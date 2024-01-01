Prommt

Prommt

ไม่ได้ติดตั้ง WebCatalog ใช่หรือไม่? ดาวน์โหลด WebCatalog Desktop

ใช้เว็บแอป

เว็บไซต์: prommt.com

เสริมประสบการณ์ของคุณด้วยแอปเดสก์ท็อปสำหรับ Prommt บน WebCatalog Desktop สำหรับ Mac, Windows, Linux

เรียกใช้แอปในหน้าต่างที่ไร้สิ่งที่มาทำให้วอกแวก พร้อมการเสริมคุณภาพมากมาย

จัดการและสลับไปมาระหว่างหลายบัญชีและแอปอย่างง่ายดาย โดยไม่ต้องสลับเบราว์เซอร์

Prommt is a secure payment request platform that turns risky, time-consuming telephone payments into secure, online transactions. Prommt gives merchants the ability to send instant, personalised payment requests to customers via email, text or online message; bringing a secure and seamless online checkout experience directly to customers. Ideal for enterprise clients, Prommt is a fully scalable web-based application that can provide large organisations with easy user management and tiered access control for complex teams across multiple locations. Integrating fully with existing payment providers, Prommt allows clients to maintain relationships with their current gateway or card payment processor. Packed with clever features including secure card tokenisation, recurring payments, Autocharge, automated receipts, intelligent alerts and fully-branded payment communications, Prommt provides all of the tools you need to transform your payment processes.
หมวดหมู่:
Finance
Payment Processing Software

เว็บไซต์: prommt.com

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Prommt อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง

ทางเลือกสำหรับ

PayPal

PayPal

paypal.com

Venmo

Venmo

venmo.com

Payoneer

Payoneer

payoneer.com

Stripe

Stripe

stripe.com

Square

Square

squareup.com

FreshBooks

FreshBooks

freshbooks.com

HoneyBook

HoneyBook

honeybook.com

Karbon

Karbon

karbonhq.com

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

Airwallex

Airwallex

airwallex.com

Melio

Melio

meliopayments.com

Thryv

Thryv

thryv.com

บางทีคุณอาจจะชอบ

Monnify

Monnify

monnify.com

Cardinity

Cardinity

cardinity.com

MRR.io

MRR.io

mrr.io

PayMongo

PayMongo

paymongo.com

MoonClerk

MoonClerk

moonclerk.com

AxxonPay

AxxonPay

axxonpay.com

Rebillia Platform

Rebillia Platform

rebillia.com

PayFacile

PayFacile

payfacile.com

MONEI

MONEI

monei.com

Vindicia

Vindicia

vindicia.com

Zoho Checkout

Zoho Checkout

zoho.com

Flux

Flux

fluxqr.com

สำรวจ

ผลิตภัณฑ์

ดาวน์โหลด

การสนับสนุน

บริษัท

กฎหมาย

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

เราใช้คุกกี้ในการจัดเตรียมและปรับปรุงเว็บไซต์ของเราให้ดียิ่งขึ้น โดยการใช้งานเว็บไซต์ของเรา แสดงว่าคุณยินยอมต่อการใช้คุกกี้

นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว