ทางเลือกสำหรับ - mParticle EU

Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, อิงค์ เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ระบบคลาวด์สัญชาติอเมริกันที่มีสำนักงานใหญ่ในซานฟรานซิสโก รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย ให้บริการการจัดการลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ (CRM) และยังจำหน่ายชุดแอปพลิเคชันระดับองค์กรเสริมที่เน้นการบริการลูกค้า ระบบการตลาดอัตโนมัติ การวิเคราะห์ และการพัฒนาแอปพลิเคชัน ในปี 2020 นิตยสาร Fortu...
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดผ่านอีเมลที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับธุรกิจออนไลน์ — มีระบบการตลาดผ่านอีเมลและ SMS อัตโนมัติที่ทรงพลัง
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely เป็นบริษัทอเมริกันที่ผลิตซอฟต์แวร์การส่งมอบและการทดลองแบบก้าวหน้าให้กับบริษัทอื่นๆ เทคโนโลยีแพลตฟอร์ม Optimizely นำเสนอการทดสอบ A/B และเครื่องมือการทดสอบหลายตัวแปร การปรับแต่งเว็บไซต์ให้เหมาะกับแต่ละบุคคล และความสามารถในการสลับฟีเจอร์ สำนักงานใหญ่ของบริษัทตั้งอยู่ในซานฟรานซิสโก แคลิฟอร์เน...
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk Inc. เป็นบริษัทเทคโนโลยีสัญชาติอเมริกันที่ตั้งอยู่ในซานฟรานซิสโก รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย ซึ่งผลิตซอฟต์แวร์สำหรับการค้นหา ตรวจสอบ และวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลที่เครื่องสร้างขึ้นผ่านอินเทอร์เฟซแบบเว็บ โซลูชัน Splunk Enterprise และ Enterprise Cloud จับภาพ จัดทำดัชนี และเชื่อมโยงข้อมูลจริง ข้อมูลเวลาในพื้นที่เก็บข...
Segment
segment.com
Segment.Io, Inc. นำเสนอโซลูชันอินเทอร์เฟซการเขียนโปรแกรมแอปพลิเคชัน บริษัทรวบรวม ทำความสะอาด และควบคุมข้อมูลลูกค้าตามส่วนต่างๆ ตลอดจนให้บริการบูรณาการข้อมูล การกำกับดูแล และการจัดการผู้ชม Segment.Io ให้บริการลูกค้าในรัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย
Formaloo
formaloo.com
แพลตฟอร์มการทำงานร่วมกันอันทรงพลังสำหรับทีมในการรวบรวม จัดระเบียบ และทำความเข้าใจข้อมูลของพวกเขา เปลี่ยนจากแนวคิดไปสู่การดำเนินการในไม่กี่นาทีโดยไม่ต้องใช้โค้ด!
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (หรือที่เขียนว่า opentext) เป็นบริษัทแคนาดาที่พัฒนาและจำหน่ายซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการข้อมูลองค์กร (EIM) OpenText ซึ่งมีสำนักงานใหญ่ในเมืองวอเตอร์ลู ออนแทรีโอ ประเทศแคนาดา เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ที่ใหญ่ที่สุดของแคนาดาในปี 2014 และได้รับการยอมรับว่าเป็นหนึ่งในนายจ้าง 100 อันดับแรกของแคนาดา ...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat เป็นแพลตฟอร์มความสำเร็จของลูกค้าที่สวยงาม ยืดหยุ่น และทรงพลัง Customer 360, คะแนนสถานภาพ, Playbooks, พอร์ทัลลูกค้า และอื่นๆ
Customer.io
customer.io
ทริกเกอร์อีเมล พุช SMS เว็บฮุค และอื่นๆ อีกมากมายด้วย Customer.io ควบคุมข้อมูลพฤติกรรมเพื่อปรับแต่งการสื่อสารกับลูกค้าและขับเคลื่อนการมีส่วนร่วม เริ่มฟรี.
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
วิเคราะห์การเดินทางของลูกค้าผ่านเว็บไซต์และแอป ชุดการวิเคราะห์ที่มุ่งเน้นความเป็นส่วนตัวของผู้ใช้และความปลอดภัยของข้อมูล ซึ่งเป็นทางเลือกที่สมบูรณ์แบบแทน Google Analytics
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
CDXP ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI โดยไม่ต้องใช้โค้ดเพียงตัวเดียวพร้อมช่องทางการดำเนินการทางการตลาดที่สร้างขึ้นและบูรณาการเฉพาะบุคคล
Contlo
contlo.com
ทักทายการตลาดแบบสร้างตนเองอัตโนมัติ Contlo เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาด Next-Gen ที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับโลกแห่ง AI ที่หนึ่ง ขับเคลื่อนโดยโมเดล AI ของแบรนด์คุณ และตัวแทน AI อัตโนมัติ
Catalyst
catalyst.io
ซอฟต์แวร์เพื่อความสำเร็จของลูกค้าที่ช่วยให้คุณรวมศูนย์ข้อมูลลูกค้า มองเห็นสุขภาพของลูกค้าได้ชัดเจน และขยายประสบการณ์ที่ขับเคลื่อนการรักษาลูกค้าและการเติบโต
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace คือบริษัทด้านวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูลซอฟต์แวร์ที่ให้บริการ (SaaS) ที่ให้บริการแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลลูกค้า B2B ผลิตภัณฑ์ของบริษัทรวมแหล่งข้อมูลหลายแหล่ง แหล่งข้อมูลบุคคลที่ 1 และบุคคลที่สามจากโซเชียลมีเดีย ฐานข้อมูลผู้ติดต่อ และระบบการจัดการลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ และแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดอัตโนมัติ
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium เป็นบริษัทอเมริกันที่มีสำนักงานใหญ่ในสหรัฐฯ ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2551 ในเมืองซานดิเอโก รัฐแคลิฟอร์เนีย โดยจำหน่ายการจัดการแท็กระดับองค์กร ฮับ API แพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลลูกค้าพร้อมการเรียนรู้ของเครื่อง และผลิตภัณฑ์การจัดการข้อมูล
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak มอบผลลัพธ์ แพลตฟอร์มการตลาดดิจิทัลแบบครบวงจรเพียงแห่งเดียวที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ค้าปลีกและแบรนด์ชั้นนำกว่า 1,000 รายสำหรับอีเมล การตลาดด้วยข้อความตัวอักษร การแก้ปัญหาอัตลักษณ์ ตัวกระตุ้นพฤติกรรม และการจัดการข้ามช่องทาง
Forest Admin
forestadmin.com
หยุดสร้างแผงผู้ดูแลระบบของคุณ เรามีแผงสำหรับคุณ การรับแผงผู้ดูแลระบบไม่จำเป็นต้องใช้เวลานาน แทนที่จะสร้างมันขึ้นมา Forest Admin จะสร้างแผงผู้ดูแลระบบที่ด้านบนของข้อมูลของคุณในเวลาไม่กี่วินาที
Skeepers
octoly.com
แพลตฟอร์มการตลาดที่มีอิทธิพลชั้นนำ Octoly ช่วยให้แบรนด์ต่างๆ เพิ่มการมองเห็น สร้างความไว้วางใจ และเพิ่มยอดขายโดยการเชื่อมโยงผู้มีอิทธิพลรายย่อยที่ได้รับการคัดเลือกและผู้บริโภคในวงกว้าง แบรนด์ต่างๆ ใช้ประโยชน์จากชุมชนที่ได้รับการดูแลจัดการของเราเพื่อสร้างโพสต์บนโซเชียลมีเดียและบทวิจารณ์อีคอมเมิร์ซเพ...
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ที่ให้บริการซึ่งก่อตั้งโดย Dries Buytaert และ Jay Batson เพื่อจัดหาผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ และการสนับสนุนทางเทคนิคระดับองค์กรสำหรับ Drupal แพลตฟอร์มการจัดการเนื้อหาเว็บแบบโอเพ่นซอร์ส
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
ดูว่าแพลตฟอร์มออลอินวันของ dotdigital ช่วยให้คุณสร้างระบบการตลาดอัตโนมัติเพื่อดึงดูดผู้ติดต่อของคุณด้วยอีเมล SMS โซเชียล การแจ้งเตือนแบบพุช และแลนดิ้งเพจได้อย่างไร
Totango
totango.com
Totango คือซอฟต์แวร์เพื่อความสำเร็จของลูกค้าที่ช่วยให้องค์กรต่างๆ ขับเคลื่อนการเติบโตของรายได้ ลดการปั่นป่วนในขณะที่มุ่งเน้นไปที่การเดินทางของลูกค้า SaaS สัมผัสประสบการณ์ Totango ฟรี
Hightouch
hightouch.io
คลังข้อมูลของคุณคือแหล่งที่มาของความจริงสำหรับข้อมูลลูกค้า Hightouch ซิงค์ข้อมูลนี้กับเครื่องมือที่ทีมธุรกิจของคุณไว้วางใจ
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
แพลตฟอร์มประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลที่สร้างขึ้นเพื่อการพาณิชย์ โซลูชันของ Bloomreach ผสมผสานพลังของลูกค้าและข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์แบบรวมเข้ากับความเร็วและขนาดของ AI และการตัดสินใจเชิงคาดการณ์ เพื่อให้คุณสามารถมอบประสบการณ์มหัศจรรย์ที่เปลี่ยนแปลงในทุกช่องทางและทุกการเดินทาง
Plumb5
plumb5.com
เปิดตัวแคมเปญการตลาดแบบ Omni Channel บนเว็บ มือถือ อีเมล และ SMS ใช้การแจ้งเตือนแบบพุชและการส่งข้อความในแอปได้อย่างง่ายดาย Plumb5 เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้าแบบเรียลไทม์ที่ช่วยให้นักการตลาดรักษาการมีส่วนร่วมของผู้ใช้และดึงดูดผู้ใช้กลับมาผ่านกลยุทธ์การตลาดที่ชาญฉลาด AI เปิดใช้งานระบบการตลาดอั...
Mortar AI
mortarai.com
Mortar AI คือ CDP (แพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลลูกค้า) ยุคถัดไปของคุณที่จะล้าง วิเคราะห์ และรวมข้อมูลที่กระจัดกระจายทั้งหมดของคุณไว้ในแดชบอร์ดเดียวที่ใช้งานง่ายแบบเรียลไทม์
Insider
useinsider.com
แพลตฟอร์มเดียวสำหรับประสบการณ์ลูกค้าแบบเฉพาะบุคคลและข้ามช่องทาง Insider เชื่อมโยงข้อมูลข้ามช่องทาง คาดการณ์พฤติกรรมในอนาคตด้วย AI และปรับแต่งประสบการณ์ให้เหมาะกับแต่ละบุคคลจากแพลตฟอร์มเดียวโดยใช้เวลาสร้างคุณค่าได้เร็วที่สุด
MSIGHTS
msights.com
การเปลี่ยนแปลงข้อมูล การรายงาน และการทำงานร่วมกันที่ขับเคลื่อนประสิทธิภาพ การดำเนินการ และความรับผิดชอบ
Squirro
squirro.com
Connect the dots: Detect new opportunities, develop an intimate understanding of customers, partners, and markets, spot trends and back your sales team with next best actions. Squirro delivers these insights in real-time, automatically, in pre-trained enterprise ready applications.
Scal-e
scal-e.com
Scal-e helps brands deliver the right message, at the right time, to the right person and through the right channel. Via the implementation of a 100% tailor-made DataMart, makes it possible to capture all the data and organize them around unified profiles in order to personalize omnichannel interact...
NetWise
netwisedata.com
NetWise is the leading provider of B2B Audience Data to Brands, Agencies, Platforms, Sales & Marketing professionals, and Data Science teams. Our unique B2B Data Products enable true multi-channel marketing allowing you to target the same audience across all marketing channels in every platform you ...
mediarithmics
mediarithmics.io
mediarithmics offers an open and integrated data marketing infrastructure, covering all CDP and DMP uses. The platform can also be used to create Data Alliances, guaranteeing the impermeability of data between partners and compliance with current and future regulations (GDPR, Pipeda, CCPA…). Our tec...
Journify
journify.io
Journify - The Composable Customer Data Platform that helps marketers collect and unify customer profiles, define dynamic audiences, and activate them in real-time.
Herogi
herogi.com
Herogi is end to end solution for intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data. Its seamless integration with third party services and builtin complex event processing capacity provide automated intelligence for technology based solutions. Herogi focus on event data as the events occur and ...
FLYDE
flyde.io
Most businesses are not using the power of their data stack properly which can cause a revenue loss of 4-7% each year. We built FLYDE SaaS platform to help consumer brands and retailers that already have an advanced tech stack (CRM, e-commerce platform, marketing automation software, retail tracking...
DinMo
dinmo.com
At DinMo, we envision a world where businesses thrive by harnessing the power of data. Our mission is to simplify data access, eliminate complexity, and promote a data-driven culture that empowers teams to make informed decisions and fuel growth. DinMo offers an all-in-one Platform that streamlines ...
Custobar
custobar.com
Your customers are individuals. Treat them that way. Custobar gives you a comprehensive understanding of each of your customers and how they interact with your business - across all the channels they meet you. We collect all your customer transaction data and make it understandable and actionable.
Castled.io
castled.io
Create complex customer journeys and personalised engagement campaigns using customer data locked securely in your servers.
Session AI
sessionai.com
Session AI is the pioneer of In-Session Marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented machine learning, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with...
Aislelabs
aislelabs.com
All-in-one platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM) with customizable web sign-up forms, self-serve profile management, social login, and full-featured marketing capabilities. Acquire users online and offline, from websites, mobile apps, in-person signups, guest WiFi, and any numb...
Splio
splio.com
Splio is an omnichannel marketing platform that combines marketing automation and loyalty marketing. Splio enables marketers to manage their transactional and relationship-based loyalty programs online and offline, as well as coordinate powerful marketing campaigns based on customer knowledge. More ...
Propellor
propellor.ai
Propellor is a cross-channel data platform that works in real time, syncs all your marketing, sales, and customer data from over 200 sources and builds a single source of intelligence. Propellor is an entirely new way to do analytics on your data. It gives you instant access to data when you need it...
Freshpaint
freshpaint.io
Freshpaint is lovingly referred to as a "recovering CDP". When Freshpaint first launched, it positioned itself as a general customer data platform before revamping its platform specifically for Healthcare providers. Unlike generic CDPs, Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform helps organizations ex...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Loved by developers, agencies, and enterprises: The Pimcore Platform™ is an advanced open-source platform trusted by over 110,000 companies worldwide. It offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management (DAM), product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), digital ...
Yespo
yespo.io
Yespo is an omnichannel platform that offers ready-made tools and campaigns for medium-sized ecommerce. Yespo makes it easy to create a personalized user experience and quickly generate revenue from existing customers. Ecommerce marketers will be able to integrate product feeds, choose the right cam...
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and ...
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
Omeda
omeda.com
Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build...
Lytics
lytics.com
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP. Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unifi...
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousand...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands alrea...
Zeotap
zeotap.com
Zeotap CDP is the easy, secure and impactful Customer Data Platform made in Europe for Europe. Zeotap CDP empowers brands to integrate, unify, segment and orchestrate customer data now and in the cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. It offers a simpl...
mParticle AU
mparticle.com
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architectu...
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilit...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data ช่วยให้องค์กรต่างๆ ใช้ข้อมูลลูกค้าทั้งหมดเพื่อปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพของแคมเปญ บรรลุประสิทธิภาพในการดำเนินงาน และขับเคลื่อนมูลค่าทางธุรกิจด้วยประสบการณ์ของลูกค้าที่เชื่อมต่อกัน Customer Data Cloud ซึ่งเป็นชุดโซลูชันแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลลูกค้าของเรา ผสานรวมข้อมูลลูกค้า เชื่อมต่อข้อมูลประจำตัวในโป...
Arena
arena.im
Arena กำลังพัฒนาเครื่องมือการมีส่วนร่วมแบบสดยุคถัดไปที่ขับเคลื่อนโดยข้อมูลจากบุคคลที่หนึ่ง เพื่อสร้างผู้ชมสดที่เชื่อถือได้ทุกที่ โซลูชันของเรา - แชทสด, บล็อกสด, บุคลิกของอารีน่า) ใช้ประโยชน์จากฟีเจอร์ยอดนิยมจากโซเชียลมีเดีย เพื่อสร้างการมีส่วนร่วมเชิงลึกอย่างรวดเร็วบนแพลตฟอร์มใด ๆ ที่คุณจัดการ ลูกค้...