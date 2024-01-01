Portland Press Herald

Portland Press Herald

The Portland Press Herald has long been Maine's go-to paper for local news, sports, business, and listings. The Maine Sunday Telegram is the Sunday edition of The Portland Press Herald. The Portland Press Herald is part of the Maine Trust for Local News, which is the state’s largest network of independent news and media outlets. With 158 journalists on staff, we serve audiences through our 5 daily newspapers and 17 hyper-local weekly newspapers, in print and online.

