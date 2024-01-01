ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Pinata

Netlify

Netlify

netlify.com

Netlify คือบริษัทคอมพิวเตอร์คลาวด์ในซานฟรานซิสโกที่ให้บริการโฮสติ้งและแบ็กเอนด์แบบไร้เซิร์ฟเวอร์สำหรับแอปพลิเคชันเว็บและเว็บไซต์แบบคงที่ คุณสมบัตินี้รวมถึงการปรับใช้อย่างต่อเนื่องจาก Git ทั่วทั้ง Netlify Edge, โครงสร้างพื้นฐานเครือข่ายการจัดส่งแอปพลิเคชันระดับโลกของบริษัท, การจัดการแบบฟอร์มแบบไร้เซ...

Vercel

Vercel

vercel.com

ปรับใช้โครงการเว็บด้วยประสบการณ์นักพัฒนาส่วนหน้าที่ดีที่สุดและประสิทธิภาพสูงสุดของผู้ใช้

Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

alibabacloud.com

Alibaba Cloud นำเสนอชุดเครื่องมือและผลิตภัณฑ์การประมวลผลบนคลาวด์ที่เชื่อถือได้และปลอดภัยซึ่งช่วยให้คุณสร้างโครงสร้างพื้นฐานคลาวด์ ศูนย์ข้อมูลในหลายภูมิภาคเพื่อเสริมศักยภาพธุรกิจของคุณ อุตสาหกรรมระดับโลก ทดลองใช้ฟรี

Vodlix

Vodlix

vodlix.com

โซลูชันสตรีมมิ่งวิดีโอและ OTT ไวท์เลเบลที่เร็วที่สุด สัมผัสประสบการณ์การสตรีมวิดีโอคุณภาพสูงสุดด้วยโซลูชัน OTT บนคลาวด์ที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับความต้องการ IPTV และ VOD ของคุณ เพลิดเพลินไปกับประสบการณ์การรับชมขั้นสุดยอดด้วย Vodlix

BunnyCDN

BunnyCDN

bunny.net

bunny.net เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการจัดส่งเนื้อหาที่เรียบง่าย แต่ทรงพลัง นำเสนอประสิทธิภาพที่รวดเร็วเป็นพิเศษโดยมีค่าใช้จ่ายเพียงเล็กน้อย พร้อมฟรี SSL, Brotli, HTTP/2 และราคาแบบจ่ายตามการใช้งาน 100%

StackPath

StackPath

stackpath.com

StackPath คือผู้ให้บริการแพลตฟอร์ม Edge Computing สัญชาติอเมริกันที่มีสำนักงานใหญ่ในเมืองดัลลัส รัฐเท็กซัส ทีมผู้ก่อตั้งนำโดย Lance Crosby ผู้ร่วมก่อตั้ง SoftLayer Technologies ซึ่ง IBM เข้าซื้อกิจการในปี 2013

CDNetworks

CDNetworks

cdnetworks.com

CDNetworks ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี พ.ศ. 2543 เป็นเครือข่ายการจัดส่งเนื้อหา (CDN) ที่ให้บริการเต็มรูปแบบ ซึ่งให้บริการเทคโนโลยี โครงสร้างพื้นฐานเครือข่าย และการบริการลูกค้าสำหรับการจัดส่งเนื้อหาและแอปพลิเคชันทางอินเทอร์เน็ต บริษัทกำลังวางตำแหน่งตัวเองในฐานะผู้ให้บริการจัดส่งเนื้อหาข้ามชาติ โดยเน้นไปที่ตลาดอิ...

Filestack

Filestack

filestack.com

โปรแกรมอัพโหลดไฟล์ Filestack และ API การอัพโหลดไฟล์ เครื่องมืออัปโหลดไฟล์ที่เรียบง่ายและ API ที่ทรงพลังในการอัปโหลด แปลง และส่งมอบไฟล์ใดๆ ลงในแอปของคุณ

Akamai

Akamai

akamai.com

Akamai เป็นผู้ให้บริการเครือข่ายการจัดส่งเนื้อหา (CDN) ชั้นนำสำหรับการจัดส่งสื่อและซอฟต์แวร์ และโซลูชันความปลอดภัยบนคลาวด์

Sucuri

Sucuri

sucuri.net

Sucuri เป็นบริษัทที่ก่อตั้งโดย Daniel B. Cid (ผู้ก่อตั้งโครงการ OSSEC) ในปี 2010 เราทำความสะอาดและปกป้องเว็บไซต์ อุ่นใจด้วยการรักษาความปลอดภัยเว็บไซต์ทั้งหมดของคุณ เราแก้ไขการแฮ็กและป้องกันการโจมตีในอนาคต แพลตฟอร์มบนคลาวด์สำหรับทุกไซต์

Bytescale

Bytescale

bytescale.com

Bytescale: API รูปภาพ วิดีโอ และเสียงสำหรับนักพัฒนา

ArvanCloud

ArvanCloud

arvancloud.com

ArvanCloud นำเสนอบริการคลาวด์แบบครบวงจร เช่น CDN, Cloud DNS, Cloud Security, ศูนย์ข้อมูลบนคลาวด์, ที่เก็บข้อมูลบนคลาวด์, VoD, สตรีมมิ่งสด และโฆษณาวิดีโอ

NitroPack

NitroPack

nitropack.io

แพลตฟอร์มเดียว การเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพความเร็วทั้งหมด โดยอัตโนมัติ เหนือกว่าคู่แข่งโดยไม่ต้องเขียนโค้ดแม้แต่บรรทัดเดียว

Imperva

Imperva

imperva.com

Imperva มอบการรักษาความปลอดภัยทางไซเบอร์ที่สมบูรณ์แบบโดยการปกป้องสิ่งที่สำคัญที่สุดจริงๆ—ข้อมูลและแอปพลิเคชันของคุณ—ไม่ว่าจะในองค์กรหรือในระบบคลาวด์

CDN77

CDN77

cdn77.com

70 Tbps+ CDN พร้อมความครอบคลุมทั่วโลกใน 6 ทวีป เร่งการส่งมอบเนื้อหาของคุณและเข้าถึงผู้ใช้ของคุณจาก Edge ด้วยการทดลองใช้ฟรี 14 วัน

CacheFly

CacheFly

cachefly.com

เอาชนะการแข่งขันด้วยการส่งเนื้อหาที่เร็วขึ้น ทุกที่ในโลก! CacheFly นำเสนอโซลูชั่น CDN ที่เชื่อถือได้ ซึ่งปรับแต่งให้เหมาะกับธุรกิจของคุณอย่างเต็มที่

Chinafy

Chinafy

chinafy.com

Chinafy เป็นแพลตฟอร์มที่ใช้ SaaS ซึ่งปรับวิศวกรรมและออกแบบเว็บไซต์ใหม่เพื่อให้ประสิทธิภาพเว็บเร็วขึ้นในประเทศจีน เป็นแพลตฟอร์มความเข้ากันได้ทางเว็บเพียงแพลตฟอร์มเดียวในปัจจุบันที่สามารถบรรลุประสิทธิภาพการทำงานบนบกและนอกชายฝั่งได้อย่างแท้จริง แพลตฟอร์มดังกล่าวเชื่อมต่อกับเว็บไซต์เพื่อช่วยให้พวกเขาโหล...

echo3D

echo3D

echo3d.com

echo3D (www.echo3D.com) เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการจัดการสินทรัพย์ 3 มิติสำหรับนักพัฒนาและบริษัทต่างๆ เพื่อจัดเก็บ รักษาความปลอดภัย และแบ่งปันเนื้อหา 3 มิติแบบเรียลไทม์ทั่วทั้งองค์กรและนอกเหนือจากนั้น เรานำเสนอระบบการจัดการเนื้อหา (CMS) และเครือข่ายการจัดส่ง (CDN) ที่เป็นอันดับแรกแบบ 3 มิติ เครื่องมือบีบอัดและ...

Edgio

Edgio

edg.io

โครงสร้างพื้นฐานสำหรับเว็บไซต์ไดนามิกรองวินาที พัฒนา ปรับใช้ ดูตัวอย่าง ทดลอง ตรวจสอบ และรันฟรอนต์เอนด์ของคุณ - ปรับใช้ฟรีใน 1 นาที เดิมคือ Layer0

appfleet

appfleet

appfleet.com

appfleet is a global edge cloud platform that allows businesses and developers to deploy containers and web applications to multiple locations at the same time. The platform automatically handles the complexity of clustering, deploying and load-balancing the traffic.

Transloadit

Transloadit

transloadit.com

Transloadit is the most advanced file uploading and processing API. It’s run by the same people that made Tus and Uppy. Our workflows allow for processing hundreds of thousands of files in many variations with a single API call. These files can be filtered by type and metadata, then exported to the ...

Rocket.net

Rocket.net

rocket.net

Rocket.net is an all-in-one Managed WordPress Hosting solution. The Rocket.net platform has been designed from the ground up to maximize the performance & security of websites of all sizes.

TwicPics

TwicPics

twicpics.com

TwicPics streamlines your image management and makes all the best practices of responsive web images accessible with just a few lines of code. Easy to integrate, TwicPics performs image optimizations on the fly, according to the browser context. It takes care of pixel-perfect resizing, art direction...

Mlytics

Mlytics

mlytics.com

We envision a more reliable, faster, and safer internet world with options and transparency. Mlytics leverages an intelligent Multi CDN solution to help boosting your website performance globally and prevent downtime. We developed a unique experience delivery platform that provides a single view to ...

ImageEngine

ImageEngine

imageengine.io

ImageEngine is a 3-in-1 image CDN. It uses our patented mobile detection software, image optimization, and our global CDN network to deliver images faster than any image compressor or CDN alone and at over an 80% cache hit rate. Plus, ImageEngine actually reduces your CDN bill, so you only pay for w...

YOTTAA

YOTTAA

yottaa.com

YOTTAA is the leader in eCommerce site speed and shopper conversions, allowing you to optimize the loading of all third-party technologies, images, and other digital elements on your site to dramatically increase site speed and online revenue. YOTTAA powers over 1,500 eCommerce sites because a slow ...

KeyCDN

KeyCDN

keycdn.com

KeyCDN is a simple, fast & reliable Content Delivery Network with 25+ POPs strategicially located around the globe. KeyCDN offers the lowest price at $0.04/GB (every region), pay-as-you-go and many advanced features such as HTTP/2 Support, Free SSL, Instant Purging, a RESTful API, Real-time Analytic...

DataPacket

DataPacket

datapacket.com

DataPacket is a leading global player in the field of dedicated servers, providing state-of-the-art technology for all workloads, an unparalleled network, and an approach centered around their client's needs. DataPacket's stock features over 3000 bare metals with unshared 10–200GE uplinks located in...

AccuWeb Hosting

AccuWeb Hosting

accuwebhosting.com

AccuWeb Hosting ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี พ.ศ. 2546 โดยเป็นบริษัทเว็บโฮสติ้งเก่าแก่ใน Tappan รัฐนิวเจอร์ซีย์ (สหรัฐอเมริกา) โดยให้บริการโซลูชั่นเว็บโฮสติ้งที่มีราคาไม่แพงและเชื่อถือได้มากที่สุดแก่ลูกค้าทั่วโลก AccuWeb Hosting เป็นบริษัทเอกชนที่ปลอดหนี้และมีประสบการณ์มากกว่า 14 ปี ณ วันนี้ AccuWeb Hosting ให้บ...

Imgix

Imgix

imgix.com

ปลดปล่อยศักยภาพของสื่อของคุณด้วย AI สร้าง แปลง และเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพรูปภาพและวิดีโอที่น่าดึงดูดเพื่อมอบประสบการณ์ภาพที่ไม่มีใครเทียบได้

สำรวจ

ผลิตภัณฑ์

ดาวน์โหลด

การสนับสนุน

บริษัท

กฎหมาย

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

เราใช้คุกกี้ในการจัดเตรียมและปรับปรุงเว็บไซต์ของเราให้ดียิ่งขึ้น โดยการใช้งานเว็บไซต์ของเรา แสดงว่าคุณยินยอมต่อการใช้คุกกี้

นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว