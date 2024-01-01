neural frames

Neural Frames เป็นเครื่องมือที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI สำหรับสร้างคลิปวิดีโอจากข้อความแจ้ง ใช้ generative AI ที่เรียกว่า Stable Diffusion ซึ่งได้รับการฝึกฝนเกี่ยวกับภาพ 2.3 พันล้านภาพ เพื่อสร้างภาพที่น่าทึ่งโดยไม่จำเป็นต้องเขียนโค้ด เครื่องมือนี้ใช้งานง่าย เพียงพิมพ์ข้อความแจ้ง จากนั้นโครงข่ายประสาทเทียมจะจัดการส่วนที่เหลือเอง เฟรมประสาทถูกสร้างขึ้นโดยนักฟิสิกส์ ผู้ซึ่งพยายามรักษาต้นทุนให้ต่ำ เพียง 7 ยูโรเพื่อสร้าง 1,000 เฟรม เครื่องมือนี้ได้รับแรงบันดาลใจจาก Deforum และ Lexica ซึ่งเป็นเครื่องมือที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI อีกสองเครื่องมือ และผู้ใช้สามารถค้นหาแรงบันดาลใจจากคำแนะนำจาก Lexica เครื่องมือนี้สร้างขึ้นโดยคำนึงถึงความคิดเห็นของผู้ใช้ และผู้สร้างสนับสนุนให้ผู้ใช้ติดต่อพวกเขาเพื่อขอคำแนะนำ

