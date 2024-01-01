SnapStream is a powerful cloud-based video clipping product that records and transcribes live video and makes it easy to make and share moments that matter. With Snapstream you can: - Record and transcribe any video source, livestream, TV channel or live event - Instantly search transcripts across multiple recordings for clips that help tell a story - Publish video clips, GIFs and screenshots to social media in real-time - Collaborate with your team by sharing clips via Slack or email - Create a curated, searchable video archive Major players in news, politics, sports, entertainment and culture use Snapstream to: - Build a loyal fanbase by packaging video clips as highly engaging social media moments - Boost engagement by sparking audiences to react, comment and share - Enhance brand awareness and impact and increase influence using moments - Increase reach and impact of a show, event, conference or webinar - Harness clips as a way to drive revenue through advertising, paid sponsorships or subscriptions

