Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and its success. We combine industry-leading data science with an international consultancy and best-in-class PR workflow tools to provide you with: • Monitoring – identify coverage and breaking news relevant to your brand and reputation across global media • Measurement – real-time measurement of your communications impact, key issues and media trends • Research & Consultancy – discover the drivers of reputation and communications success, and build more effective strategies and campaigns • PR & Comms Tools – a complete solution to manage your pressroom, campaign planning and media relationships Our technology, insights and expertise make sense of the fractured, fast-moving media world you work in, helping you elevate your performance and prove and improve your value. Day in, day out. For more information, visit onclusive.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook @Onclusive.

หมวดหมู่:

Business
Media and Influencer Targeting Software

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Onclusive อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง

