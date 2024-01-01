Payment Analytics Software - แอปที่เป็นที่นิยมที่สุด
Payment analytics software is designed to track online payments for e-commerce and subscription-based businesses. It consolidates payment data from various sources (such as PayPal and Stripe) to monitor customer transactions. Primarily, accounting professionals use this software to manage revenues, while sales managers use it to evaluate the effectiveness of their sales strategies. This software can be offered as a standalone solution or integrated into payment gateway software. Additionally, subscription management software and e-commerce platforms often include payment analytics features.
Databox
databox.com
แพลตฟอร์มการวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจที่สร้างขึ้นเพื่อช่วยให้คุณเข้าใจว่าเกิดอะไรขึ้นกับธุรกิจของคุณ KPI จากบริการคลาวด์ สเปรดชีต ฐานข้อมูล รวมอยู่ในที่เดียว
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap เป็นโซลูชั่นการชำระเงินออนไลน์สำหรับบริษัทอีคอมเมิร์ซ B2B และ SaaS ซึ่งเชี่ยวชาญด้านการประมวลผลการชำระเงินระดับโลกและโซลูชั่นเกตเวย์การชำระเงินสำหรับธุรกิจออนไลน์
MRR.io
mrr.io
ติดตามรายได้ที่เกิดขึ้นประจำรายเดือนของคุณ ไม่ว่าคุณจะใช้ตัวประมวลผลการชำระเงินแบบใด
IXOPAY
ixopay.com
IXOPAY is a highly scalable and PCI-certified payment management platform for White Label Clients and Enterprise Merchants. The modern, easily extendable architecture enables the orchestration of payments, provides intelligent routing and cascading functions as well as state-of-the-art risk manageme...
HiPay
hipay.com
HiPay is a global payment provider. Use the power of your payment data to find new opportunities, follow the lifecycle of a transaction, identify and fix problems, and measure the impact of your fraud rules.
Payfirma
payfirma.com
Payfirma เป็นบริษัทการชำระเงินที่ได้รับรางวัลซึ่งช่วยให้ธุรกิจต่างๆ รับบัตรเครดิตและเดบิตออนไลน์ ในร้านค้า และบนอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่ ธุรกิจกว่า 8,000 แห่งทั่วอเมริกาเหนือใช้เครื่องมือการชำระเงินของ Payfirma เพื่อรับเงินอย่างง่ายดาย และเก็บข้อมูลธุรกรรมทั้งหมดไว้ในที่เดียว เมื่อธุรกิจใช้ข้อมูลในการตัดสิ...