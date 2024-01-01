Objectives and Key Results (OKR) Software - แอปที่เป็นที่นิยมที่สุด
Objectives and Key Results (OKR) software are specialized tools designed to set, communicate, track, and measure goals and outcomes within businesses. With OKR software, management can efficiently establish and oversee goals for both teams and individuals. These tools provide an effective alternative to informal methods like instant messaging or comments within other tools for goal check-ins, where tracking progress can be challenging and data can easily be lost. OKR software offers a dedicated and centralized platform for team members to document their goal progress, identify roadblocks, and report completions, enabling management to gauge overall productivity across the organization. Some performance management systems incorporate OKR features alongside 360-degree feedback and review mechanisms typically found in these products. Additionally, OKR software shares some similarities with task management software, though it is more focused on ensuring that daily tasks align with broader team and company objectives.
ส่งแอปใหม่
Asana
asana.com
อาสนะเป็นแอปพลิเคชันบนเว็บและมือถือที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อช่วยทีมจัดระเบียบ ติดตาม และจัดการงานของพวกเขา Forrester, Inc. รายงานว่า “อาสนะทำให้การจัดการงานเป็นทีมง่ายขึ้น” ผลิตโดยบริษัทชื่อเดียวกัน (อาสนะอิงค์) ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2551 โดย Dustin Moskovitz ผู้ร่วมก่อตั้ง Facebook และ Justin Rosenstein อดีตวิศว...
ClickUp
clickup.com
ภารกิจของเราคือการทำให้โลกมีประสิทธิผลมากขึ้น ในการทำเช่นนี้ เราได้สร้างแอปขึ้นมาหนึ่งแอปเพื่อแทนที่แอปทั้งหมด - งาน เอกสาร เป้าหมาย และแชท
Coda
coda.io
Coda คือโปรแกรมแก้ไขเอกสารบนคลาวด์ที่ก่อตั้งโดย Shishir Mehrotra และ Alex DeNeui สำนักงานตั้งอยู่ใน Bellevue, San Francisco และ Mountain View ซอฟต์แวร์เวอร์ชัน 1.0 ตัวแรกเปิดตัวในเดือนพฤษภาคม 2019 ก่อนหน้านี้เป็นเวอร์ชันเบต้าแบบปิดมานานกว่าสี่ปีแล้ว Coda มีฟังก์ชันการประมวลผลคำ สเปรดชีต และฐานข้อมูล...
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com เป็นเครื่องมือการจัดการโครงการที่ช่วยให้องค์กรต่างๆ สามารถจัดการงาน โครงการ และการทำงานเป็นทีมได้ ในปี 2020 บริษัทให้บริการองค์กร 100,000 แห่ง รวมถึงองค์กรที่ไม่ใช่ด้านเทคนิคหลายแห่ง ในเดือนกรกฎาคม 2019 บริษัทระดมทุนได้ 150 ล้านดอลลาร์ จากการประเมินมูลค่า 1.9 พันล้านดอลลาร์ Monday.com ได้...
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark คือพื้นที่ทำงานแห่งอนาคตสำหรับทีม อนาคตของการทำงานอยู่ที่นี่และไม่มีค่าใช้จ่าย
Fibery
fibery.io
พื้นที่ทำงานที่ยืดหยุ่นอย่างไร้ขอบเขตเพื่อเชื่อมต่อกระบวนการทั้งหมดของบริษัทโดยไม่ต้องใช้รหัส สร้างพื้นที่ เชื่อมต่อเข้าด้วยกัน เชิญเพื่อนร่วมทีม และทำอะไรเจ๋งๆ
Wrike
wrike.com
มีเพียงแพลตฟอร์มการจัดการงานของ Wrike เท่านั้นที่ช่วยให้ทีมของคุณมองเห็นและควบคุมงานและโครงการทั้งหมดของคุณได้อย่างเต็มที่ ซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการโครงการไม่เคยมีการทำงานร่วมกันมากเท่านี้มาก่อน
Teamwork
teamwork.com
สร้างทีมที่มีประสิทธิภาพซึ่งทำงานร่วมกันได้ดีด้วยซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการโครงการของ Teamwork โปรแกรมช่วยเหลือ แชท ซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการเอกสาร และ CRM
Lattice
lattice.com
Lattice เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการจัดการบุคลากรที่ช่วยให้ผู้นำบุคลากรสามารถสร้างทีมที่มีส่วนร่วมและมีประสิทธิภาพสูง สร้างแรงบันดาลใจให้กับวัฒนธรรมแห่งชัยชนะ และทำการตัดสินใจทางธุรกิจเชิงกลยุทธ์ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วยข้อมูล
Hive
hive.com
แพลตฟอร์มประสิทธิภาพอันดับ 1 สำหรับทีมที่เคลื่อนไหวเร็ว จัดการโครงการ ติดตามงาน และทำงานร่วมกับทีมทุกขนาด เริ่มต้นด้วยการทดลองใช้ฟรี 14 วันวันนี้
15Five
15five.com
ซอฟต์แวร์ 15Five ยกระดับประสิทธิภาพและการมีส่วนร่วมของพนักงานโดยการถามคำถามอย่างต่อเนื่องและเริ่มการสนทนาที่เหมาะสม
Bloom Growth
bloomgrowth.com
ธุรกิจของคุณเติบโตเมื่อคนของคุณเติบโต เราเชื่อว่าความสำเร็จของธุรกิจของคุณและของเรานั้นขึ้นอยู่กับผู้คน ด้วยชุดเครื่องมือทางธุรกิจที่ได้รับการพิสูจน์แล้วของเรา เราจะแนะนำทีมและธุรกิจของคุณไปสู่การเติบโตอย่างต่อเนื่อง
Leapsome
leapsome.com
Leapsome เป็นแพลตฟอร์มแบบครบวงจรสำหรับการจัดการประสิทธิภาพ OKRs และเป้าหมาย, บทวิจารณ์ประสิทธิภาพ, คำติชม, การประชุม 1:1, แบบสำรวจการมีส่วนร่วม สาธิตตอนนี้
Profit.co
profit.co
ซอฟต์แวร์ OKR ที่ช่วยให้คุณดำเนินกลยุทธ์ของคุณได้ มุ่งเน้นไปที่เป้าหมาย วัดความก้าวหน้าของคุณ บรรลุผล
Hypercontext
hypercontext.com
ไฮเปอร์คอนเท็กซ์ (ก่อนหน้า Soapbox) ช่วยให้ผู้จัดการมีการประชุมแบบตัวต่อตัว การประชุมทีมและการอภิปรายที่ดีขึ้น สร้างวาระ จัดการการประชุม ตั้งเป้าหมาย และรับคำติชม ทั้งหมดในที่เดียว
Range
range.co
เติมพลังการทำงานเป็นทีมที่ดีขึ้น ช่วยให้ทีมของคุณเชื่อมต่อ มีสมาธิ และมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น ไม่ว่าพวกเขาจะทำงานจากที่ไหนก็ตาม
ShareFile
sharefile.com
แบ่งปันเนื้อหาอย่างปลอดภัยและทำงานร่วมกับลูกค้าและทีมภายในจากอุปกรณ์หรือสถานที่ใดก็ได้ด้วย ShareFile แผนกและธุรกิจขนาดเล็กต้องการโซลูชันที่เรียบง่ายและปลอดภัยเพื่อทำงานร่วมกับลูกค้าและระหว่างกัน ด้วย ShareFile คุณสามารถใช้อุปกรณ์ใดก็ได้เพื่อเข้าถึงไฟล์อย่างปลอดภัย แบ่งปันข้อมูล และสร้างขั้นตอนการทำง...
WorkBoard
myworkboard.com
สอดคล้องกับผลลัพธ์ ประสานงานการทำงานที่มีจุดมุ่งหมาย และเปิดใช้งานความรับผิดชอบในองค์กรที่กระจัดกระจาย
Officevibe
officevibe.com
ดึงสิ่งที่ดีที่สุดในทีมของคุณออกมา แพลตฟอร์มเดียวสำหรับมีส่วนร่วมกับสมาชิกในทีมของคุณและสร้างความไว้วางใจ รับมือกับความท้าทายและสร้างจุดแข็งเพื่อให้ทีมของคุณทำงานได้ดีที่สุด
OnePlan
oneplan.ai
OnePlan นำเสนอพอร์ตโฟลิโอเชิงกลยุทธ์ของ Microsoft Office 365 โซลูชันการจัดการทางการเงินและทรัพยากรที่เหมาะกับความต้องการของ PMO ทุกแห่ง
Inspire Software
inspiresoftware.com
Inspire Software เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการจัดการประสิทธิภาพแบบบูรณาการ ครอบคลุม และต่อเนื่อง รวมถึงประสิทธิภาพ เป้าหมายหรือ OKR ข้อเสนอแนะ 1:1 การจดจำ การเรียนรู้ และแบบสำรวจชีพจร เพื่อปรับปรุงการดำเนินกลยุทธ์และสร้างการเติบโต
Weekdone
weekdone.com
ปรับองค์กรของคุณผ่านการตั้งเป้าหมายตาม OKR การตรวจสอบรายสัปดาห์ และการติดตามผลการปฏิบัติงานของพนักงานอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ จัดการทีมที่มีผู้ใช้สูงสุด 3 คนได้ฟรี
Perdoo
perdoo.com
แพลตฟอร์ม OKR ใช้งานโดยองค์กรที่มีความทะเยอทะยานในกว่า 70 ประเทศ ฟรีตลอดไป เป้าหมายไม่จำกัด การสนับสนุนและทรัพยากรที่ดีที่สุด
Apptio
apptio.com
Apptio เป็นบริษัทที่ตั้งอยู่ในเบลล์วิว รัฐวอชิงตัน ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2550 โดยพัฒนาซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการธุรกิจด้านเทคโนโลยีเป็นแอปพลิเคชันบริการ (SaaS) แอประดับองค์กรของ Apptio ได้รับการออกแบบมาเพื่อประเมินและสื่อสารต้นทุนของบริการด้านไอทีเพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ในการวางแผน การจัดทำงบประมาณ และการคาดการณ์ บริการ...
Swit
swit.io
Swit เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการทำงานร่วมกันเป็นทีมทั่วทั้งบริษัท ซึ่งรวมการจัดการ CHAT ของทีมและงานไว้ในที่เดียวอย่างราบรื่น
Hirebook
hirebook.com
Hirebook เป็นแพลตฟอร์มที่เน้นผู้คนเป็นหลักซึ่งช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ เพิ่มศักยภาพให้กับทีมผ่านการเช็คอิน, OKR, KPI และรายการดำเนินการ ทั้งหมดนี้เชื่อมโยงกับเครื่องมือการประชุมที่ครอบคลุม ช่วยให้ผู้จัดการสามารถตรวจสอบกับพนักงาน มีพื้นที่เฉพาะในการแบ่งปันความคืบหน้าและหารือเกี่ยวกับการพัฒนาพนักงาน และรวม ...
Betterworks
betterworks.com
รวมองค์กรของคุณให้เป็นหนึ่งเดียวและเสริมศักยภาพให้บุคลากรของคุณดำเนินการผ่านการจัดตำแหน่ง ความมุ่งมั่น และความโปร่งใส
Peoplebox
peoplebox.ai
Peoplebox เป็นซอฟต์แวร์การมีส่วนร่วมและประสิทธิภาพซึ่งช่วยให้คุณขับเคลื่อนการมีส่วนร่วมและการรักษาผู้ใช้โดยผู้จัดการฝึกสอนโดยใช้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกและเครื่องมือด้านประสิทธิภาพ
Ally.io
ally.io
Ally.io นำเสนอซอฟต์แวร์ OKR ที่ดีที่สุดในระดับเดียวกัน เรียนรู้ว่าบริษัทของคุณสามารถวัดเป้าหมายและติดตามประสิทธิภาพได้อย่างไร
Tability
tability.app
นำเป้าหมายของคุณออกจากสเปรดชีต วิธีที่ชาญฉลาดและง่ายกว่าในการจัดทีมของคุณตามวัตถุประสงค์และผลลัพธ์ โดยไม่รู้สึกว่าเป็นงานน่าเบื่อ
ConectoHub
conectohub.com
OKR Integrated Agile Work Management- จัดการงานของคุณและเชื่อมโยงผลลัพธ์ทางธุรกิจกับเป้าหมายของบริษัท - การจัดการโครงการ - การจัดการงาน - การจัดการทีม
Quantive
quantive.com
แพลตฟอร์มที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับการเปลี่ยนกลยุทธ์ให้เป็นผลลัพธ์ ฝังบริบทเชิงกลยุทธ์ ลำดับความสำคัญ และความก้าวหน้าในแต่ละวัน และตระหนักถึงศักยภาพทางธุรกิจของคุณมากขึ้น
Frankli
frankli.io
ระบบการจัดการผลการดำเนินงานและแพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมสำหรับองค์กรที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง เชื่อมโยงผู้คนเข้ากับบริษัท กลยุทธ์ และเชื่อมต่อถึงกัน บูรณาการได้อย่างง่ายดาย
dobee
dobee.it
Motivating mobilisation for strategies, goals and OKR! Let’s dobee.it! is a digital tool creating engagement, transparency, focus and speed when strategies must be turned into action. Achieve the execution power you deserve!
Kendis
kendis.io
Kendis เป็นคณะกรรมการโปรแกรมดิจิทัลที่ใช้ในการวางแผนและจัดการรถไฟที่เผยแพร่แบบ Agile การเผยแพร่ และผลงาน ช่วยให้องค์กรต่างๆ ได้รับการแสดงภาพที่สมบูรณ์แบบและทันทีในระหว่างการเพิ่มโปรแกรมหรือโซลูชัน Kendis ทำงานร่วมกับ JIRA และนำเสนอการซิงค์ 2 ทางแบบเรียลไทม์ บอร์ด Kendis สามารถใช้สำหรับ; การวางแผน P....
AchieveIt
achieveit.com
AchieveIt เป็นโซลูชันที่องค์กรชั้นนำใช้ในการเชื่อมต่อ จัดการ และดำเนินการตามแผนและความคิดริเริ่มที่สำคัญที่สุดของตน
Team Coaches
teamcoach.es
Team Coaches เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการจัดการตัวเร่งที่ทันสมัยที่สุดในโลก ซึ่งมีเครื่องมือที่จำเป็นสำหรับการขยายโปรแกรมตัวเร่งความเร็วและศูนย์บ่มเพาะสมัยใหม่
ITIKsoft
itiksoft.com
ซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการที่สร้างการปรับปรุงอย่างแท้จริง ชุดการจัดการของเราช่วยให้กรรมการและผู้จัดการปรับปรุงวิธีการจัดการทีมของตนโดยเป็นเครื่องมือในการจัดตำแหน่ง ประสานงาน และสื่อสารได้ดียิ่งขึ้น
GoalSpan
goalspan.com
GoalSpan มอบการจัดการประสิทธิภาพที่ดีที่สุดให้กับคุณในที่เดียว แบ่งปันแนวคิด สร้างเป้าหมาย และรับคำติชมแบบเรียลไทม์
Jell
jell.com
การประชุมประจำวันเพื่อรวมทีมเข้าด้วยกัน จัดการเป้าหมายและ OKRs ผสานรวมกับ Slack, MS Teams, Jira, Github, Trello และอื่นๆ ทดลองใช้ฟรี 14 วัน
Devokr
devokr.net
Devokr is a new generation OKR software that provides simple and user-friendly screens to manage OKRs and align teams each other. Organizations can easily design their strategies and connect them to objectives for expanding these strategies to all members of the organization. Devokr is a highly cust...
ACELERA
acelera.io
ACELERA is an all-in-one agile strategy and execution platform that allows the organization's objectives to be aligned with all collaborators using the OKRs methodology as our core.
Workteam
workte.am
Workteam Goal Management is designed to help employees plan and align their goals with corporate objectives.
Waymaker
waymaker.io
Waymaker is a Performance Intelligence Platform that helps leaders build a better business. Real-time performance intelligence for a business means everyone knows where they stand, leaders can lead, team members receive effective coaching, and the business is better. Waymaker is a cloud-based soluti...
Maus
maus.com
Strategic Planning and execution that multiplies business value. Maus is an all-in-one platform for strategic, financial, and exit planning that turns big ideas into action. In one easy-to-use platform, you can plan, implement, measure and grow your business. It’s not enough to simply create a plan....
Alignment.io
alignment.io
The better way to align your teams. Create, align, and execute your vision with Alignment's AI-assisted strategy platform Align your team around what matters most: Rhythm automation Consistent timing & automation that keeps the framework moving at the perfect pace System of record Fast and simple wa...
OnStrategy
onstrategyhq.com
OnStrategy is the only OKR and strategy software that includes a dedicated expert strategist with years of real-world experience to build, implement, and manage your plan. Most CEOs struggle with shifting demands that make keeping their long-term vision connected to weekly priorities chaotic. So we ...
DoerHRM
doerhrm.com
DoerHRM provides a progressive, best-in-class, OKR solution, with a set of Core Competencies in HR, which enables users to compete in the marketplace. DoerHRM combines continuous performance management, goal-setting, employee engagement, and task management into one unified solution that can be used...
Businessmap
businessmap.io
Businessmap offers the most flexible software for outcomes-driven enterprise agility. Its unmatched functionality consolidates three tool categories into one: Project Portfolio Management, Goals Management through Objectives and Key Results (OKRs), and Work Management. Such optimization enables affo...
Possibleworks
possibleworks.com
PossibleWorks is an OKR based Goals Management system for SMBs. Focused on enabling individual & team alignment to organizational priorities for driving the right outcomes. We empower leaders to build high-performance teams with real-time visibility into what is getting done on outcomes that matter....
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is a 1-stop solution to meet the end-to-end HR Management requirements for your organization. It provides a hassle-free and fully automated Payroll solution too, that is perfectly suited for startups and fast-growing businesses. You can get started for free with our hire-to-retire system. Th...
WorkDove
workdove.com
WorkDove’s engagement, performance & talent management platform powers the employee experience. Our customers create engaged, high-performing teams and make talent a competitive advantage to drive business results. The WorkDove platform empowers customers to align the organization (around Core Value...
Dragonboat
dragonboat.io
Dragonboat helps teams deliver products that accelerate business outcomes. Its award-winning responsive product portfolio platform allows teams to strategize, prioritize, plan, deliver, measure, and improve their products. Over 4,000 teams across 60 countries have achieved 4x faster delivery, 81% hi...
Twiser
twiser.com
Twiser is a versatile suite of talent management tools designed for businesses of all sizes and industries.The platform encompasses a comprehensive range of products, including: • Objective setting with OKRs • AI-based OKR assistant • Competency management • Performance monitoring and management • S...
Mirro
mirro.io
Mirro.io enables high-growth SMEs to build transparent and thriving workplace cultures that foster employee wellbeing and improve talent retention. Our performance management platform helps organizations overcome hybrid workplace disengagement by encouraging a sense of purpose and stimulating social...
Mooncamp
mooncamp.com
Mooncamp is the All-in-One operating system to develop agile, engaged, and high-performing teams – wherever they work. With agile tools like OKRs and Check-ins, Mooncamp strives to help organizations of all shapes and sizes create happy workplaces and embrace the New World of Work. Learn more at: mo...
Mesh AI
mesh.ai
Mesh เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการจัดการประสิทธิภาพที่ช่วยให้พนักงานบรรลุเป้าหมายและรับข้อเสนอแนะอย่างทันท่วงทีได้อย่างง่ายดาย โดยเฉพาะในทีมระยะไกล ดูเหมือน Facebook และแทนที่จะกรอกแบบฟอร์ม HR ที่น่าเบื่อ พนักงานชอบและแสดงความคิดเห็นเกี่ยวกับความคืบหน้าของกันและกัน
MetaSpark
metaspark.io
MetaSpark เป็นศูนย์กลางการทำงานแบบไดนามิกที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ซึ่งจัดเตรียมองค์ประกอบต่างๆ ให้กับทีมเพื่อจัดการโครงการ ผู้คน และกระบวนการต่างๆ กำหนดขั้นตอนการทำงานที่ไม่ซ้ำใครด้วยความช่วยเหลือของแดชบอร์ดอเนกประสงค์ของ MetaSpark เทมเพลตที่ปรับแต่งได้ และอาร์เรย์ของเครื่องมือ AI บูรณาการอย่างราบรื่นกั...
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • การวางแผนกลยุทธ์ • OKRs • KPIs •งาน (รวม Kanban) • โครงการ (รวม Gantt) • กระดานไวท์บอร์ด • รายงาน • ลูกค้าเป้าหมาย • ลูกค้า • การมีส่วนร่วม • ตั๋ว • แบบฟอร์มและแบบสำรวจ • การตรวจสอบ 360 องศา • รางวัล • การเข้าร่วม • ลางาน • LMS • เหนือกว่าเพื่อนร่วมงานของคุณโดยดำเนินกลยุทธ์ของคุณและบ...