ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Moonfare
Revolut
revolut.com
แอพเดียวสำหรับทุกสิ่งเงิน ตั้งแต่การใช้จ่ายในแต่ละวัน ไปจนถึงการวางแผนอนาคตด้วยการออมและการลงทุน Revolut ช่วยให้คุณได้รับเงินมากขึ้น
Revolut Business
revolut.com
บัญชีไร้ขอบเขตพร้อมเครื่องมือส่วนบุคคลที่ทรงพลังรวมอยู่ในที่เดียว ช่วยให้คุณควบคุมการเงินธุรกิจของคุณได้ขั้นสูงสุด
ANZ Australia
anz.com.au
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited เป็นบริษัทข้ามชาติที่ให้บริการด้านการธนาคารและการเงินของออสเตรเลีย มีสำนักงานใหญ่ในเมืองเมลเบิร์น รัฐวิกตอเรีย เป็นธนาคารที่ใหญ่เป็นอันดับสองของออสเตรเลียเมื่อพิจารณาจากสินทรัพย์และเป็นธนาคารที่ใหญ่เป็นอันดับสี่ตามมูลค่าหลักทรัพย์ตามราคาตลาด
ANZ New Zealand
anz.co.nz
Holvi
holvi.com
บัญชี all-in-one ของคุณสำหรับการจ้างงานตนเอง การธนาคาร การออกใบแจ้งหนี้ และการทำบัญชี – รวมถึงบัตรเครดิตธุรกิจใหม่ ทั้งหมดในที่เดียว คุณจึงสามารถมุ่งความสนใจไปที่สิ่งสำคัญได้ นั่นทำให้ชีวิตการทำงานง่ายขึ้น
Fidor Bank
fidor.de
ฟิดอร์ อย่างง่าย. ยืดหยุ่นได้. ดิจิทัล. การธนาคารในระดับใหม่ รับโบนัสกิจกรรมของคุณทันที
Lendio
lendio.com
Lendio ซึ่งตั้งอยู่ในยูทาห์ (เดิมชื่อ Funding Universe) ก่อตั้งขึ้นในปี 2554 โดย Brock Blake และ Trent Miskin เป็นตลาดสินเชื่อออนไลน์ฟรีในสหรัฐอเมริกาที่มีกลุ่มเป้าหมายเป็นเจ้าของธุรกิจขนาดเล็ก
Fundbox
fundbox.com
Fundbox เสนอการเข้าถึงสินเชื่อธุรกิจที่รวดเร็วและง่ายดาย สูงสุดถึง 150,000 ดอลลาร์ เรียนรู้ว่าตัวเลือกสินเชื่อและสินเชื่อระยะยาวของเราสามารถปลดล็อกการเติบโตให้กับธุรกิจของคุณได้อย่างไร
Vouch
vouch.us
Vouch คือบริษัทประกันภัยดิจิทัลรูปแบบใหม่ที่ปกป้องสตาร์ทอัพจากข้อผิดพลาด การฟ้องร้อง และการโจมตี
Crowdcube
crowdcube.com
ซื้อหุ้นในธุรกิจส่วนตัวที่มีการเติบโตสูงของยุโรป
Clara
clarafinds.com
Clara ช่วยให้คุณแสดงภาพชุดข้อมูลแบบโต้ตอบได้ เพื่อให้คุณสามารถจัดระเบียบ ทำความเข้าใจ และทำงานร่วมกันกับข้อมูลที่ซับซ้อนได้
Wikifolio
wikifolio.com
Talents and capital market experts can share their trading ideas in a way that is visible for everyone. Everyone can choose their favorites regardless of their available capital and profit from these trading ideas via an exchange-traded financial product.
Uplyft Capital
uplyftcapital.com
Uplyft Capital is a small business funder established in 2012. We believe in empowering successful small business owners by providing working capital quickly and efficiently. Our technology platform assesses cash flow, growth and character and doesn’t focus as much on personal credit as banks and cr...
Tipigo
tipigo.com
Tipigo harnesses the power of professional equity analysts, synthesizing big data and human expertise to build tailored stock portfolios that have been proven to outperform the market.
Swish Funding
swishfunding.com
Types: No-Obligation Offers, Equipment Financing, Business Expansion, Fast Funding, Apply Online
StackSource
stacksource.com
StackSource is a tech-enabled commercial real estate loan platform. We connect investors who are developing or acquiring commercial properties with financing options like banks, insurance companies, and private lenders through an easy, transparent process.
RateSetter
ratesetter.com
Award winning provider of personal loans that keep you in control. Get your instant online personalised rate with a quote that doesn't impact your credit score.
ProNvest
pronvest.com
ProNvest specializes in retirement planning and account management. We do the hard work for you by managing your retirement account and monitoring the market on your behalf.
OurCrowd
ourcrowd.com
OurCrowds experienced investment team identifies and conducts rigorous research on thousands of companies to tap into cutting-edge opportunities across sectors and stages.
MySIPonline
mysiponline.com
MySIPonline is Indias most advanced Mutual Fund Investment Platform, having all AMCs under one roof with a team of 50+ highly-qualified industry experts & fund analysts. It is an automated platform which understands every investors needs and offer them convenience to match their investing comfort wi...
Moula
moula.com.au
Moula is a better way to borrow money to grow your business. They use a combination of heads and hearts to identify good business and can approve and fund loans within 24 hours.
Minveo
minveo.de
A platform for digital asset management. Technology- and quantitative-based. Powered by Machine Learning.
Lendino
lendino.dk
Lendino is a marketplace for loans where private and professional investors can lend directly to creditworthy companies for the benefit of both parties. Using the loan marketplace saves time, money and hassle - both as a lender and a borrower.
Gusher
gusher.co
Gusher is the simple, quick, and easy way to create and build a startup. Without the need for investors. Without the need for capital. How? Gusher helps Entrepreneurs create and launch startups using performance based equity. Everything from technology, media, and health to design, finance, and gami...
growney
growney.de
The established Robo-Advice technology will be made available to banks, insurance companies and other financial service providers.
FlexFunding
flexfunding.com
With Flex Funding you can invest in loans for healthy Danish companies. They get money for their development and growth, you get an attractive return.
Finhaven
finhaven.com
Applying cryptographic technology to traditionally fragmented and inefficient capital markets, the Finhaven Platform provides innovations benefitting both global issuers and investors in its marketplace.
Equitise
equitise.com
Equitise is Australia's Leading Equity Crowdfunding Platform. Its mission is to increase the accessibility of capital to private Aussie and Kiwi companies to help them succeed.
Dividend Finance
dividendfinance.com
We partner with residential solar installers nationwide to provide financing for solar and storage with streamlined technology and a team dedicated to helping you grow your business.
Debexpert
debexpert.com
We help banks and other lenders sell their debt portfolio efficiently and at the best market price through our online loan marketplace. We specialize in selling debt to collection agencies, debt buying companies, real estate buyers, medical debt buyers, auto loan portfolio buyers, hedge funds, famil...
Crowd2Fund
crowd2fund.com
The Crowd2Fund Exchange allows investors to buy and sell their shares in businesses.
Companisto
companisto.com
Companisto is a equity-based crowdfunding platform. Companisto is the investment platform for startups and growth companies.
Checkflo
checkflo.com
บริการปฏิบัติตามเช็คที่มีประสิทธิภาพของ Checkflo เป็นแหล่งครบวงจรสำหรับความต้องการในการดำเนินการเช็ค พิมพ์ และจัดส่งทางไปรษณีย์ทั้งหมดของคุณ เราสามารถลดค่าใช้จ่ายในการบริหารจัดการและปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพการดำเนินงานของคุณได้ โดยทั้งหมดนี้ทำได้โดยใช้ความพยายามและเอกสารน้อยลง Checkflo นำเสนอเครื่องมือที...
Anaxago
anaxago.com
Anaxago รวบรวมนักลงทุนที่มองหาวิธีใหม่ในการลงทุนและโอกาสในการลงทุนในอสังหาริมทรัพย์และสตาร์ทอัพที่ไม่เหมือนใคร Anaxago มีส่วนช่วยในการพัฒนาโมเดลทางการเงินที่ช่วยให้เศรษฐกิจทำให้บุคคลสามารถเข้าถึงธุรกิจในอนาคตได้โดยตรง ด้วยการจัดสรรส่วนหนึ่งของเงินออมให้กับบริษัทสตาร์ทอัพ ชุมชนมีส่วนร่วมในการพัฒนาเศร...
Kriya
kriya.co
รับสิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกส่วนลดใบแจ้งหนี้แยกประเภทที่เป็นความลับทั้งหมด เหมาะอย่างยิ่งสำหรับธุรกิจที่มีความต้องการกระแสเงินสดสม่ำเสมอ เนื่องจากมีหลักประกันกับใบแจ้งหนี้คงค้างทั้งหมดของคุณ
Invesdor
invesdor.com
ผู้นำตลาดนอร์ดิกใน #ดิจิทัล #การระดมทุน เชื่อมโยงธุรกิจยุโรปที่มีความทะเยอทะยานกับนักลงทุนทั่วโลก
FundThrough
fundthrough.com
เงินทุนหมุนเวียนตามความต้องการสำหรับธุรกิจที่กำลังเติบโต FundThrough ช่วยให้ธุรกิจต่างๆ เข้าถึงเงินทุนได้ทันทีจากใบแจ้งหนี้ที่ยังไม่ได้ชำระบนแพลตฟอร์มการระดมทุนออนไลน์ที่ใช้งานง่าย แหล่งเงินทุนมีมูลค่าตั้งแต่ 500 ดอลลาร์ไปจนถึงมากกว่า 2 ล้านดอลลาร์ ขึ้นอยู่กับความแข็งแกร่งของยอดขายของธุรกิจ ไม่ว่าธุ...
Hedonova
hedonova.io
Hedonova เป็นกองทุนเพื่อการลงทุนทางเลือกที่อยู่ภายใต้การกำกับดูแลของ SEC ซึ่งช่วยให้คุณสามารถลงทุนในสินทรัพย์ทางเลือกแปลกใหม่มากกว่า 12 ประเภทเพียงแค่ลงทุนในกองทุนเดียว ผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการลงทุนของเราจัดสรรเงินของคุณในสินทรัพย์ต่างๆ เช่น ไวน์ ศิลปะ สตาร์ทอัพ คริปโต อสังหาริมทรัพย์ และอื่นๆ คุณอาจพิจา...
Kiva
kiva.org
Kiva จินตนาการถึงโลกที่มีความครอบคลุมทางการเงิน ซึ่งทุกคนมีอำนาจในการปรับปรุงชีวิตของตนเอง
Foundy
foundy.com
Foundy คือแพลตฟอร์ม M&A แบบครบวงจรชั้นนำของยุโรป ซึ่งช่วยให้ผู้ก่อตั้งและผู้ซื้อธุรกิจเข้าซื้อกิจการให้เสร็จสิ้นภายในเวลาเพียง 30 วัน แพลตฟอร์มแบบ end-to-end ของคุณในการซื้อและขายธุรกิจ Foundy ช่วยให้ผู้ก่อตั้งและผู้ซื้อเสร็จสิ้นการเข้าซื้อกิจการได้เร็วถึง 3 เท่าและคุ้มค่ากว่ากระบวนการ M&A แบบเดิม
Seedrs
seedrs.com
โอกาสในการลงทุนออนไลน์ในธุรกิจสตาร์ทอัพหน้าใหม่ที่ดีที่สุด และเพิ่มการลงทุนตั้งแต่เริ่มต้นและเทวดาด้วย Seedrs เว็บไซต์ระดมทุนหุ้นชั้นนำของยุโรป
Embroker
embroker.com
Embroker คือนายหน้าประกันภัยที่สร้างขึ้นเพื่อธุรกิจของคุณ คุณจะได้รับความสะดวกสบายจากเทคโนโลยีควบคู่ไปกับบริการชั้นยอดจากโบรกเกอร์ที่ดีที่สุด