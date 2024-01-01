What is Qualzz? Qualzz is a conversion optimization tool that turns your online traffic into sales. It is an efficient tool to Increase Online Revenue, Collect Email Signups, Generate Leads and Increase conversion rates. Qualzz allows you to design beautiful pop-ups in few clicks through drag & drop editor, personalize the messages as per the customer preferences and schedule. You can choose from the high converting ready made templates designed by the CRO experts and use integrations to automate the lead generation process. Below are couple of use cases: ✔ Capture more subscribers ✔ Reduce cart abandonment ✔ Increase cart value ✔ Promote special offers ✔ Offer discounts ✔ Collect feedback ✔ Facilitate social likes and sharing

หมวดหมู่ :

เว็บไซต์: qualzz.com

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Qualzz อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง