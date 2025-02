ซอฟต์แวร์การออกแบบอาคารและการสร้างแบบจำลองข้อมูลอาคาร (BIM) - แอปที่เป็นที่นิยมที่สุด - โซมาเลีย

Vectorworks Cloud

Built to showcase your skill and creativity, Vectorworks Architect allows you to sketch, model, and document in a fully integrated workflow with the world’s most design-centric BIM solution. With superior 2D graphics, 3D modeling, and visualization tools, Architect is built to deliver absolute creative expression and maximum efficiency. With enhancements that spark limitless creativity, Vectorworks Architect 2024 delivers comprehensive workflow solutions that automate processes, reduce risk, and save time, including a modernized user interface, the ability to save custom viewport settings as styles, and robust parametric objects redefined to address your specific ความต้องการ Empowering you to design without limits.