ScreenPal

ScreenPal

ไม่ได้ติดตั้ง WebCatalog ใช่หรือไม่? ดาวน์โหลด WebCatalog Desktop

ใช้เว็บแอป

เว็บไซต์: screenpal.com

เสริมประสบการณ์ของคุณด้วยแอปเดสก์ท็อปสำหรับ ScreenPal บน WebCatalog Desktop สำหรับ Mac, Windows, Linux

เรียกใช้แอปในหน้าต่างที่ไร้สิ่งที่มาทำให้วอกแวก พร้อมการเสริมคุณภาพมากมาย

จัดการและสลับไปมาระหว่างหลายบัญชีและแอปอย่างง่ายดาย โดยไม่ต้องสลับเบราว์เซอร์

ScreenPal (formerly Screencast-O-Matic) provides intuitive, effective tools and services for collaborative video creation and sharing that are easy for everyone to use, including a screen recorder, screen capture, video editor, and video hosting service. ScreenPal is the essential video creation and sharing solution for everyone. Our mission is to offer easy-to-use, accessible tools that empower creators to capture ideas, share knowledge, engage viewers, and assess understanding through video. ScreenPal is trusted by Fortune 100 companies and 98 of the top 100 universities in the United States, and has been empowering a global community to capture and share over 100 million videos since 2006. ScreenPal's product suite includes intuitive desktop and mobile apps for screen recording and video editing, plus our video messaging Chrome extension. Our secure, cloud-based hosting platform allows organizations of any size to manage, brand, and share content, track performance with video analytics, and engage viewers with interactive video, including embedded quizzes, ratings, and polls. ScreenPal integrates with common learning management systems and business tools and offers SSO support, user and license management, and strong privacy and security controls.
หมวดหมู่:
Business
ซอฟต์แวร์การสื่อสารผ่านวิดีโอ

เว็บไซต์: screenpal.com

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ ScreenPal อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง

ทางเลือกสำหรับ

Vimeo

Vimeo

vimeo.com

Loom

Loom

loom.com

Descript

Descript

descript.com

Synthesia

Synthesia

synthesia.io

Dropbox DocSend

Dropbox DocSend

docsend.com

Zight

Zight

zight.com

Podcastle

Podcastle

podcastle.ai

Rewatch

Rewatch

rewatch.com

Cincopa

Cincopa

cincopa.com

Grain

Grain

grain.com

Hippo Video

Hippo Video

hippovideo.io

Panopto

Panopto

panopto.com

บางทีคุณอาจจะชอบ

Zight

Zight

zight.com

CrankWheel

CrankWheel

crankwheel.com

RecordCast

RecordCast

recordcast.com

BlackOakTV

BlackOakTV

blackoak.tv

CrowdSignal

CrowdSignal

crowdsignal.com

Vimeo

Vimeo

vimeo.com

Fliz

Fliz

fliz.ai

Shootsta

Shootsta

shootsta.com

Cincopa

Cincopa

cincopa.com

DTube

DTube

d.tube

Thumbsnap

Thumbsnap

thumbsnap.com

MeetMoji

MeetMoji

meetmoji.com

สำรวจ

ผลิตภัณฑ์

ดาวน์โหลด

การสนับสนุน

บริษัท

กฎหมาย

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

เราใช้คุกกี้ในการจัดเตรียมและปรับปรุงเว็บไซต์ของเราให้ดียิ่งขึ้น โดยการใช้งานเว็บไซต์ของเรา แสดงว่าคุณยินยอมต่อการใช้คุกกี้

นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว