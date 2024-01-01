SMTP
SMTP is one of the early pioneers of cloud-based email services and is now part of Ziff Davis, Moz Group and Campaigner. From sophisticated email automation to cost-effective email infrastructure and relay solutions, we operate globally. The first company to offer web-based email as enterprise software and provide highly reliable delivery for large commercial senders, SMTP.com has a long history of innovation. SMTP’s ability to help large scale senders reach the inbox effectively is legendary. From sophisticated marketing automation for corporations to easy-to-use campaign management for smaller businesses; all of our solutions are backed with our top-line email delivery technology.
