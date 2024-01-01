Payroll Services - แอปที่เป็นที่นิยมที่สุด
Payroll service firms handle the outsourcing of the employee compensation process. They handle tasks such as calculating employee pay, disbursing payments to employees, and producing tax forms like W-2s. A significant number of these firms provide self-service interfaces for employees, allowing them to input hours worked, update personal information, and access tax-related details. Moreover, they typically furnish employers with comprehensive reports on employee compensation and labor. Usually, these firms collaborate with either the human resources or accounting departments within a company. However, certain businesses may opt for a more involved approach and oversee their payroll process using specialized software.
ADP
adp.com
ADP นำเสนอโซลูชันบัญชีเงินเดือนและทรัพยากรบุคคลออนไลน์ชั้นนำของอุตสาหกรรม รวมถึงภาษี การปฏิบัติตามข้อกำหนด การบริหารผลประโยชน์ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย รับสิ่งที่ดีที่สุดด้วย ADP
Kwork
kwork.com
Kwork เป็นตลาดฟรีแลนซ์ระดับโลกพร้อมบริการราคาคงที่เริ่มต้นที่ 10 ดอลลาร์ ตั้งแต่การพัฒนาและออกแบบเว็บไซต์ไปจนถึงการสร้างเพลง, SMM, SEO, การตัดต่อวิดีโอ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย มีบริการสำหรับทุกความต้องการ!
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits เป็นบริษัทที่ตั้งอยู่ในสหรัฐอเมริกา ซึ่งนำเสนอซอฟต์แวร์บนคลาวด์เป็นบริการแก่บริษัทต่างๆ ในการจัดการทรัพยากรมนุษย์ โดยมุ่งเน้นที่การช่วยเหลือพวกเขาในเรื่องความคุ้มครองด้านสุขภาพ Zenefits ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2013 มีสำนักงานใหญ่ในซานฟรานซิสโก .
Alight
alight.com
ตั้งแต่การจ้างงานไปจนถึงการเกษียณอายุ และอื่นๆ ผู้คนของคุณพึ่งพาคุณสำหรับทรัพยากรที่จะเสริมสร้างสุขภาพ ความมั่งคั่ง และความเป็นอยู่ที่ดีของพวกเขา มอบอำนาจให้กับพวกเขาด้วยข้อมูลและเทคโนโลยีที่ให้ความชัดเจนผ่านข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่เชื่อมโยงกันในวงกว้างและทันท่วงที ขับเคลื่อนผลลัพธ์ที่ดีขึ้นให้กับผู้คนและธุ...
TriNet Hire
app.trinethire.com
TriNet Hire เป็นเครื่องมือการสรรหาบุคลากรบนคลาวด์ที่เรียบง่ายและมีประสิทธิภาพ ซึ่งทำให้การโพสต์บนกระดานงานและการจัดการผู้สมัครของคุณเป็นเรื่องง่าย สร้างประกาศรับสมัครงานใหม่และโพสต์ไปยังกระดานรับสมัครงานที่สำคัญได้อย่างง่ายดาย โปรโมตผ่านโซเชียลมีเดียและตรวจทานเรซูเม่ ดาวน์โหลดไฟล์ที่ส่งและแนบคำติชม ...
ChaadHR
chaadhr.com
ChaadHR is a leading global employment platform that makes it easy for companies to employ teams internationally. ChaadHR take care of international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance in dozens of countries. Our ironclad intellectual property protections and industry-leading sec...
Allevity
allevity.com
Allevity gives its clients the freedom to get back to doing what they love. For more than 45 years, they have provided peace of mind through a comprehensive suite of employer solutions. Clients trust Allevity to expertly handle their Human Resources, payroll, recruiting, and staffing. Allevity’s mis...
PayEntry
payentry.com
Payentry offers technology that makes payroll services simple– a powerful processing engine, and the most intuitive workflow and user experience. Our latest release, NextGen, makes the Payentry online payroll software platform even faster, more integrated, and easier to use. See the difference of a ...
Nexeo HR
nexeohr.com
Nexeo helps jobseekers find roles in the call center, manufacturing, shipping, and other light industrial industries
G&A Partners
gnapartners.com
ด้วยการนำเสนอโซลูชันและเทคโนโลยีที่ได้รับการพิสูจน์แล้วในด้านทรัพยากรบุคคล ผลประโยชน์ของพนักงาน การบริหารบัญชีเงินเดือน และความปลอดภัยในสถานที่ทำงาน G&A Partners แบ่งเบาภาระของงานธุรการที่น่าเบื่อ และช่วยให้เจ้าของธุรกิจมุ่งความสนใจไปที่เวลา ความสามารถ และพลังงานในการขยายบริษัทของตน ในฐานะผู้ให้บริก...
Insperity
insperity.com
Insperity นำเสนอโซลูชันด้านทรัพยากรบุคคลและธุรกิจที่ช่วยให้บริษัทที่ดีที่สุดของอเมริกาประสบความสำเร็จมาตั้งแต่ปี 1986
FrankCrum
frankcrum.com
FrankCrum ให้บริการทรัพยากรบุคคลจากภายนอก การบริหารบัญชีเงินเดือนและบัญชีเงินเดือน สวัสดิการพนักงานและการบริหารสวัสดิการ 401(k) ค่าตอบแทนพนักงาน และโซลูชั่นทรัพยากรบุคคล
Block Advisors
blockadvisors.com
Block Advisors เป็นบริษัทที่ให้บริการจัดเตรียมและวางแผนภาษีเพื่อช่วยเหลือบุคคลและธุรกิจที่มีปัญหาด้านภาษีที่ซับซ้อน