฑ์ (PX) และผู้นำระดับโลกด้านการจัดการข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์ (PIM); สร้างโลกที่ทุกปฏิสัมพันธ์ของผลิตภัณฑ์เป็นประสบการณ์ที่แนะนำผู้บริโภคและมืออาชีพในการซื้อที่ดีที่สุดทุกที่ทุกเวลา Akeneo มอบอำนาจให้กับผู้นำธุรกิจด้วยซอฟต์แวร์ การศึกษา และชุมชนที่มีส่วนร่วม ซึ่งทั้งหมดน...
Plytix
Plytix PIM เป็นซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์ชั้นนำสำหรับธุรกิจขนาดเล็กและขนาดกลางทั่วโลก เนื่องจากมีอินเทอร์เฟซที่ใช้งานง่าย ราคาต่ำ และแนวทางการดูแลเอาใจใส่ในการเริ่มต้นใช้งานและการสนับสนุนลูกค้า Plytix PIM ช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ ปรับปรุงกระบวนการจัดการข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์ของตนโดยการจัดหาแหล่งความจริงศู...
Informatica
Informatica (NYSE: INFA) ผู้นำด้านการจัดการข้อมูลบนคลาวด์ระดับองค์กร นำข้อมูลและ AI มาสู่ชีวิตด้วยการเสริมศักยภาพให้ธุรกิจต่างๆ ตระหนักถึงพลังการเปลี่ยนแปลงของสินทรัพย์ที่สำคัญที่สุดของพวกเขา เราได้สร้างซอฟต์แวร์ประเภทใหม่ Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC) ซึ่งขับเคลื่อนโดย AI แล...
Pimcore
เป็นที่ชื่นชอบของนักพัฒนา เอเจนซี่ และองค์กรต่างๆ: Pimcore Platform™ เป็นแพลตฟอร์มโอเพ่นซอร์สขั้นสูงที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากบริษัทกว่า 110,000 แห่งทั่วโลก โดยนำเสนอโซลูชั่นที่ล้ำสมัยสำหรับการจัดการสินทรัพย์ดิจิทัล (DAM), การจัดการข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์ (PIM), การจัดการข้อมูลหลัก (MDM), การจัดการประสบการณ์ด...