WebCatalog

ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Scratcher

UpViral

UpViral

upviral.com

การชิงโชคและรางวัลของ UpViral เป็นวิธีที่เร็วที่สุดในการขยายธุรกิจของคุณทางออนไลน์ สร้างการเข้าชม เพิ่มรายชื่อของคุณ และเปลี่ยนสมาชิกให้เป็นลูกค้า

Gleam

Gleam

gleam.io

Gleam เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดที่เติบโต เราช่วยให้คุณเรียกใช้แคมเปญที่ยอดเยี่ยมซึ่งจะทำให้ธุรกิจของคุณเติบโต

Interacty

Interacty

interacty.me

นักการตลาด (ฟรีแลนซ์และเอเจนซี่) สตูดิโอการผลิต ผู้จัดพิมพ์ Interacty ช่วยให้นักการตลาดดึงดูดผู้ชมและเพิ่มยอดขายผ่านประสบการณ์และเกมเชิงโต้ตอบ เนื้อหาการตลาดแบบ Gamified ช่วยเพิ่มเวลาการมีส่วนร่วมและความสนใจ และสร้างโอกาสในการขายมากขึ้น Interactive ช่วยให้คุณสร้างกิจกรรมเกมได้มากกว่า 20 กิจกรรม คุณส...

myQuiz

myQuiz

myquiz.org

สร้างแบบทดสอบออนไลน์และการนำเสนอเชิงโต้ตอบเพื่อดึงดูดผู้ชมของคุณ ทำงานบนอุปกรณ์ใด ๆ ที่มีการเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต ผู้เข้าร่วมมากถึง 100,000 คน

Goosechase

Goosechase

goosechase.com

ด้วย Goosechase ประสบการณ์คือทุกสิ่ง! Goosechase เดิมได้รับแรงบันดาลใจจากการล่าสัตว์กินของเน่าเป็นแพลตฟอร์มประสบการณ์แบบโต้ตอบ (IXP) ที่ช่วยให้ผู้นำ องค์กร และโรงเรียนสามารถมีส่วนร่วม เปิดใช้งาน และให้ความรู้แก่ชุมชนของตนได้ Goosechase สร้างขึ้นทางออนไลน์แต่เล่นได้ในโลกแห่งความเป็นจริง ทำให้ชุมชนมีช...

Loquiz

Loquiz

loquiz.com

Gamification platform to create, play and grow. Ideal for +tour operators to make self guided (audio) tours, +event professionals to create hybrid team building games, +HR managers to create new employee onboarding games, +teachers to make students learn and move actively.

Enrichigo

Enrichigo

enrichigo.com

Enrichigo is an gamification popups platform that allows you to create customized scratchcard campaigns for your website. To simplify our service, we only offer “scratchcards”. So why would you use a scratchcard on your website? Easy as it could be, too: - Strengthen the commitment of visitors - Inc...

Brame

Brame

brame.io

Brame has developed a software solution with which you can easily create your own gamification campaigns. Similar to Wixx or Jimdoo websites, you can put together your own game using the modular system on a subscription basis. Inexpensive, easy to use and customizable, without any programming work.

Accept Mission

Accept Mission

acceptmission.com

Accept Mission is Innovation platform that organizations use to collect ideas (campaigns, boards), manage ideas, managing portfolio and dashboarding. We are unique becasue of: - Gamification - Engage users with undercover usage, leaderboards, goals, smart notifications - Integrated platform - all in...

InteractionUP

InteractionUP

web.interactionup.com

Engagement Platform Generation 2.0. Liven up your interaction with our unique engagement platform.

Gamify Route

Gamify Route

gamifyroute.com

Gamify Route is easy to use, highly customizable and has a library of pre-made templates, so businesses can get up and running quickly and easily 🚀. With Gamify Route, you can design and create interactive game pages that accomplish your business goals. From landing pages to opt-in pages, validatio...

SuperLikers

SuperLikers

superlikers.com

Own the most effective and addictive loyalty program in your industry and win the hearts of your customers

Socialman

Socialman

socialman.net

Socialman is a SaaS platform for creating and managing giveaways through multiple social media channels. It is a cross-platform application that allows users to post content on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord, and Twitch. Referral a...

NextBee

NextBee

web.nextbee.com

NextBee's advocacy program management tools can help accelerate word of mouth reach for brands through catchy, compelling and branded social widgets, programmable rewards and recognition rules, and group challenges.

Drimify

Drimify

drimify.com

Gamification platform. Engage your audience. Reach your goals. Customise experiences and games in minutes. OUR MISSION Gamification to change the World Everyone loves to play. It’s part of human nature. At Drimify, play means pushing the limits of creativity and innovation. Our goal is to give peopl...

QuizHub

QuizHub

quiz.konfhub.com

Introducing QuizHub: LIVE Quizzes With ChatGPT Elevate your quizzing experience with QuizHub, the ultimate platform designed to make online quizzes engaging, interactive, and seamless. Packed with a wide range of innovative features, QuizHub takes quizzing to new heights, whether it's for educationa...

Datagame

Datagame

datagame.io

Datagame enhances or replaces traditional online surveys with interactive, mobile-friendly gamified experiences. These gamified surveys significantly improve user engagement and response rates, yielding superior and more authentic insights. The growing Datagame catalog includes solutions for MaxDiff...

Captain Up

Captain Up

captainup.com

Captain Up, the world’s first cloud-based engagement and retention platform, maximizes customer activity and loyalty - using game mechanics and behavioral psychology. A recommended solution by leading brands around the globe - setting a golden standard in loyalty & gamification.

Socialshaker

Socialshaker

socialshaker.com

Socialshaker offers marketers a range of 30 mechanisms to set up contests and giveaways games with social media on Facebook, mobile or website.

InAppStory

InAppStory

inappstory.com

Extend the mobile users' lifecycle through native communication channels. Delivering rich content and engaging across the funnel with Stories! MISSION InAppStory is an international software company that connects existing businesses with prospective and current customers allowing higher conversions,...

myCred

myCred

mycred.me

myCred makes it simple to create a loyalty program or gamify your website so that you can increase the average customer value with less marketing effort.

Gametize

Gametize

gametize.com

Gametize เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการเล่นเกมและการมีส่วนร่วมของชุมชนสำหรับธุรกิจทุกขนาด ข้อเสนอประกอบด้วยระบบการจัดการเนื้อหาที่ใช้งานง่ายซึ่งเต็มไปด้วยคุณสมบัติ ความสำเร็จและรางวัลที่ปรับแต่งได้ กลไกหลายอย่างเพื่อกระตุ้นพฤติกรรมทางสังคม และรายงานและการวิเคราะห์

Cool Tabs

Cool Tabs

cool-tabs.com

ขับเคลื่อนแคมเปญการตลาดของคุณบนโซเชียลเน็ตเวิร์กและบนเว็บไซต์ของคุณ เพื่อสร้างโอกาสในการขาย ตรวจสอบเครือข่ายโซเชียลของคุณและดำเนินการรับฟังทางสังคม การตรวจสอบแบรนด์ และการดูแลจัดการเนื้อหาแบบเรียลไทม์ - เพิ่มจำนวนผู้ชมดิจิทัลของคุณและรับโอกาสในการขายที่มีคุณสมบัติด้วยเนื้อหาเชิงโต้ตอบที่เรียบง่ายผ่า...

BeeLiked

BeeLiked

beeliked.com

BeeLiked เป็นแพลตฟอร์มเกมมิฟิเคชั่นสำหรับสร้างโปรโมชั่นเชิงโต้ตอบเพื่อเพิ่มการสร้างลูกค้าเป้าหมาย ให้รางวัล และจูงใจทีมขาย และสร้างความภักดีของลูกค้า เปลี่ยนโอกาสในการขายให้เป็นผู้มีอิทธิพลรายย่อย มีส่วนร่วมและจูงใจผู้ชมของคุณด้วยแคมเปญและการส่งเสริมการขายส่วนบุคคลไม่ว่าจะช่องทางใดก็ตาม สร้างลีดคุณภ...

Qualifio

Qualifio

qualifio.com

Qualifio ช่วยให้แบรนด์และสื่อขนาดใหญ่สามารถดึงดูดผู้ชมผ่านช่องทางดิจิทัลผ่านเทมเพลตรูปแบบอินเทอร์แอกทีฟมากกว่า 50 รูปแบบ (แบบทดสอบ การประกวด แบบสำรวจ การทดสอบ เกมแอนิเมชั่น ฯลฯ) ด้วยการปฏิบัติตาม GDPR ที่เข้มงวด แพลตฟอร์มดังกล่าวช่วยให้สามารถรวบรวมข้อมูลจากบุคคลที่หนึ่งที่สมบูรณ์ซึ่งสามารถนำไปใช้กับ...

CustomerGlu

CustomerGlu

customerglu.com

CustomerGlu เป็นแพลตฟอร์มเกมมิฟิเคชั่นที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อช่วยให้คุณสร้างประสบการณ์ในแอปที่หลากหลายซึ่งขับเคลื่อนการมีส่วนร่วมและการรักษาลูกค้า ด้วยเทมเพลตที่สร้างไว้ล่วงหน้ามากกว่า 50 แบบและความสามารถในการสร้างเทมเพลตของคุณเองตั้งแต่เริ่มต้น คุณสามารถแก้ไขปัญหาการรักษาลูกค้าหรือการมีส่วนร่วมที่คุณเผชิญ...

Solitics

Solitics

solitics.com

Solitics เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้าที่เป็นนวัตกรรมใหม่ที่เชี่ยวชาญด้านการเปิดใช้งานผู้เยี่ยมชม การมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้า และชุดการวิเคราะห์ที่ล้ำสมัย แพลตฟอร์มดังกล่าวช่วยให้แบรนด์ B2C ดำเนินการอัตโนมัติ ปรับแต่งให้เหมาะกับแต่ละบุคคล และจัดการวงจรชีวิตของลูกค้าได้อย่างเต็มที่ โดยใช้วิสัยทัศน์ท...

SaaSquatch

SaaSquatch

saasquatch.com

SaaSquatch เป็นซอฟต์แวร์การตลาดสำหรับการแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์และความภักดีที่มีความซับซ้อน ซึ่งดึงดูดลูกค้าของคุณไม่ว่าพวกเขาจะตั้งแคมป์อยู่ที่ใด ไม่ว่าจะเข้าหรือออกจากแอปมือถือหรือเว็บของคุณ แบรนด์ที่มีนวัตกรรมและมีชื่อเสียงมากที่สุดในโลกบางแบรนด์ใช้ SaaSquatch เพื่อให้รางวัลแก่ผู้สนับสนุน สร้างชุมชนที่ภัก...

ViralSweep

ViralSweep

viralsweep.com

ViralSweep เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดแบบไวรัลที่มีเครื่องมือในการสร้างการชิงโชค การแข่งขัน และการแจกของรางวัล

สำรวจ

WebCatalog Desktop

การสนับสนุน

บริษัท

กฎหมาย

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.