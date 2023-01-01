ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Prelaunch.com
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter มอบประสบการณ์การเขียนที่สะอาดตาและตรงไปตรงมาสำหรับผู้ที่ไม่ได้มองหาการรายงานหรือคุณสมบัติขั้นสูงสำหรับธุรกิจ
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com ทำงานร่วมกับแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดอัตโนมัติชั้นนำของโลกเพื่อเพิ่มการเติบโตของผู้ชม เรียกคืนรายได้จากรถเข็นที่ละทิ้ง และดึงดูดผู้ชมที่หายไปให้กลับมามีส่วนร่วมอีกครั้งผ่านระบบบูรณาการข้อมูลชั้นนำของอุตสาหกรรม เพิ่มรายได้ที่ยังไม่ได้ใช้สูงสุดสำหรับร้านค้าอีคอมเมิร์ซของคุณด้วยแพลตฟอร์มที่สร้างขึ...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
เพิ่มปริมาณการเข้าชมและผลกำไรโดยใช้เทคโนโลยี GPT-3