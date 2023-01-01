WebCatalog

ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Snappy Kraken

elink.io

elink.io

elink.io

สร้างทุกสิ่งด้วยเว็บลิงค์ elink มีทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการในการบันทึกบุ๊กมาร์กและสร้างหน้าเว็บ จดหมายข่าวทางอีเมล วิดเจ็ตเว็บไซต์ RSS ลิงก์ประวัติโซเชียล วอลล์โซเชียล เนื้อหาอัตโนมัติ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย สร้างเนื้อหาในไม่กี่นาที!

Short.io

Short.io

short.io

Short.io เป็นตัวย่อ URL ไวท์เลเบลที่สร้างลิงก์สั้น ๆ บนโดเมนที่มีแบรนด์ ย่อ ปรับแต่ง และแชร์ URL ที่มีแบรนด์กับผู้ชมของคุณ

Revue

Revue

getrevue.co

สร้างฐานผู้ชมที่ภักดี Revue ช่วยให้นักเขียนและผู้จัดพิมพ์ส่งจดหมายข่าวกองบรรณาธิการและรับเงินได้อย่างง่ายดาย

RocketLink

RocketLink

rocketlink.io

เพิ่มพิกเซลการกำหนดเป้าหมายใหม่ คำกระตุ้นการตัดสินใจแบบกำหนดเอง โดเมนแบบกำหนดเองให้กับลิงก์ใด ๆ ที่คุณแชร์ ปรับแต่งลักษณะภาพขนาดย่อของลิงก์ และกำหนดเป้าหมายใหม่ให้กับทุกคนที่คลิก

Radio.co

Radio.co

radio.co

ต้องการสร้างสถานีวิทยุหรือไม่? ทำให้กำหนดการของคุณเป็นแบบอัตโนมัติ ถ่ายทอดสด และติดตามผู้ฟังจากแพลตฟอร์มที่ใช้งานง่ายเพียงแพลตฟอร์มเดียว ยินดีต้อนรับสู่ Radio.co

Placer.ai

Placer.ai

placer.ai

ตัดสินใจด้านอสังหาริมทรัพย์ได้อย่างชาญฉลาดยิ่งขึ้นและปิดข้อตกลงได้มากขึ้นด้วยข้อมูลตำแหน่งอัจฉริยะของ Placer.ai และข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับปริมาณการเข้าชม

Viral Loops

Viral Loops

viral-loops.com

Viral Loops เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดแบบไวรัลและแบบอ้างอิงเพื่อเปิดตัวการแข่งขันจัดอันดับ การชิงโชค โปรแกรมก่อนการเปิดตัว และการแนะนำ

ShareASale

ShareASale

shareasale.com

ร่วมมือกับ ShareASale เพื่อเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของเครือข่ายการตลาดพันธมิตรที่เชื่อถือได้ของเรา เครือข่ายของเรามอบโซลูชั่นทางการตลาดให้กับพันธมิตรของเรา

Intellifluence

Intellifluence

intellifluence.com

Intellifluence เป็นบริการการตลาดด้วยอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ที่ช่วยให้แบรนด์และผู้มีอิทธิพลสามารถเชื่อมต่อ ทำงานร่วมกัน และบรรลุเป้าหมายได้

Branalyzer

Branalyzer

branalyzer.com

Branalyzer เป็นวิธีที่ถูกกว่า รวดเร็ว และง่ายที่สุดในการค้นหาสิ่งที่เกิดขึ้นจริงทางออนไลน์

TinyLetter

TinyLetter

tinyletter.com

TinyLetter มอบประสบการณ์การเขียนที่สะอาดตาและตรงไปตรงมาสำหรับผู้ที่ไม่ได้มองหาการรายงานหรือคุณสมบัติขั้นสูงสำหรับธุรกิจ

SummarAIze

SummarAIze

summaraize.com

เนื้อหาพอดแคสต์และวิดีโอ 10 เท่าใน 10 นาที SummarAize ปรับเปลี่ยนเนื้อหาของคุณจากเสียงและวิดีโอให้เป็นโพสต์โซเชียลที่มีส่วนร่วมและแชร์ได้ เนื้อหาอีเมล สรุป คำพูด และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย!

BrandBucket

BrandBucket

brandbucket.com

ตลาดชื่อแบรนด์ดั้งเดิมที่มีชื่อธุรกิจที่คัดสรรโดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญมากกว่า 100,000 ชื่อให้เลือก รับ .com และโลโก้ที่ตรงกัน พร้อมคำแนะนำในการสร้างแบรนด์ฟรีจากทีมงานของเรา

Whatstool Business

Whatstool Business

whatstool.business

Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.

LaunchList

LaunchList

getlaunchlist.com

สร้างรายชื่อผู้รอไวรัลของผู้ใช้กลุ่มแรกๆ ประหยัดเวลาเปิดตัวและรับการลงทะเบียนมากขึ้นสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์ระยะเริ่มต้นของคุณด้วยรายการรอไวรัลที่มีเกมก่อนการเปิดตัว

Vuepak

Vuepak

vuepak.com

Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...

VALUE SERP

VALUE SERP

valueserp.com

VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.

Testelium

Testelium

testelium.com

Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.

Scale SERP

Scale SERP

scaleserp.com

Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...

Rockee

Rockee

rockee.io

Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...

Reviewly.ai

Reviewly.ai

reviewly.ai

Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...

Purlem

Purlem

purlem.com

Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.

Publisher Finders

Publisher Finders

publisherfinders.com

Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...

OKZest

OKZest

okzest.com

Marketers and advertisers use OKZest to increase click rates, marketing ROI and website traffic with personalized images.

Linkz.ai

Linkz.ai

linkz.ai

Automatic rich link previews on hover that keep visitors on your website. Install Linkz.ai in 2 minutes on your website or blog and instantly get automatic rich link previews on hover. Linkz.ai previews help your visitors to get context from linked content without bouncing between browser tabs, and,...

LinkSpree

LinkSpree

linkspree.io

A visual link management platform to optimize web navigation. LinkSpree uses visual dashboards to organize, access, and share all your links from one single platform. With private, shared, and public dashboards, managing your favorite websites is now simple, and sharing them with clients or coworker...

Limelight Platform

Limelight Platform

limelightplatform.com

Limelight Platform is the foremost resource for experiential marketing return on investment, live event data and insights. The robust all-in-one platform allows marketers to create, manage and measure experiential marketing campaigns and live events; crucial as the economy continues to reopen and th...

Kamoto.AI

Kamoto.AI

kamoto.ai

Kamoto.AI, in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence, is building a platform that revolutionizes the way people interact with AI, celebrities, and influencers. Kamoto.AI provides an unprecedented opportunity for users to create and train their own virtual AI personalities. This not only all...

HolaBrief

HolaBrief

holabrief.com

HolaBrief offers interactive tools for agencies who want to supercharge their client discovery process. It streamlines briefing, discovery and strategy in one place, so you can deliver standout creative work in less time. Featuring interactive exercises and strategy-based templates, HolaBrief makes ...

Eulerity

Eulerity

e.eulerity.com

Eulerity is disrupting the digital advertising industry by combining game-changing AI and automation software with human expertise, empowering brands to optimize and scale with ease. Our enterprise technology streamlines the complexities of digital marketing, resulting in significant cost savings an...

EasyRedir

EasyRedir

easyredir.com

EasyRedir provides branded URL redirection management which enables information technology departments, marketing departments, advertising/marketing agencies and others to ensure their audience are viewing is desired message.

Dealers United

Dealers United

dealersunited.com

To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).

datacube AI

datacube AI

datacube.ai

datacube เป็นซอฟต์แวร์การวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจที่แข็งแกร่ง สวยงาม และคล่องตัว รวมถึงซอฟต์แวร์แสดงข้อมูล KPI ที่สร้างด้วยสมอง AI เราทุกคนรู้ดีว่าคุณไม่สามารถดำเนินธุรกิจหรือปรับขนาดธุรกิจของคุณได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพโดยไม่ต้องคอยจับตาดู KPI ของคุณอย่างใกล้ชิด แต่การค้นหา CRM ของคุณและเทลงในสเปรดชีตนั้นเป็นกร...

CoolTool

CoolTool

cooltool.com

CoolTool is a proprietary insights platform that includes an enterprise survey engine, implicit testing, and AI-powered webcam technology for Eye Tracking and Emotion Measurement.

ConversionFly

ConversionFly

conversionfly.com

ConversionFly is a marketing optimization tool designed to provide marketing metrics that enables to scale a business and its marketing intelligently.

Chainfuel

Chainfuel

chainfuel.com

ด้วยบอตโทรเลขและเว็บแอปอันทรงพลังของ Chainfuel คุณสามารถปกป้องกลุ่มของคุณจากสแปมเมอร์และสแกมเมอร์ได้โดยอัตโนมัติ ติดตามตัวชี้วัดกลุ่มของคุณ มีส่วนร่วมและรักษาผู้ใช้ของคุณไว้ด้วยการคลิกเพียงไม่กี่ครั้ง

Carts Guru

Carts Guru

carts.guru

Chase up every lead, convert every sale, and grow your e-commerce business fast with an advanced marketing automation software designed specifically for e-merchants. In just a few clicks you can build and customize first-class marketing campaigns for the awareness, consideration, and after-care stag...

CampaignTracker

CampaignTracker

campaigntracker.io

CampaignTracker เป็นซอฟต์แวร์แพลตฟอร์มการจัดการลิงก์ที่มีประสิทธิภาพ ซึ่งช่วยให้กระบวนการติดตามและเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพแคมเปญการตลาดของคุณง่ายขึ้น ซอฟต์แวร์ของเรามีแดชบอร์ดแบบรวมศูนย์ซึ่งคุณสามารถจัดการลิงก์ทั้งหมดและติดตามประสิทธิภาพแคมเปญของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย ด้วย CampaignTracker คุณสามารถสร้างและจัดระ...

Arrivalist

Arrivalist

arrivalist.com

Arrivalist เป็นแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลตำแหน่งชั้นนำในอุตสาหกรรมการท่องเที่ยว เราใช้ชุดข้อมูลตำแหน่งมือถือเพื่อให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่นำไปปฏิบัติได้เกี่ยวกับพฤติกรรมผู้บริโภค ส่วนแบ่งการแข่งขัน ประสิทธิผลของสื่อ และแนวโน้มของตลาด นักการตลาดด้านการท่องเที่ยวกว่า 200 ราย รวมถึงเมือง 100 เมือง 40 รัฐของสหรัฐอเมริกา...

Adpiler

Adpiler

adpiler.com

Adpiler เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม SaaS ที่ครอบคลุมซึ่งออกแบบมาเพื่อลดความซับซ้อนของกระบวนการอนุมัติโฆษณาและกระบวนการทำงานร่วมกันสำหรับเอเจนซี่โฆษณา ด้วยอินเทอร์เฟซที่เป็นมิตรต่อผู้ใช้และชุดคุณลักษณะอันทรงพลัง Adpiler ปรับปรุงการเดินทางตั้งแต่การสร้างโฆษณาไปจนถึงการอนุมัติจากลูกค้า ทำให้มั่นใจได้ถึงการทำงานร่วมก...

Admailr

Admailr

admailr.com

Admailr ได้รับการออกแบบมาเพื่อช่วยให้ผู้เผยแพร่จดหมายข่าวสร้างรายได้จากข้อความอีเมลของตนโดยใช้ตำแหน่งโฆษณาที่กำหนดเป้าหมายตามสมาชิก

AdLuge

AdLuge

adluge.com

AdLuge เป็นซอฟต์แวร์การตลาดขาเข้าที่ให้บริการโซลูชันการจัดการลูกค้าเป้าหมายพร้อมข้อมูลทางการตลาดเพื่อให้ลูกค้าเป้าหมายทั้งหมดของคุณเป็นไปตามแผน

51Degreees

51Degreees

51degrees.com

51Degrees นำเสนอผลงานเทคโนโลยีที่ขยายทักษะออนไลน์และการลงทุนขององค์กรที่มีอยู่เพื่อทำงานบนอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่เช่นกัน

Vurvey

Vurvey

vurvey.com

In today’s competitive environment, brands require faster insights, innovative products, and more inclusive marketing to thrive. Vurvey’s patented AI platform brings everything together, all powered by your customers and team.

RivalFlow AI

RivalFlow AI

rivalflow.com

ปรับปรุงเนื้อหาที่มีอยู่ของคุณ: การปรับปรุงที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI เพื่อให้หน้าเว็บของคุณมีอันดับสูงขึ้น มันทำหน้าที่เหมือนโค้ช SEO โดยวิเคราะห์หน้าคู่แข่งที่มีอันดับเหนือกว่าคุณ จากนั้นให้รายละเอียดที่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับวิธีการอัปเดตหน้าเฉพาะของคุณ

Publisher Discovery

Publisher Discovery

publisherdiscovery.com

Advanced AI driven affiliate discovery SaaS app for publisher management. The platform provides in-depth analysis of publisher websites and information and tools for affiliate recruitment. Machine Learning within the platform ensures that the results will become more targeted as it learns the user's...

Origits

Origits

origits.com

Origits เป็นแพลตฟอร์มสำหรับเว็บไซต์ที่ช่วยให้สามารถตั้งค่าหน่วยวิดีโอได้ไม่จำกัด โดยไม่ต้องแก้ไขซอร์สโค้ดโดยใช้แท็กส่วนหัวเดียว

Noosh

Noosh

noosh.com

Noosh ช่วยให้องค์กรต่างๆ ส่งมอบแผนเกมการตลาดเนื้อหาโดยปรับปรุงการดำเนินงานและเปิดใช้งานการทำงานร่วมกันกับผู้ขาย ผลิตภัณฑ์ของบริษัทและพันธมิตรด้านบริการการตลาดจัดการสินทรัพย์ดิจิทัลและสิ่งพิมพ์ โครงสร้างต้นทุน งบประมาณ การจัดซื้อ โครงการ และการโต้ตอบกับทีมโดยใช้แนวทางระบบคลาวด์แบบบูรณาการ นักการตลาดท...

Inbox Mailers

Inbox Mailers

inboxmailers.com

เราช่วยให้แบรนด์สามารถทราบได้ว่าเมื่อใดที่สมาชิกอยู่ในกล่องจดหมายของพวกเขา ในขณะเดียวกันก็เรียกใช้อีเมลที่สร้างอัตราการเปิดที่สูงขึ้น 3x – 5 เท่า และอัตราการคลิกผ่านที่สูงขึ้น 1x – 2 เท่า! “การเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเวลาในการดู” กำลังเปลี่ยนแปลงเกมสำหรับธุรกิจที่ใช้อีเมลและอุตสาหกรรมการตลาดผ่านอีเมล

Hidemyacc

Hidemyacc

hidemyacc.com

Multilogin Antidetect Browser - Create unlimited accounts with different profiles in 01 device instead of using multi-real devices or virtual machines

Growth Champ

Growth Champ

growthchamp.com

Growth Champ เป็นชุดเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพโซเชียลมีเดียที่ให้ผู้ใช้สามารถจัดการ Twitter, Instagram และ Pinterest เพื่อเพิ่มอิทธิพลของโซเชียลมีเดีย

GetCurious

GetCurious

getcurious.io

GetCurious ช่วยให้บริษัทผลิตภัณฑ์ทำการวิจัยผู้ใช้เชิงลึกได้เร็วขึ้น ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้ช่วยให้ทีมผลิตภัณฑ์รวบรวมข้อมูลเชิงลึกผ่านวิดีโอ เสียง และการแชร์หน้าจอ ในขณะที่ผู้เข้าร่วมใช้เว็บ/แอป/ต้นแบบเป้าหมาย การสรรหาผู้เข้าร่วมอย่างรวดเร็วสามารถทำได้ผ่านแผงผู้เข้าร่วมของ UserStudy เพื่อให้ทีมสามารถ มุ่งเน้นไป...

Geniechat

Geniechat

geniechat.com

Geniechat เป็นแอปจัดการความสัมพันธ์ที่ง่ายที่สุดที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับผู้ขายและผู้ประกอบการที่ไม่เชี่ยวชาญด้านเทคโนโลยี โดดเด่นด้วยขุมพลังและความคุ้มค่าด้วย 3 แอพใน 1 ในราคา $9.99/เดือน ⚡️ คีย์บอร์ดเนื้อหา + CRM + เครื่องสร้าง Ai

Brandintellé

Brandintellé

brandintelle.com

Brandreward ช่วยให้ทีมการตลาดขององค์กรเชื่อมช่องว่างระหว่างการดำเนินการทางการตลาดและผลลัพธ์แบบเรียลไทม์ เวิร์กโฟลว์อัตโนมัติแบบรวมศูนย์ของเราสำหรับแผนกการตลาดเชื่อมโยงโดยตรงกับเครื่องจำลอง What-if ที่ใช้ AI - ผ่านโมดูลการวางแผนการตลาดและการจัดทำงบประมาณ

YouVisit

YouVisit

youvisit.com

แพลตฟอร์มประสบการณ์เสมือนจริงที่ใช้กันอย่างแพร่หลายที่สุด เทคโนโลยีและความคิดสร้างสรรค์มาบรรจบกันที่ YouVisit ด้วยหนึ่งในทีมผลิตประสบการณ์เสมือนจริงที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในโลก เราได้สร้างประสบการณ์เชิงโต้ตอบระดับโลกและทัวร์เสมือนจริงนับพันรายการให้กับลูกค้าในหกทวีป ประสบการณ์เสมือนจริงของเราช่วยให้องค์กรบอกเ...

WeatherAds

WeatherAds

weatherads.io

WeatherAds คือแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดตามสภาพอากาศอันดับ 1 ของโลกสำหรับผู้ลงโฆษณาดิจิทัล ตั้งค่ากฎอัตโนมัติตามสภาพอากาศสำหรับ Google Ads, Facebook และ Instagram, YouTube และแคมเปญ RTB แบบเป็นโปรแกรมได้อย่างง่ายดาย เรียกโฆษณา แก้ไขราคาเสนอ และเปลี่ยนแปลงโฆษณาตามสภาพอากาศทุกประเภทเท่าที่จะจินตนาการได้ รับคลิก...

Viloud

Viloud

viloud.tv

Viloud เป็นแพลตฟอร์มวิดีโอออนไลน์ที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับการสร้าง สตรีม และสร้างรายได้จากช่องทีวีสด เชิงเส้น และตามความต้องการของคุณ เทคโนโลยีช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สามารถสตรีมช่องผ่านเครื่องเล่นแบบฝังหรือของบุคคลที่สามสำหรับเว็บไซต์ แอพมือถือ หรือแพลตฟอร์ม OTT เช่น Roku หรือ Apple TV Viloud เหมาะสำหรับผู้ออกอากาศ...

Review Robin

Review Robin

getreviewrobin.com

Review Robin เป็นเครื่องมือซอฟต์แวร์ง่ายๆ ที่ช่วยให้คุณติดตามผลกับลูกค้าของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย (และอัตโนมัติด้วยซ้ำ) และขอรับการตรวจทานออนไลน์โดยส่งคำขอการตรวจทานผ่านทางอีเมลหรือ SMS รีวิว Robin จะแนะนำลูกค้าของคุณตลอดทุกขั้นตอน - ลดความซับซ้อนและเพิ่มโอกาสในการได้รับรีวิวจากลูกค้าของคุณอย่างมาก ในเว...

ResponseSource

ResponseSource

responsesource.com

การระบุสื่อที่เหมาะสมในการนำเสนอเรื่องราวเป็นงานที่สำคัญแต่ใช้เวลานานสำหรับมืออาชีพด้านการประชาสัมพันธ์ คุณต้องมีฐานข้อมูลสื่อที่ทันสมัย ​​ใช้งานง่าย และชาญฉลาดเพื่อตามทันสื่อที่เปลี่ยนแปลงตลอดเวลา - Media Contacts Database ของ ResponseSource ถูกสร้างขึ้นมาให้เป็นเช่นนั้น - เข้าถึงข้อมูลสื่อของสหราช...

Genius Link

Genius Link

geniuslink.com

Geniuslink คือเครื่องมือย่อ URL ที่ฉลาดที่สุดในโลก สร้างลิงก์ที่กำหนดเส้นทางผู้ใช้แบบไดนามิกไปยังปลายทางที่แตกต่างกัน โดยขึ้นอยู่กับอุปกรณ์ ระบบปฏิบัติการ ประเทศ และแม้แต่วันที่คลิก

