Marketplace Software - แอปที่เป็นที่นิยมที่สุด

Marketplace software, also known as multivendor marketplaces, allows users to create and manage digital storefronts that feature product and service listings from multiple vendors. These tools streamline the entire process of building, hosting, and managing an online marketplace, covering everything from website design to vendor communication and shipping. While marketplace software is similar to e-commerce platforms in that they both facilitate the creation and management of digital storefronts, there is a key difference: e-commerce platforms are designed for a single vendor, whereas multivendor e-commerce platforms operate as a digital marketplace. Some marketplace software products are available as standalone platforms, while others are offered exclusively, or as an option, as plugins for other web content management systems.
AppDirect
appdirect.com
AppDirect เป็นแอปพลิเคชันบนเว็บฟรี ช่วยให้คุณสามารถใช้และจัดการแอปพลิเคชันทางธุรกิจในไซต์ที่เรียบง่ายและปลอดภัยแห่งเดียวได้จากทุกที่
Convictional
convictional.com
ใช้ Convictional เพื่อเปิดตัวตลาด B2C หรือ B2B ที่มีผู้จำหน่ายหลายราย เราช่วยให้ผู้ค้าปลีกและผู้จัดจำหน่ายสามารถจัดหา ใช้งาน และบูรณาการกับซัพพลายเออร์บุคคลที่สามสำหรับตลาดกลางและการส่งของ
Shipturtle
shipturtle.com
เปลี่ยนร้านค้าอีคอมเมิร์ซของคุณให้เป็นตลาดในไม่กี่นาที! เติบโต 10 เท่าโดยดึงดูดผู้ขาย 100 รายและรับค่าคอมมิชชันจากการขายของพวกเขา เติมเต็มกลุ่มผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณและกลายเป็นผู้นำในอุตสาหกรรม สินค้าคงคลังเป็นศูนย์ ต้นทุนการตลาดเป็นศูนย์ อัพไซด์ไม่จำกัด ติดตั้งบน Shopify Shipturtle ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากตล...
NuORDER
nuorder.com
NuORDER กำลังเปลี่ยนแปลงวิธีที่แบรนด์และผู้ค้าปลีกร่วมมือกันเลือกซื้อสินค้าในฤดูกาลและคอลเลกชันที่กำลังจะมาถึง เข้าถึงข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์แบบเรียลไทม์ และวางแผนการเลือกสรรด้วยภาพ
Arcadier
arcadier.com
Arcadier is the world's fastest-growing online marketplace builder, with over 16,000 marketplaces built using Arcadier's technology. Our solutions power B2B, B2C, P2P & Procurement marketplaces for users across more than 180 countries. As a multi-award-winning marketplace SaaS provider, our self-ser...
Tradly
tradly.app
Launch your product without building from scratch. A simple no-code builder, Development toolkits, 3rd Party integrations. Developers and entrepreneurs launch marketplace and commerce apps using Tradly. How it works? 1. Select the business model 2. Customise the front end design 3. Enter the basic c...
Sellr Ecommerce
sellr.com
Sellr lets you create an online ecommerce store you can easily design and open in minutes. The Sellr platform allows you to manage your inventory and web pages, create customer email lists, accept payments and more.
Kreezalid
kreezalid.com
Kreezalid is the perfect e-commerce solution to launch your marketplace whether it is for sharing, products selling or rentals.
BoxFox
boxfox.com
BoxFox is a B2B marketplace for small retailers to appraise and sell their excess inventory to authorized resellers.
Sharetribe
sharetribe.com
Sharetribe: Marketplace software for founders. The fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Sharetribe is the fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Cut 90% of the time and cost to build a marketplace, without trading off customizability ...
Logicbroker
logicbroker.com
Logicbroker เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการค้าที่มีผู้ค้าหลายรายชั้นนำที่เชื่อมต่อกับคู่ค้าได้อย่างราบรื่น โดยไม่คำนึงถึงประเภทการบูรณาการ โซลูชันที่ทันสมัยของเราช่วยให้ผู้ค้าปลีกและแบรนด์สามารถเชื่อมต่อ จัดเตรียม และทำให้แพลตฟอร์มการค้าของตนเติบโตเพื่อควบคุมประสบการณ์ของลูกค้าโดยการควบคุมและวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลจากบุคค...
Labra
labra.io
Labra เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการจัดการการค้าบนคลาวด์แบบกระจายแพลตฟอร์มแรกของโลกที่ช่วยให้ ISV และพันธมิตรที่ปรึกษาสามารถขายร่วมกันได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้นด้วยไฮเปอร์สเกลเลอร์บนคลาวด์ และสร้างรายได้มากขึ้นผ่านตลาดคลาวด์ แพลตฟอร์ม Labra ช่วยให้เกิดแนวทางแบบวิศวกรรมศูนย์ในการลงรายการ บูรณาการ และจัดการธุรกิจ...