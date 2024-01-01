Generative AI Software - แอปที่เป็นที่นิยมที่สุด
Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: การเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพโมเดลภาษาสำหรับการสนทนา เราได้ฝึกโมเดลที่เรียกว่า ChatGPT ซึ่งโต้ตอบในลักษณะการสนทนา รูปแบบการสนทนาช่วยให้ ChatGPT สามารถตอบคำถามติดตามผล ยอมรับข้อผิดพลาด ท้าทายสถานที่ที่ไม่ถูกต้อง และปฏิเสธคำขอที่ไม่เหมาะสม ChatGPT เป็นโมเดลพี่น้องของ InstructGPT ซึ่งได้รับการฝึกฝนให้ปฏ...
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
คุณสามารถใช้ Bard เพื่อช่วยขับเคลื่อนความคิดของคุณไปข้างหน้า ด้วยความช่วยเหลือเล็กๆ น้อยๆ จาก Bard คุณสามารถทำสิ่งต่างๆ เช่น: - ระดมความคิด จัดทำแผน หรือค้นหาวิธีต่างๆ ในการทำสิ่งต่างๆ ให้สำเร็จ - รับสรุปหัวข้อที่ซับซ้อนมากขึ้นอย่างรวดเร็วและเข้าใจง่าย - สร้างร่างโครงร่าง อีเมล โพสต์ในบล็อก บทกวี แ...
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it เป็นสตาร์ทอัพในซานฟรานซิสโกและเป็น IDE ออนไลน์ (สภาพแวดล้อมการพัฒนาแบบรวม) ชื่อของมันมาจากตัวย่อ REPL ซึ่งย่อมาจาก "read–evaluate–print loop" บริการนี้สร้างขึ้นโดยโปรแกรมเมอร์ชาวจอร์แดน Amjad Masad และนักออกแบบชาวจอร์แดน Haya Odeh ในปี 2559 Repl.it อนุญาตให้ผู้ใช้เขียนโค้ดและสร้างแอปและเว็บไ...
Claude
claude.ai
Claude เป็นผู้ช่วย AI รุ่นต่อไปสำหรับงานของคุณไม่ว่าจะมีขนาดใดก็ตาม
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI คือ LLM การเขียนโค้ดที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อเปลี่ยนแปลงวิธีที่เราสร้างซอฟต์แวร์ ด้วยการสร้าง BLACKBOX.AI เป้าหมายของเราคือ: เร่งฝีเท้าของนวัตกรรมภายในบริษัทโดยทำให้วิศวกรเร็วขึ้น 10 เท่าในการสร้างและปล่อยผลิตภัณฑ์ เร่งการเติบโตของวิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ทั่วโลกและจำนวนวิศวกรเพิ่มขึ้น 10 เท่าจาก ~100M เ...
Build AI
buildai.space
สร้าง AI ให้กับธุรกิจของคุณ ในไม่กี่นาที สร้างเว็บแอปที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ของคุณเองซึ่งปรับให้เหมาะกับธุรกิจของคุณ ไม่จำเป็นต้องมีทักษะทางเทคนิค
Krater AI
krater.ai
ยกระดับการผจญภัยของคุณไปอีกระดับด้วย Krater AI SuperApp แบบครบวงจรของเราปลดล็อกพลังของเทคโนโลยีปัญญาประดิษฐ์ ทำให้ทุกสิ่งตั้งแต่การสร้างเนื้อหาไปจนถึงความสามารถในการอ่านออกเสียงข้อความ ด้วย Krater คุณจะสามารถเข้าถึงความเป็นไปได้ที่ไร้ขีดจำกัดและนวัตกรรมที่แท้จริง สัมผัสประสบการณ์ฟังก์ชันการทำงานที่เ...
AI Code Mentor
code-mentor.ai
ที่ปรึกษารหัส AI เริ่มเขียนโค้ดอย่างชาญฉลาดยิ่งขึ้นวันนี้ด้วยเครื่องมืออธิบายขั้นสูงสุด ขึ้นอยู่กับปัญญาประดิษฐ์สำหรับการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพ การปรับโครงสร้างใหม่ และตรวจสอบโค้ด!
Autocode
autocode.com
การแจ้งเตือนผู้ใช้ใหม่ การแจ้งเตือนการซื้อ งานที่กำหนดเวลาไว้ บอทชุมชน แบบสอบถาม SQL เครื่องมือภายใน สร้างสิ่งที่คุณต้องการด้วย JavaScript และ API
Botpress
botpress.com
สร้างแชทบอท ChatGPT รวดเร็วอย่างน่าประหลาดใจ 🚀 เครื่องมือสร้างแชทบอตเจเนอเรชันถัดไปตัวแรกที่ขับเคลื่อนโดย OpenAI สร้างบอทที่คล้ายกับ ChatGPT สำหรับโครงการหรือธุรกิจของคุณเพื่อทำสิ่งต่างๆ ให้สำเร็จ 🎯
AIWRITER
aiwriter.fi
กำลังมองหาการสร้างรายได้ด้วย Chat GPT อยู่ใช่ไหม? ไม่ต้องมองหาที่ไหนไกลนอกจาก AI Writer ซึ่งเป็นเครื่องมือขั้นสูงสุดสำหรับการสร้างเนื้อหาคุณภาพสูงและน่าดึงดูดใจภายในไม่กี่วินาที ด้วยอัลกอริธึม AI ขั้นสูงและอินเทอร์เฟซที่ใช้งานง่าย คุณสามารถสร้างบล็อกโพสต์ บทความ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมายได้อย่างง่ายดาย แล...
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
แพลตฟอร์มการทำงานร่วมกันเพื่อสร้างตัวแทน AI ทีมใช้ Voiceflow เพื่อออกแบบ ทดสอบ และเปิดใช้การแชทหรือตัวแทน AI ด้วยเสียง ร่วมกัน เร็วขึ้น ในขนาดที่เหมาะสม
Refraction
refraction.dev
ปรับโครงสร้างโค้ด สร้างเอกสาร สร้างการทดสอบหน่วย และอื่นๆ เพียงวางบล็อกโค้ด เลือกภาษาหรือเฟรมเวิร์กของคุณ จากนั้นกด "สร้าง" เพื่อเป็นสักขีพยานในความมหัศจรรย์
Sourcegraph
sourcegraph.com
ทำความเข้าใจ แก้ไข และทำให้เป็นอัตโนมัติในโค้ดเบสของคุณด้วยแพลตฟอร์มโค้ดอัจฉริยะของ Sourcegraph
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai คือแพลตฟอร์มการผลิต Full Stack AI, LLM และคอมพิวเตอร์วิทัศน์ชั้นนำสำหรับการสร้างแบบจำลองข้อมูลรูปภาพ วิดีโอ ข้อความ และเสียงที่ไม่มีโครงสร้าง
AI2sql
ai2sql.io
ด้วย AI2sql วิศวกรและผู้ที่ไม่ใช่วิศวกรสามารถเขียนคำสั่ง SQL ที่มีประสิทธิภาพและปราศจากข้อผิดพลาดได้อย่างง่ายดายโดยไม่ต้องมีความรู้ SQL
AskCodi
askcodi.com
ผู้ช่วยการเข้ารหัส AI จับคู่โปรแกรมเมอร์ตามความต้องการของนักพัฒนา
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
เป็นที่รักของนักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล อยู่ภายใต้การควบคุมของไอที โซลูชันแบบครบวงจรของคุณสำหรับวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูลและการพัฒนา ML การปรับใช้ และไปป์ไลน์ข้อมูลในระบบคลาวด์
Chooch
chooch.ai
โซลูชันคอมพิวเตอร์วิทัศน์ของ Chooch ช่วยให้ธุรกิจต่างๆ ตรวจสอบข้อมูลวิดีโอและรูปภาพของตนได้โดยอัตโนมัติ เพื่อตรวจจับและทำความเข้าใจความสำคัญขององค์ประกอบภาพที่เหมาะสมที่สุด — ทั้งหมดนี้ในแบบเรียลไทม์เพื่อมอบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่นำไปปฏิบัติได้เพื่อขับเคลื่อนการตัดสินใจทางธุรกิจ
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
ด้วย DeftGPT คุณสามารถ: * ลดความซับซ้อนของการเขียนเนื้อหาของคุณ: DeftGPT ช่วยให้คุณสามารถถามคำถาม รับคำตอบทันที และสนทนาเชิงโต้ตอบกับ AI คุณจะสามารถเข้าถึง GPT-4, gpt-3.5-turbo, Claude จาก Anthropic และบอทอื่นๆ อีกมากมายได้ทันที * การจัดการทีม: DeftGPT ทำให้การจัดการและการเรียกเก็บเงินง่ายขึ้นโดยช...
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
สร้างแอปพลิเคชัน AI ที่ทรงพลังภายในไม่กี่นาทีบนแพลตฟอร์ม Katonic Generative AI แบบไม่ต้องใช้โค้ด เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงานของคุณและพนักงานของคุณ ปรับปรุงประสบการณ์ของลูกค้า และทำสิ่งที่องค์กรขนาดใหญ่เท่านั้นที่สามารถทำได้ ทั้งหมดนี้ด้วยพลังของ Generative AI * ไม่จำเป็นต้องมีทักษะการเขียนโค้ด * ความป...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Serverless Cloud สำหรับ AI- BentoCloud เป็นแพลตฟอร์มที่มีการจัดการเต็มรูปแบบสำหรับการสร้างและใช้งานแอปพลิเคชัน AI โดยนำการส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คล่องตัวมาสู่ทีม AI BentoML เป็นแพลตฟอร์มสำหรับวิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ในการสร้างผลิตภัณฑ์ AI
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
WPCode
wpcode.com
Automate your WordPress site and apps. Create advanced automations in minutes that connect to your favourite plugins, other WordPress sites and non-WordPress apps. It’s both Easy and Powerful!
Refact.ai
refact.ai
Refact is an open-source AI coding assistant with blazing-fast code completion, powerful code improvement tools, and chat. Fine-tuned AI Coding Assistant that Boosts Developers' Team Productivity by 45%.
Programming Helper
programming-helper.com
More than just a code generator. A tool that helps you with a wide range of tasks. All in one place.
Moderne
moderne.io
Moderne is a developer collaboration platform for automated code refactoring and analysis that migrates, maintains, and secures source code with speed and accuracy at mass scale. Code remediations, updates, and migrations that can take many months of manual work can be done in minutes. Our unique ...
CodePal
codepal.ai
CodePal is the ultimate coding companion. It is a comprehensive platform that offers a range of coding helpers and tools to assist developers. It is great for students, beginners, experienced developers, and companies who want to improve their development process. AI Code generators can do a variet...
mutable.ai
mutable.ai
Mutable.ai is excited to introduce Auto Wiki v2, our technology transforms your codebase into Wikipedia-style articles. Now featuring code diagrams and the ability to use AI to revise your wiki, it’s our favorite way to to learn about new codebases and maintain up-to-date documentation.
CodeSquire.ai
codesquire.ai
AI code writing assistant for data scientists, engineers, and analysts. Get code completions and suggestions as you type. *Writes code, tailored to your code style and use cases *Writes complex functions by specifying multiple steps *Explains code *Translates Language into SQL queries *Writes funct...
Codeium
codeium.com
Codeium is the modern coding superpower, a code acceleration toolkit built on cutting edge AI technology. With easy integration into editors, you can focus on being the best software developer, not the best code monkey.
CodeMate AI
codemate.ai
CodeMate, the fastest way to write error-free code. CodeMate is an AI-powered tool designed to help developers code 10x faster by autocorrecting errors without leaving their environment. It’s like having a pair programmer who’s always there to help you debug and optimize your code. Key Features * C...
Tabnine
tabnine.com
Tabnine is the AI coding assistant that accelerates and simplifies software development while keeping your code private, secure, and compliant. Boost engineering velocity, code quality, and developer happiness by automating the coding workflow — and get to market faster — with Tabnine AI.
Bito
bito.ai
Bito builds accessible, accurate AI tools trusted by developers across the world. Designed to help software engineers ship faster, better code, Bito offers a lineup of tools including: AI Code Review Agents, AI Chat in your IDE or CLI, AI Code Completions, and AI that understands your code. Bito's...
Pareto
pareto.io
Pareto is a Native Gen AI platform. We proudly serve more than 500,000 users across over 107 countries worldwide, including over 400 paying mid-to-large scale enterprises. Our innovative breakthrough came with the introduction of Tess, the world's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) marketing assist...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry คือ PaaS บนคลาวด์สำหรับทีมแมชชีนเลิร์นนิงเพื่อสร้าง ปรับใช้ และจัดส่งแอปพลิเคชัน ML/LLM บนคลาวด์/อินฟราภายในองค์กรของตนเองในวิธีที่เร็วกว่า ปรับขนาดได้ และคุ้มต้นทุนพร้อมการควบคุมการกำกับดูแลที่เหมาะสม ทำให้พวกเขาบรรลุเป้าหมาย 90 % เวลาในการสร้างมูลค่าเร็วกว่าทีมอื่นๆ TrueFoundry สรุปวิ...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI กำลังผลักดันการนำ GenAI ไปใช้ที่ Enterprises เราได้รับการสนับสนุนจาก Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars และนักลงทุนที่มีชื่อเสียงอื่น ๆ TuneChat: แอปแชทของเราขับเคลื่อนโดยโมเดลโอเพ่นซอร์ส TuneStudio: สนามเด็กเล่นของเราสำหรับนักพัฒนาเพื่อปรับแต่งและปรับใช้ L...
iSenseHUB
isensehub.ai
พบกับ iSenseHUB: สุดยอดแพลตฟอร์มที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อปฏิวัติวิธีการสร้าง ออกแบบ และเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพ ด้วยเครื่องมือ AI ที่ล้ำสมัยกว่า 65 รายการ ภารกิจของเราคือการช่วยให้บุคคลและธุรกิจสามารถปรับปรุงกระบวนการของตนและสร้างเนื้อหาคุณภาพสูงได้อย่างรวดเร็ว คิดว่า iSenseHUB เป็นผู้ช่วย AI ส่...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
สร้างผลิตภัณฑ์ AI ที่ดีขึ้นและแตกต่างมากขึ้น พื้นที่ทำงานบนคลาวด์ที่ทำงานร่วมกันเพื่อการทำซ้ำผลิตภัณฑ์ GenAI อย่างรวดเร็ว
Aporia
aporia.com
ใช้ ML Observability ของ Aporia เพื่อตรวจจับการดริฟท์และการเสื่อมสภาพของโมเดล รวมศูนย์การจัดการโมเดล อธิบายการคาดการณ์ และปรับปรุงโมเดล ML ของคุณในการใช้งานจริง