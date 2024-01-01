Payment Processing Software - แอปที่เป็นที่นิยมที่สุด
Payment processing software enables businesses to handle various types of business-to-business (B2B) payments efficiently. Companies utilize this software to manage incoming payments from business customers and outgoing payments to suppliers. Any business that accepts non-cash payments can benefit from using payment processing software. It is primarily used by accounting teams to ensure timely payments and minimize errors. This software integrates with payment gateways, accounting systems, and accounts payable (AP) automation software. Additionally, payment processing software is often paired with e-commerce platforms and retail point-of-sale (POS) systems.
PayPal
paypal.com
PayPal Holdings, Inc. เป็นบริษัทอเมริกันที่ดำเนินงานระบบการชำระเงินออนไลน์ทั่วโลกที่รองรับการโอนเงินออนไลน์ และทำหน้าที่เป็นทางเลือกทางอิเล็กทรอนิกส์แทนวิธีการกระดาษแบบดั้งเดิม เช่น เช็คและธนาณัติ บริษัทดำเนินการเป็นผู้ประมวลผลการชำระเงินสำหรับผู้ขายออนไลน์ เว็บไซต์ประมูล และผู้ใช้เชิงพาณิชย์อื่นๆ จ...
Venmo
venmo.com
จ่าย. รับเงิน. ร้านค้า. แบ่งปัน. Venmo เป็นกระเป๋าเงินดิจิทัลที่ทำให้เงินง่ายขึ้นสำหรับทุกคนตั้งแต่นักเรียนไปจนถึงธุรกิจขนาดเล็ก ผู้คนมากกว่า 60 ล้านคนใช้แอป Venmo เพื่อการชำระเงินทางโซเชียลที่รวดเร็ว ปลอดภัย
Payoneer
payoneer.com
Payoneer คือบริษัทผู้ให้บริการทางการเงินสัญชาติอเมริกันที่ให้บริการโอนเงินออนไลน์ บริการชำระเงินดิจิทัล และจัดหาเงินทุนหมุนเวียนให้กับลูกค้า
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe เป็นบริษัทที่ให้บริการทางการเงินและซอฟต์แวร์ในฐานะบริการ (SaaS) ของอเมริกา ซึ่งมีสำนักงานใหญ่ในซานฟรานซิสโก แคลิฟอร์เนีย ประเทศสหรัฐอเมริกา บริษัทนำเสนอซอฟต์แวร์ประมวลผลการชำระเงินและ Application Programming Interfaces (API) เป็นหลักสำหรับเว็บไซต์อีคอมเมิร์ซและแอปพลิเคชันบนมือถือ
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. คือผู้ให้บริการทางการเงิน ผู้รวบรวมบริการผู้ค้า และบริษัทชำระเงินผ่านมือถือสัญชาติอเมริกัน ซึ่งตั้งอยู่ในเมืองซานฟรานซิสโก รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย บริษัททำการตลาดผลิตภัณฑ์การชำระเงินด้านซอฟต์แวร์และฮาร์ดแวร์ และได้ขยายไปสู่บริการสำหรับธุรกิจขนาดเล็ก บริษัทก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2552 โดย Jack Dorsey แล...
FreshBooks
freshbooks.com
FreshBooks เป็นซอฟต์แวร์บัญชีที่ดำเนินการโดย 2ndSite Inc. สำหรับธุรกิจขนาดเล็กและขนาดกลางเป็นหลัก เป็นซอฟต์แวร์บนเว็บในรูปแบบบริการ (SaaS) ที่สามารถเข้าถึงได้ผ่านเดสก์ท็อปหรืออุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่ บริษัทก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2546 และตั้งอยู่ในเมืองโตรอนโต ประเทศแคนาดา
HoneyBook
honeybook.com
ได้รับการโหวตให้เป็นซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการลูกค้าอันดับ 1 สำหรับธุรกิจขนาดเล็ก รักษาความปลอดภัยให้กับลูกค้าได้รวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้นด้วยโปรเจ็กต์ครบวงจร เครื่องมือการจัดการการออกใบแจ้งหนี้และการชำระเงิน ทดลองใช้ฟรี 7 วัน
Karbon
karbonhq.com
คุณบริหารสำนักงานบัญชีอย่างไร งาน ลูกค้า การวางแผนและการสื่อสารรวมอยู่ในที่เดียว ไม่ว่าทีมของคุณจะอยู่ในออฟฟิศหรืออยู่ห่างไกล คุณก็สามารถทำงานร่วมกับ Karbon ได้
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye เป็นแพลตฟอร์มประสบการณ์ลูกค้าที่ครอบคลุม ธุรกิจมากกว่า 60,000 แห่งทุกขนาดใช้ BirdEye ทุกวันเพื่อให้ค้นพบทางออนไลน์ผ่านการรีวิว ได้รับเลือกจากลูกค้าด้วยการโต้ตอบด้วยการส่งข้อความ และเป็นธุรกิจที่ดีที่สุดด้วยเครื่องมือสำรวจและข้อมูลเชิงลึก
Airwallex
airwallex.com
ให้ธุรกิจของคุณสามารถชำระเงินระหว่างประเทศได้รวดเร็ว ง่ายดาย และมีค่าธรรมเนียมต่ำในหลายสกุลเงิน ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับบัญชีฟรีวันนี้
Melio
meliopayments.com
ชำระเงินและรับเงินตามใบแจ้งหนี้อย่างรวดเร็ว ง่ายดาย และไม่มีค่าใช้จ่ายตามปกติ เพิ่มกระแสเงินสดและลดความยุ่งยากด้วย Melio Payments
Thryv
thryv.com
จัดการลูกค้าได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลาและบนอุปกรณ์ใดก็ได้ด้วยซอฟต์แวร์สำหรับธุรกิจขนาดเล็กของ Thryv: CRM, การตลาดแบบข้อความและอีเมล, โซเชียลมีเดีย, เว็บไซต์ และอื่นๆ
GoCardless
gocardless.com
GoCardless Dashboard เป็นที่ที่คุณจะจัดการลูกค้า จัดทำแผน และรับการชำระเงินแบบหักบัญชีธนาคาร
Clover
clover.com
ระบบ POS และการประมวลผลบัตรเครดิตของเราช่วยให้คุณสามารถรับการชำระเงินและดำเนินธุรกิจของคุณได้
Mollie
mollie.com
เริ่มขยายธุรกิจของคุณด้วยการชำระเงินแบบ Mollie: ✓ รับชำระเงินภายใน 15 นาที ✓ ราคาที่ซื่อสัตย์ ✓ วิธีการชำระเงินชั้นนำทั้งหมด รับเงินทันที »
Paystack
paystack.com
การชำระเงินออนไลน์และออฟไลน์ที่ทันสมัยสำหรับแอฟริกา Paystack ช่วยให้ธุรกิจในแอฟริกาได้รับเงินจากทุกคนจากทุกที่ในโลก
WePay
wepay.com
WePay เป็นผู้ให้บริการการชำระเงินออนไลน์ที่ตั้งอยู่ในสหรัฐอเมริกา ซึ่งนำเสนอโซลูชันการชำระเงินแบบครบวงจรและปรับแต่งได้ผ่าน API ให้กับธุรกิจแพลตฟอร์ม เช่น เว็บไซต์การระดมทุน ตลาดกลาง และบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์สำหรับธุรกิจขนาดเล็ก มีการฉ้อโกงและการป้องกันความเสี่ยงแก่พันธมิตร
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
เติมพลังให้กับแบรนด์ของคุณ®ด้วยแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดอันดับ 1® สำหรับธุรกิจขนาดเล็ก
Fiskl
fiskl.com
การออกใบแจ้งหนี้ผ่านมือถือ (และอีกมากมาย) สำหรับธุรกิจขนาดเล็ก จัดการการเงินของธุรกิจของคุณแบบวันต่อวันอย่างมืออาชีพ! มีบัญชีฟรี
Veem
veem.com
Veem คือแพลตฟอร์มการชำระเงินออนไลน์ระดับโลกในซานฟรานซิสโก ก่อตั้งในปี 2014 โดย Marwan Forzley และ Aldo Carrascoso เดิมชื่อ Align Commerce โดยเปลี่ยนชื่อเป็น Veem เมื่อวันที่ 8 มีนาคม 2017 บริษัทให้บริการใน 100 ประเทศและ 70 สกุลเงิน รวมถึง USD, CAD, GBP, EUR, HKD, CNY และ AUD ลูกค้าใน 100 ประเทศสามาร...
Checkout.com
checkout.com
Checkout.com ช่วยให้ธุรกิจของคุณเสนอวิธีการชำระเงินและสกุลเงินให้กับลูกค้าได้มากขึ้น บัตรเครดิตที่ดีที่สุดในระดับเดียวกันและช่องทางการชำระเงินทางเลือก
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap เป็นโซลูชั่นการชำระเงินออนไลน์สำหรับบริษัทอีคอมเมิร์ซ B2B และ SaaS ซึ่งเชี่ยวชาญด้านการประมวลผลการชำระเงินระดับโลกและโซลูชั่นเกตเวย์การชำระเงินสำหรับธุรกิจออนไลน์
Sertifi
sertifi.net
Sertifi เสนอวิธีที่เร็วและปลอดภัยที่สุดในการปิดธุรกิจ ตั้งแต่ลายเซ็นอิเล็กทรอนิกส์ที่มีผลผูกพันทางกฎหมาย ไปจนถึงการเก็บการชำระเงินออนไลน์ที่ปลอดภัย และการเก็บอนุมัติบัตรเครดิตออนไลน์ที่ปลอดภัย บริษัทหลายพันแห่งทั่วโลกไว้วางใจให้ Sertifi ปิดธุรกิจได้เร็วขึ้น รับรู้รายได้ได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ปรับปรุงความปล...
PingPong Global
usa.pingpongx.com
PingPong เป็นยูนิคอร์น FinTech ที่สร้างสรรค์พื้นที่บริการการชำระเงินสำหรับผู้ขายอีคอมเมิร์ซข้ามพรมแดนทั่วโลก ภารกิจของเราคือการใช้ประโยชน์จากการดำเนินงานทั่วโลกของเราคือการช่วยให้ลูกค้าของเราขายได้ทุกที่ทั่วโลก เรามุ่งมั่นที่จะนำเสนอบริการที่ดีที่สุดแก่ลูกค้าของเราและช่วยให้พวกเขาขยายธุรกิจของพวกเขา
EBizCharge
ebizcharge.com
EBizCharge คือชุดเครื่องมือเรียกเก็บเงินที่ทำงานโดยตรงภายในระบบที่ธุรกิจของคุณใช้อยู่แล้ว
Introwise
introwise.com
กำหนดเวลาที่ง่ายดายสำหรับคุณและลูกค้าของคุณ เวลาของคุณมีค่ามาก ใช้มันเพื่อขยายธุรกิจของคุณ เราจะทำให้แน่ใจว่าสิ่งต่างๆ ในแต่ละวันดำเนินไปอย่างราบรื่น เราปลดปล่อยความคิดสร้างสรรค์เพื่อให้คุณคิดภาพรวมได้: รับเงินเพื่อทำสิ่งที่คุณรัก ในที่สุดคุณก็มีเวลาดำดิ่งลงไปในโปรเจ็กต์ทั้งหมดที่คุณเลื่อนออกไป: แ...
Cushion
cushion.ai
ชำระค่าใช้จ่ายตรงเวลาและหลีกเลี่ยงค่าธรรมเนียมเงินเบิกเกินบัญชี ชำระเงินอัตโนมัติโดยไม่มีเงินเบิกเกินบัญชี
Clickatell
clickatell.com
Clickatell ช่วยให้ผู้บริโภคมีอำนาจในการจัดการชีวิตประจำวันและทำธุรกรรมกับธุรกิจผ่านการแชท
VersaPay
versapay.com
เพิ่มระบบอัตโนมัติ การรวมศูนย์ และการมองเห็นกระบวนการ AR ของคุณ ในขณะเดียวกันก็มอบประสบการณ์ชั้นนำของอุตสาหกรรมแก่ลูกค้า
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion เป็นซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการบริการภาคสนามที่เรียบง่ายและมีประสิทธิภาพ โดยนำเสนอคุณสมบัติที่หลากหลาย เช่น การจัดการลูกค้า การออกใบแจ้งหนี้และการชำระเงิน การจัดการสินค้าคงคลัง การติดตามเวลา และการรายงาน ซอฟต์แวร์นี้พร้อมใช้งานบนเดสก์ท็อปและแอปมือถือเพื่อเชื่อมต่อพนักงานในสำนักงาน ช่างเทคนิค แ...
PingPong 中国
pingpongx.com
PingPong ให้บริการผู้ขายข้ามพรมแดนชาวจีน PingPong ให้บริการเรียกเก็บเงินข้ามพรมแดนที่รวดเร็ว สะดวก และปลอดภัยแก่ผู้ขายข้ามพรมแดนของจีน โดยมุ่งเน้นไปที่ความต้องการที่ครอบคลุมของผู้ค้าข้ามพรมแดนและวิสาหกิจขนาดกลางและขนาดย่อมที่เดินทางไปต่างประเทศ ปัจจุบัน PingPong ได้จัดตั้งคอลเลกชันข้ามพรมแดนในต่างป...
Wallester
business.wallester.com
เริ่มออกนามบัตรเสมือนหรือจริงฟรี จัดการการใช้จ่ายของบริษัทได้ในที่เดียว ลงทะเบียนตอนนี้และเข้าถึงบัญชี VISA IBAN ฟรีหนึ่งวัน!
Adyen
adyen.com
การชำระเงิน ข้อมูล และการจัดการทางการเงินแบบครบวงจรในโซลูชันเดียว พบกับแพลตฟอร์มเทคโนโลยีทางการเงินที่ช่วยให้คุณตระหนักถึงความทะเยอทะยานของคุณได้เร็วขึ้น
Fyorin
fyorin.com
Fyorin เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการดำเนินงานทางการเงินแบบครบวงจรที่รวบรวมเครือข่ายสถาบันการเงินระดับโลกที่สามารถเข้าถึงสกุลเงินมากกว่า 220 สกุล เพื่อปรับปรุงการชำระเงินข้ามพรมแดนและนำเสนอโซลูชั่นการเงินแบบครบวงจร เราให้บริการธุรกิจระดับโลกด้วยแพลตฟอร์มเดียวสำหรับการดำเนินงานทางการเงินทั่วโลก เข้าถึงสถาบันการเงิ...
Ignition
ignitionapp.com
Ignition เป็นแพลตฟอร์มแบบครบวงจรสำหรับบริการระดับมืออาชีพที่ช่วยให้ธุรกิจได้รับเงินเร็วขึ้นและดำเนินการอย่างชาญฉลาดยิ่งขึ้น Ignition ดำเนินการและเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพข้อเสนอ ข้อตกลงกับลูกค้า การเรียกเก็บเงินและการเรียกเก็บเงินให้เหมาะสมโดยอัตโนมัติ เพื่อยุติการชำระเงินล่าช้า งานที่ยังไม่ได้เรียกเก็บเงิน ...
ezyCollect
ezycollect.io
ซอฟต์แวร์บัญชีลูกหนี้ ezyCollect ช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ ปรับปรุง ดำเนินการโดยอัตโนมัติ และจัดการกิจกรรมสินเชื่อและการเรียกเก็บเงินของลูกค้าได้ดียิ่งขึ้น ทดลองใช้ฟรีทันที!
Libeo
libeo.io
Libeo มีภารกิจในการทำให้การประมวลผลและการชำระเจ้าหนี้สำหรับ SMEs ง่ายขึ้น
Paylivre
paylivre.com
Paylivre is a payments fintech, based in Brazil, that provides cross-border solutions, moving over 8 million dollars monthly and connecting our partners to their Brazilian audience through our payment APIs.
PayDock
paydock.com
Paydock is a payments orchestration platform, that is leading the way in resolving numerous costly issues for merchants who navigate disparate, fast-moving & fragmented payment service (& related) providers. Our innovative API-first technology harmonises payment, fraud, identity & other vendors (suc...
Leatherback
leatherback.co
We are committed to making cross-border trade easier for individuals and businesses across the globe. Leatherback moves your money where it needs to be working without trouble. Anytime, Anywhere, and to almost Everywhere We are building products to give you all you need to offer your goods and servi...
eDebit Direct
edebitdirect.com
Credit cards are expensive, and sometimes tough to get, especially for high-risk industries. Our secure system allows you to debit
Ecommpay
ecommpay.com
ECOMMPAY is a leading payment service provider and a direct bank card acquirer. We create tailor-made data-driven technologies for e-commerce clients to make online payments worldwide. ECOMMPAY ensures money movement in one click; our payment gateway facilitates an omnichannel payment process, combi...
Connectpay
connectpay.com
ConnectPay is one of the fastest growing Electronic Money Institutions (EMI) in Lithuania – the leading fintech hub in continental Europe - providing banking services for internet based companies. By offering a One Stop Shop solution for all payment facilities under one roof, ConnectPay arrays smoot...
BizPayO
bizpayo.com
BizPayO lets professionals accept credit card and ACH payments online while recovering the processing fees. 100% compliant and ultra-secure.
Billment
billment.com
Billment™ is an invoice management efficiency tool that integrates with QuickBooks to save you time and money. Billment™ feature stack goes deep, including features like batch processing payments, batch customer automations, scheduled payment processing, and much more. The UX is effortless and custo...
Reap Global
reap.global
Reap is a financial platform that enables access and financial connectivity through innovation for companies of all sizes. Reap combines spend management software with a range of innovative payment products — including the flagship Reap Visa Corporate Credit Card. Reap is committed to helping busine...
Prommt
prommt.com
Prommt is a secure payment request platform that turns risky, time-consuming telephone payments into secure, online transactions. Prommt gives merchants the ability to send instant, personalised payment requests to customers via email, text or online message; bringing a secure and seamless online ch...
Easebuzz
easebuzz.in
Easebuzz is full-stack payment solutions platform serving more than 1,00,000 businesses in India. With a mission to become one-stop Financial Operating System for businesses, Easebuzz helps companies digitise payments & manage end-to-end financial operations around digital payment collections, payme...
Skydo
skydo.com
Skydo makes receiving international business payments affordable, easy and seamless. Get GST compliant FIRA and real time payment tracking. Cheapest solution for businesses and freelancers compared to banks, Paypal and Wise.
Rvvup
rvvup.com
Rvvup is a Payments 3.0 multi-rail payment platform that delivers new real-time open banking and digital currency payments, alongside Cards, PayPal, Apple Pay & BNPL - future proofing businesses with one simple integration, instant settlement, increased conversion and lower fees.
PayOp
payop.com
PayOp is a convenient online payment system for online businessmen of any field of activity that allows you to accept payments using more than 150 methods in all countries of the world*, which will allow your business to grow in new regions.
Mamo Pay
mamopay.com
We're a UAE, Dubai based FinTech, the first to be fully regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority ("DFSA")🇦🇪 founded by two ex-Google employees. Mamo Pay for Business is a full-stack payment platform for SMEs (only UAE). Whether you're a SME, a home business, or a freelancer, send your c...
AxxonPay
axxonpay.com
AxxonPay is a premier payment solutions provider and a direct bank card acquirer for high risk merchants. We offer a range of payment services, including Visa, Mastercard, JCB, UnionPay, and alternative payment methods to clients across the globe. Our data-driven technologies are customized to suit ...
Paystand
paystand.com
Paystand is a leading digital payment solution for B2B companies, with over 170,000 businesses transacting on its payment network. Paystand makes it easy to accept payments, streamline collections, and automate hours of manual AR tasks. Using Paystand, you can enable no-fee payments and simplify com...
Telleroo
telleroo.com
Pay runs without the pain. Bulk payments without the bank. Faster payments without the fees. More secure payments without the stress. Telleroo de-risks bulk payments for business owners, internal finance teams, accountants and bookkeepers. You can prepare pay runs easily, then fund a ringfenced e-mo...
Global Payments
globalpayments.com
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions delivering innovative services to our customers globally.
Crezco
crezco.com
Crezco is the open banking payment solution designed for online invoices. We eliminate card fees and slow settlement times, saving you money, time spent reconciling, and improving your cashflow. You can also use Crezco’s bulk payment to securely pay suppliers and staff all around the world from a si...
Helcim
helcim.com
Helcim is a payments company that lets businesses accept credit cards with ease. Helcim focuses on delivering a better payment service by making it easier to sign up, providing smarter payment tools, and making it more affordable to get paid. We know that getting paid is central to your business, th...
BridgerPay
bridgerpay.com
BridgerPay is the world’s first payment operations platform, built to automate ALL payment flows with a Lego-like interface, empowering ANY business to scale their payments, insights, and revenue with a codeless, unified and agnostic software.