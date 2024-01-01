ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Planoly
Tumblr
tumblr.com
Tumblr (สะกดเป็น tumblr และออกเสียงว่า "tumbler") เป็นไมโครบล็อกและเว็บไซต์โซเชียลเน็ตเวิร์กสัญชาติอเมริกัน ก่อตั้งโดย David Karp ในปี 2550 และปัจจุบันเป็นของ Automattic บริการนี้อนุญาตให้ผู้ใช้โพสต์มัลติมีเดียและเนื้อหาอื่น ๆ ไปยังบล็อกแบบสั้น ผู้ใช้สามารถติดตามบล็อกของผู้ใช้รายอื่นได้ บล็อกเกอร์ยั...
Feedly
feedly.com
Feedly (มีสไตล์เป็น feedly) คือแอปพลิเคชันรวบรวมข่าวสำหรับเว็บเบราว์เซอร์และอุปกรณ์มือถือต่างๆ ที่ใช้ iOS และ Android นอกจากนี้ยังมีให้บริการในรูปแบบบริการบนคลาวด์อีกด้วย รวบรวมฟีดข่าวจากแหล่งออนไลน์ที่หลากหลายเพื่อให้ผู้ใช้ปรับแต่งและแบ่งปันกับผู้อื่น Feedly เปิดตัวครั้งแรกโดย DevHD ในปี 2551
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Hootsuite เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการจัดการโซเชียลมีเดีย สร้างขึ้นโดย Ryan Holmes ในปี 2551 อินเทอร์เฟซผู้ใช้ของระบบอยู่ในรูปแบบของแดชบอร์ด และรองรับการผสานรวมเครือข่ายโซเชียลสำหรับ Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn และ YouTube Hootsuite ซึ่งตั้งอยู่ในแวนคูเวอร์ มีพนักงานเกือบ 1,000 คนใน 13 แห่ง รวมถึงโต...
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
จินตนาการใหม่ว่าโซเชียลมีเดียสามารถขยายธุรกิจของคุณด้วย Sprout Social ได้อย่างไร ดูการทำงานของเครื่องมือการจัดการโซเชียลมีเดียของเรา เริ่มทดลองใช้ฟรีของคุณเองวันนี้
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio นำเสนอเครื่องมือค้นหาเนื้อหาที่ทำให้บล็อกการดูแลจัดการเนื้อหาและโซเชียลมีเดียเป็นเรื่องง่ายสำหรับธุรกิจในทุกกลุ่มหรือตลาด
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics ช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ สามารถรวบรวมและดำเนินการกับข้อมูลเชิงลึกของลูกค้า ผลิตภัณฑ์ แบรนด์ และพนักงานได้ในที่เดียว
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
เครื่องมือที่ให้ความรู้สึกเหมือนเป็นทีมการตลาด Tailwind ทำให้ส่วนที่ยากที่สุดของการตลาดบนโซเชียลมีเดียของคุณเป็นแบบอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้คุณสามารถเติบโตได้อย่างชาญฉลาดและรวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้น
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
ซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการโซเชียลมีเดียที่ใช้งานง่ายที่ช่วยให้คุณจัดระเบียบ ประหยัดเวลา และจัดการกล่องขาเข้า การเผยแพร่ การรายงาน การตรวจสอบ และเครื่องมือการทำงานร่วมกันเป็นทีมได้อย่างง่ายดาย
Sendible
sendible.com
ยกระดับเรื่องราวของแบรนด์ของคุณบนโซเชียลมีเดีย ทำงานร่วมกับลูกค้าและทีมของคุณเพื่อวางแผน โพสต์ และวัดความสำเร็จของเนื้อหาในทุกแพลตฟอร์ม
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch เป็นบริษัทข่าวกรองผู้บริโภคดิจิทัลซึ่งมีสำนักงานใหญ่ในเมืองไบรตัน ประเทศอังกฤษ Brandwatch จำหน่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่แตกต่างกันหกรายการ: การวิจัยผู้บริโภค, กลุ่มเป้าหมาย, Vizia, Qriously, บทวิจารณ์ และ BuzzSumo Brandwatch Consumer Research คือ "แอปพลิเคชันแบบบริการตนเอง" หรือซอฟต์แวร์ในรูปแบบบริก...
Awario
awario.com
เริ่มติดตามแบรนด์ฟรี! ติดตามการกล่าวถึงในแหล่งที่มาของเว็บ วิเคราะห์การแข่งขันของคุณ ติดตามผู้มีอิทธิพลเฉพาะกลุ่ม และค้นหาโอกาสในการขายบนโซเชียลเน็ตเวิร์ก!
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. คือบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์แอปพลิเคชันระบบธุรกิจอัจฉริยะบนคลาวด์แบบบริการตนเองที่ตั้งอยู่ในเมืองลอสแอนเจลิส รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย บริษัทมีชื่อเสียงในด้านการสร้างแอปแดชบอร์ดธุรกิจ ซึ่งออกแบบมาเพื่อวิเคราะห์ แปลง และรายงานข้อมูลจากแหล่งข่าวกรองธุรกิจแบบบูรณาการต่างๆ เป็นแอปพลิเคชันฟรีเมียมสำหรับติดตามและต...
Talkwalker
talkwalker.com
Talkwalker เป็นเครื่องมือวิเคราะห์โซเชียลมีเดียที่ทรงพลังอย่างไม่น่าเชื่อและเครื่องมือติดตามโซเชียลมีเดียที่แนะนำโดยแบรนด์และเอเจนซี่ทั่วโลก
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
ขยายตัวตนบน Instagram, Facebook, Twitter และ LinkedIn ด้วยข้อมูลเชิงลึกสุดพิเศษและเครื่องมือการจัดการที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับทีมของคุณ เริ่มทดลองใช้ฟรี 14 วัน
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole คือบริษัทวิเคราะห์ Hashtag และวิเคราะห์โซเชียลมีเดียที่ให้ข้อมูลแบบเรียลไทม์พร้อมการติดตามแฮชแท็กสำหรับ Twitter, Instagram และ Facebook
Meltwater
meltwater.com
ค้นพบวิธีที่ Meltwater ช่วยให้ทีมประชาสัมพันธ์และการตลาดตรวจสอบการรายงานข่าวของสื่อทั้งข่าวสารและโซเชียลมีเดีย และปรับปรุงการจัดการแบรนด์
Dataminr
dataminr.com
ลูกค้าวางใจบนแพลตฟอร์ม AI ของ Dataminr สำหรับสัญญาณล่วงหน้าของเหตุการณ์ที่มีผลกระทบสูงและความเสี่ยงที่เกิดขึ้นใหม่ เพื่อตอบสนองด้วยความมั่นใจและจัดการวิกฤติได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น
Snoopreport
snoopreport.com
ดูกิจกรรม Instagram ของทุกคนโดยไม่ต้องติดตั้งแอพ ดูว่ามีคนชอบและติดตามอะไรบน Instagram ด้วย Snoopreport Instagram Activity Tracker
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 ช่วยให้คุณเข้าถึงการกล่าวถึงแบรนด์ของคุณผ่านทางเว็บได้ทันที
eclincher
eclincher.com
ค้นพบ eclincher แพลตฟอร์มการจัดการโซเชียลมีเดียเดียวที่คุณต้องการ! พิชิตโซเชียลมีเดียอย่างล้นหลามและควบคุมงานการตลาดโซเชียลมีเดียของคุณ!
Mention
mention.com
รับเครื่องมือแบบครบวงจรที่ช่วยให้คุณรับฟังผู้ชม เผยแพร่โพสต์ที่โดดเด่น และตอบกลับลูกค้าของคุณ
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
มีส่วนร่วมกับลูกค้าบนโซเชียลในวงกว้าง Statusbrew เป็นเครื่องมือการมีส่วนร่วมบนโซเชียลมีเดียที่รวมกล่องจดหมายโซเชียลของคุณ นำทีมของคุณมารวมกัน และสร้างขั้นตอนการทำงานอัตโนมัติ และยังมีอีกมาก
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
บริการติดตามสื่อที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับโทรทัศน์ วิทยุ ข่าว พอดแคสต์ และโซเชียล และฐานข้อมูลการติดต่อสื่อที่แม่นยำที่สุดในอุตสาหกรรม
Sociality.io
sociality.io
ทุกสิ่งที่ทีมจำเป็นต้องจัดการช่องทางโซเชียลมีเดีย สร้างเวิร์กโฟลว์ที่ปรับขนาดได้และทำงานร่วมกันเพื่อกำหนดเวลาเนื้อหา วิเคราะห์ประสิทธิภาพ จัดการการมีส่วนร่วม และติดตามคู่แข่ง
Emplifi
emplifi.io
เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการเดินทางของลูกค้าดิจิทัล แพลตฟอร์มซอฟต์แวร์เพื่อประสบการณ์ลูกค้าและซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการโซเชียลมีเดียแบบครบวงจรของ Emplifi ช่วยปิดช่องว่าง CX
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
ค้นหาเนื้อหาที่มีประสิทธิภาพดีที่สุด ทำงานร่วมกับผู้มีอิทธิพลที่มีความสำคัญ ใช้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกด้านเนื้อหาของเราเพื่อสร้างแนวคิด สร้างเนื้อหาที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูง ติดตามประสิทธิภาพของคุณและระบุผู้มีอิทธิพล BuzzSumo ขับเคลื่อนกลยุทธ์ของนักการตลาดมากกว่า 500,000 คน ด้วยข้อมูลการตลาดเนื้อหาในบทความ 8b, เว...
SentiOne
sentione.com
ค้นพบการฟังออนไลน์ที่ใช้ AI และอนาคตของการบริการลูกค้าอัตโนมัติด้วยบอทเสียงและแชทบอทสนทนา
Exolyt
exolyt.com
เครื่องมือวิเคราะห์ TikTok ชั้นนำที่ช่วยให้ธุรกิจวิเคราะห์บัญชี TikTok รับรายงานเชิงลึก และส่งออกข้อมูล
BrandMentions
brandmentions.com
BrandMentions เจาะลึกทุกมุมของอินเทอร์เน็ตเพื่อค้นหาแบรนด์ทั้งหมดที่กล่าวถึงเกี่ยวกับใครก็ตามหรือสิ่งใดๆ ใช้สำหรับการตรวจสอบแบรนด์และสื่อ การสอดแนมคู่แข่ง การจัดการชื่อเสียง การรับฟังเว็บและโซเชียล และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย!
Oktopost
oktopost.com
แพลตฟอร์มการจัดการโซเชียลมีเดีย B2B เพื่อจัดการ ติดตาม และวัดผลกิจกรรมโซเชียลมีเดียทั้งหมดของคุณ บรรลุเป้าหมายทางการตลาด B2B ของคุณ จองการสาธิต
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดสำหรับแบรนด์ที่มีสถานที่ตั้งหลายแห่ง เราส่งเสริมธุรกิจต่างๆ เช่น Ace Hardware, Sport Clips และ Anytime Fitness เพื่อเชื่อมต่อกับผู้ชมในท้องถิ่นในทุกช่องทางการตลาด
Khoros
khoros.com
ซอฟต์แวร์ของเราช่วยให้คุณมอบประสบการณ์ที่ดีที่สุดแก่ลูกค้าโดยการสร้างและปรับขนาดการดูแลดิจิทัล การตลาดเพื่อสังคม และชุมชนแบรนด์ คลิกเพื่อเริ่มต้น!
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial เป็นโซลูชันการจัดการโซเชียลมีเดียสำหรับธุรกิจที่มีสถานที่ตั้งและโปรไฟล์หลายแห่ง จัดการการเผยแพร่ การโฆษณา การมีส่วนร่วม บทวิจารณ์ และการรายงานทั้งหมดของคุณจากแพลตฟอร์มรวมศูนย์แห่งเดียว MavSocial มอบความสามารถเฉพาะตัวสำหรับธุรกิจที่มีสถานที่ตั้งหลายแห่งเพื่อสร้างโฆษณา Facebook ที่กำหนดเป้าห...
BrandBastion
brandbastion.com
ขยายแบรนด์ของคุณด้วยการสนทนาที่ดีขึ้น ปกป้องแบรนด์ของคุณและส่งเสริมชุมชนออนไลน์ที่เจริญรุ่งเรืองด้วยการจัดการการสนทนาที่ดีขึ้นบนโซเชียลมีเดีย
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
ทำความเข้าใจว่าสาธารณชนมีส่วนร่วมกับหัวข้อต่างๆ อย่างไร วิเคราะห์และรายงานข้อมูลการมีส่วนร่วมของสาธารณะตลอดระยะเวลา 7 ปีบนเว็บและโซเชียลมีเดีย
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
การตรวจสอบสื่อแบบเรียลไทม์สำหรับทีมสื่อสาร รวมฟีดเนื้อหาเว็บและโซเชียลแบบเรียลไทม์เข้ากับข้อมูลการมีส่วนร่วมสาธารณะ เพื่อระบุและคาดการณ์เนื้อหาที่สำคัญ
Netvibes
netvibes.com
NETVIBES มอบความสามารถด้านวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูลที่เปิดเผยข้อมูลอัจฉริยะสำหรับผู้ใช้เพื่อรับข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ทำให้เกิดนวัตกรรมในอุตสาหกรรมและขับเคลื่อนประสิทธิภาพ
Audiense
audiense.com
ทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการเพื่อทำความเข้าใจผู้ชมและรับผลลัพธ์ทางการตลาดที่ดีขึ้น ผลลัพธ์ของโซเชียลมีเดีย ผลลัพธ์ของอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ กลยุทธ์สื่อ กลยุทธ์การเติบโต หรือผลตอบแทนจากค่าโฆษณา วางการแบ่งส่วนผู้บริโภคและข้อมูลเชิงลึกทางวัฒนธรรมเป็นศูนย์กลางของกลยุทธ์ของคุณ และช่วยให้ทีมของคุณสามารถเข้าใจผู้ชมอย่างท...
Reputation
reputation.com
โลกแห่งการโต้ตอบต้องการแพลตฟอร์มแห่งการดำเนินการ เปลี่ยนคำติชมจากบทวิจารณ์ การถูกใจ รายการ ความคิดเห็น และการคลิกให้กลายเป็นข้อได้เปรียบทางการแข่งขันของคุณ
Zelkaa
zelkaa.com
insights-driven platform that supports the full spectrum of your social media marketing and analytics needs. Be empowered to easily search, discover, listen, publish, engage and analyze at scale across earned, owned, and paid social media. With Zelkaa Moon, brands and agencies are empowered to turn...
Socialhose
socialhose.io
SOCIALHOSE.IO is your resource if you’re looking for a social listening agency. As you’ll see below, SOCIALHOSE.IO handles all sorts of tasks and duties that require the utmost in diligence and oversight. People post things all day and all night, so you need to have someone working with you who’s al...
Graphystories
graphystories.com
GraphyStories is supported by Facebook FBstart, the European Commission and the Belgian public-service TV & and radio broadcaster. 1. Discover Great stories. Predict the next ones. GraphyStories is a Content discovery tool : get to know the most shared articles on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and ...
Auris
genylabs.io
Auris' deep learning models act on streaming data to provide invaluable insights. Think infinitely larger sample size, real time results at a fraction of the cost.
Measure Studio
measure.studio
Measure Studio is a web app providing social media data intelligence and content analytics. Next generation social media content intelligence and data analytics for media, brands, and agencies. Supporting TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Snap Story Studio. * All of your...
Buzzilla
buzzilla.com
Buzzilla is a leading Israeli social media monitoring and analysis company. The company develops cutting edge technologies and revolutionary analysis and research methodologies which conjoin in creating advanced solutions both in the business sector and for Homeland security implementations. Buzzil...
TrendSpottr
trendspottr.com
TrendSpottr is the leading predictive trend intelligence platform for global brands, agencies and marketers. TrendSpottr predicts emerging trends, viral content and key influencers for any topic from across the social web -- hours or days before they have "trended" and reached mainstream awareness. ...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash is the Influencer Marketing Platform that uses an unique AI-powered content technology to help brands & agencies scale their creator programs. Discover authentic creators, measure the impact of your campaigns and manage all your data in one place. Fast-growing DTCs like Wild, KoRo or Athl...
Rank Me Online
rankme.online
We are a team of motivated people from diverse backgrounds aligned to help all kinds of businesses grow in the digital space. We see customer obsession and NPS(Net Promoter Score) as the driving factors of today's brands and want to help businesses target this metric in an easier and a focused way. ...
Simplify360
simplify360.com
Simplify360 is one of the leading social customer service platforms. The company has physical presence in India and US, and has partners in APAC. The product is sold in over 100 countries directly or through partners. Simplify360 provides integrated enterprise solutions; their latest offerings are ...
QuickMetrix
quickmetrix.com
QuickMetrix is a Customer Experience Solution with specific focus on Online Reputation Management, Social Media Listening & Analytics and Consumer Insights from Social and Digital Media. QuickMetrix's superior technology B2B SaaS platform is designed for easy deployment and adoption. It is powered ...
Tubular Labs
tubularlabs.com
Tubular Labs, the social video intelligence company, is the only solution to provide a unified view of the content, interests and behaviors of audiences across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and more. With people presence across the United States, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Singapore, Tub...
dlvr.it
dlvrit.com
dlvr.it provides marketing automation tools that help over 1 million businesses and professionals around the world succeed at social media. dlvr.it automates the most labor-intensive social media marketing tasks to save our users countless hours while increasing engagement across the major social pl...
Monitera
monitera.com
The digital media has become more important than ever because of wider access and a higher volume of user posts all around the world including Turkey. At the same time, the fast increase in the number of online platforms and the volume of posts make online media monitoring a challenge. Monitera was...
Zignal Labs
zignallabs.com
Zignal Labs’ real-time intelligence technology helps the world’s largest organizations protect their people, places, and position. Zignal’s AI-powered platform analyzes billions of data points in real time, accelerating mission critical decision making by empowering leaders with contextual situation...
Ubermetrics
delta.ubermetrics-technologies.com
Ubermetrics is a leading media and data intelligence platform focused on research and development. Since 2021, Ubermetrics is part of the UNICEPTA Group. Ubermetrics team develops first-class technologies and solutions to automatically detect, structure and analyse the increasing amount of publicly...
FollowersAnalysis
followersanalysis.com
FollowersAnalysis is a Twitter analytics tool which fetches tweets, followers and following data of any public Twitter account, analyse that data and provide very intuitive analytics.
Konnect Insights
konnectinsights.com
Konnect Insights is a unified customer experience management platform for your brand. It is an omni-channel product that combines Social Listening, Online Reputation, Social CRM, Social Analytics, Publishing, Survey, BI Tools, Crisis Management - that unifies customer care and marketing across all c...
Atribus
atribus.com
Atribus is a Social Listening and competitive intelligence tool where you can listen, measure and analyze what is being said about your brand and connect with users, thus improving your online reputation and optimizing your communication strategies. Save time with a global vision of your social net...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics is the market’s first AI-powered Brand Performance Cloud, providing more than 1,200 clients with the software and data they need to connect strategy with execution. Its Brand Performance Cloud helps executives launch campaigns, amplify reach, measure ROI, and benchmark brand performan...
CisionOne
cision.one
Shape the future of your brand. In real-time. To navigate today’s media landscape effectively, PR and communications teams need a new kind of platform - one that leverages the power of AI, delivers real-time media insights required to make faster, more accurate decisions, and connects them with the ...