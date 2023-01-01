ทางเลือกสำหรับ - MGID
Issuu
issuu.com
สร้างฟลิปบุ๊กเชิงโต้ตอบ โพสต์บนโซเชียลมีเดีย GIF และอื่นๆ อีกมากมายจาก PDF ค้นพบพลังของการเผยแพร่ดิจิทัลและเครื่องมือการตลาดเนื้อหาที่นี่!
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio นำเสนอเครื่องมือค้นหาเนื้อหาที่ทำให้บล็อกการดูแลจัดการเนื้อหาและโซเชียลมีเดียเป็นเรื่องง่ายสำหรับธุรกิจในทุกกลุ่มหรือตลาด
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot - เครื่องมือการตลาดผ่านโซเชียลมีเดียเพื่อเพิ่มการรับรู้ถึงแบรนด์และการเข้าชม เราได้ปรับแต่งการตั้งเวลาโซเชียลมีเดียอัตโนมัติสำหรับนักการตลาด
CoSchedule
coschedule.com
กลุ่มเครื่องมือทางการตลาดที่คล่องตัวซึ่งจะช่วยให้คุณมีสมาธิ ส่งมอบโครงการตรงเวลา และทำให้ทีมของคุณมีความสุข จัดให้เลย.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
เปลี่ยน PDF แบบธรรมดาให้เป็นเอกสารเชิงโต้ตอบและน่าดึงดูดด้วยรูปลักษณ์แบบมืออาชีพ จัดการเครื่องมือทางการตลาด วิเคราะห์ไฟล์ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย
ShareThis
sharethis.com
เครื่องมือเว็บไซต์เพื่อเพิ่มจำนวนผู้ชมออนไลน์ของคุณ โซลูชันข้อมูลที่สร้างการเชื่อมต่อที่น่าดึงดูดใจกับลูกค้า เครื่องมือความเป็นส่วนตัวสำหรับการจัดการความยินยอมและการปฏิบัติตาม GDPR
Scoop.it
scoop.it
Scoop.it ช่วยให้ผู้เชี่ยวชาญและธุรกิจสามารถค้นคว้าและเผยแพร่เนื้อหาผ่านเครื่องมือคัดสรรเนื้อหา
Taboola
taboola.com
แอปคอนโซลการดูแลระบบสำหรับผู้เผยแพร่และผู้ลงโฆษณาของ Taboola
StoryChief
storychief.io
StoryChief รวบรวมทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการเพื่อทำการตลาดเนื้อหาให้เสร็จสิ้นในที่เดียว จัดระเบียบ จัดโครงสร้าง และเผยแพร่เนื้อหาของคุณหลายช่องทาง
Storyly
storyly.io
ส่วนที่ขาดหายไปของการมีส่วนร่วมของผู้ใช้มือถือในระดับต่อไป Storyly เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมของผู้ใช้เพื่อฝังเรื่องราวในรูปแบบเนื้อหาแบบเต็มหน้าจอ โต้ตอบได้ และน่าดึงดูดที่สุดในแต่ละวันในแอปและเว็บไซต์บนมือถือ
Paper.li
paper.li
สร้างตัวตนทางดิจิทัลของคุณในไม่กี่นาที เราจะนำเนื้อหามาให้คุณแบ่งปันทุกวัน และเว็บไซต์ที่สดใหม่อยู่เสมอ
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
แพลตฟอร์มแบบครบวงจรสำหรับการมีส่วนร่วมของผู้ใช้ที่นำเสนอรูปแบบบนมือถือแบบเต็มหน้าจอและดื่มด่ำสำหรับแพลตฟอร์มมือถือหรือเว็บไซต์ StorifyMe ช่วยให้ลูกค้าสามารถสร้างและเผยแพร่เรื่องราวแบบโต้ตอบ เรื่องสั้น Snaps และโฆษณาที่เป็นส่วนตัวและสวยงามซึ่งดึงดูดผู้ชม เพิ่มการแปลง และเพิ่มรายได้ StorifyMe Editor ใ...
Joomag
joomag.com
สร้าง เผยแพร่ แจกจ่าย ติดตามและสร้างรายได้จากนิตยสารดิจิทัล แคตตาล็อก โบรชัวร์ จดหมายข่าวด้วยแพลตฟอร์มดิจิทัลครบวงจรของ Joomag
The Juice
thejuicehq.com
เข้าถึงได้มากขึ้น ทำงานน้อยลง หยุดเสียเงินไปกับแพลตฟอร์มการเผยแพร่เนื้อหาที่ล้าสมัยและแคมเปญที่น่าเบื่อ ด้วยผู้ชมที่มีส่วนร่วมกับผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการขายและการตลาด The Juice นำเสนอเนื้อหาของคุณต่อหน้าผู้คนที่ใช่ในเวลาที่เหมาะสม ค้นหาการเข้าถึงและการสะท้อนที่กระจายเนื้อหาของคุณบน The Juice
Waapiti
waapiti.eu
Discover the ideal platform to manage any screen quickly and easily. At any time and from anywhere. That’s right, with no limits.
True Anthem
trueanthem.com
True Anthem is an AI Social Publishing platform trusted by top publishers to automate and optimize the sharing of content to social media platforms. Publishers use True Anthem to grow web traffic, increase social KPIs, and automate social media workflow. True Anthem platform seamlessly curates timel...
Supapass
supapass.com
Everything you need to build a content business around your podcast Create a world-class app and website to elevate your brand, capture your audience and keep your customers coming back, for all your content in one place, saving you time, and growing your sales
Scompler
scompler.com
Scompler allows you to define all the essential elements of a content strategy from your own goals and benefits to the reader, through personas and the buyer's journey, to formats, media, and channels. With Scompler, you can organize all your content via strategic topic planning and produce it in a ...
Kurtosys US
kurtosys.com
Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. D...
Flaminjoy
flaminjoy.com
ProductLead is a SaaS tool that empowers influencers, brands and publishers to generate sales from their content.
Content Launch
contentlaunch.com
The Easiest Way to Plan & Order GREAT Content THE CONTENT MARKETING PLATFORM FOR AGENCIES & SMBs Content Launch is a content discovery and distribution platform that is simplified.
Connatix
connatix.com
Connatix is the next-generation video technology company that empowers publishers and advertisers to deliver successful video experiences to audiences at scale. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to build first-to-market video technologies that are optimized to elevate ...
Brandkit
brandkitapp.com
The #1 Brand Portal and Brand Toolkit service, connecting the world to your content, at scale. The first platform to combine DAM,CMS, Content Syndication and File Transfer services in one platform. Find and manage and distribute your content, curate and share your brand story, without the back and f...
KAWO
kawo.com
KAWO is one of the leading Marketing SaaS players in China, dedicated to building the most user-friendly software platform to empower China’s social media teams to achieve greatness. It provides a central hub for marketing teams to effectively collaborate, plan, manage and analyze content across WeC...
InPowered
inpowered.ai
inPowered’s AI platform enables brands to maximize their content marketing ROI. Powered by Artificial Intelligence and years of machine learning, their Content Intelligence and Content Distribution solutions allow marketers to collect proprietary data and use it to drive real ROI – positively changi...
Edition Digital
editiondigital.com
Edition Digital publishing software unites all five crucial points of effective digital publishing; CREATING, MANAGING, DISTRIBUTING, MONETISING and ANALYSING. Create interactive and engaging content without coding and distribute it across all platforms – tablets, mobile and desktop.
Creatosaurus
creatosaurus.io
Creatosaurus - All in One Creative & Marketing Platform. Marketing teams struggle to get their work done & let alone scale their marketing efforts. Telling stories in the digital & social media world is a stressful & chaotic process with just so many different people involved, tools to manage, so ma...
1World Online
welcome.1worldonline.com
1World's Platform consists of applications like polls, quizzes, surveys, and debates to boost engagement and revenue opportunities.
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
Fotaflo is a photo and video marketing solution that simplifies and automates the distribution of customer photo, allowing tour and activity operators to: - Enhance the guest experience through photo memories. - Encourage word-of-mouth marketing through high-quality customer social posts and online ...
Arena
arena.im
Arena is developing the next generation of live engagement tools powered by first party data, to build trusted, live audiences everywhere. Our solutions - Live Chat, Live Blog, Arena Personas) leverage the most popular features from social media to quickly create deep engagement on any platform you ...
Shareaholic
shareaholic.com
We are a global team dedicated to helping brands and publishers engage their audiences with every website visit. Shareaholic has been in business for over a decade, love what we do and live for delighting our customers. Our product suite has won many prestigious global awards (including from MIT and...
emlen
emlen.io
emlen is the #1 buyer enablement platform to facilitate the exchange of sales content and collaboration between seller and buyer. emlen focuses on sales and revenue teams with its unique digital sales room technology to boost sales velocity in the buyer-led era.
StructuredWeb
structuredweb.com
StructuredWeb นำเสนอแบรนด์เทคโนโลยีที่โดดเด่น เช่น IBM, ServiceNow, Google Cloud Platform และ Veeam พร้อมด้วยแบรนด์ที่กำลังเติบโตอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย ด้วยแพลตฟอร์มอัตโนมัติด้านการตลาดผ่านช่องทางที่มีประสิทธิภาพ ยืดหยุ่น และใช้งานง่าย ตั้งแต่ปี 1999 StructuredWeb ได้รวมแพลตฟอร์มที่เป็นนวัตกรรมเข้ากับกลยุท...
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop เป็นโซเชียลคอมเมิร์ซ UGC ที่ช็อปปิ้งได้ และแพลตฟอร์มการช็อปปิ้งด้วยภาพสำหรับแบรนด์อีคอมเมิร์ซและร้านค้าออนไลน์ เพื่อเปิดใช้งานเนื้อหาที่ผู้ใช้สร้างขึ้นหรือเนื้อหาโซเชียลของแบรนด์โดยการแท็กผลิตภัณฑ์และเผยแพร่แกลเลอรีที่สามารถซื้อได้บนเว็บไซต์เพื่อเพิ่มอัตราคอนเวอร์ชัน กระตุ้นยอดขาย สร้างโซเชี...
GetSocial
getsocial.io
80% ของการแชร์เกิดจากการคัดลอกและวาง แอปส่งข้อความ และอีเมล GetSocial แก้ปัญหานี้ด้วยการนำเสนอการผสมผสานวิดเจ็ตโซเชียลที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์สำหรับเครือข่ายมากกว่า 30 เครือข่ายเพื่อเพิ่มปริมาณการเข้าชมโซเชียลแบบออร์แกนิกของคุณ การวิเคราะห์โดยละเอียดเกี่ยวกับการแบ่งปันกิจกรรม รวมถึงดาร์กโซเชียล เครื่องมือใน...
Brojure
brojure.com
สร้างเนื้อหา ข้อเสนอที่น่าสนใจ การนำเสนอ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมายด้วย Brojure ซึ่งเป็นซอฟต์แวร์การเล่าเรื่องด้วยภาพที่ใช้งานง่ายที่สุด การออกแบบเทมเพลต Brojures และอินเทอร์เฟซที่เรียบง่ายทำให้การสร้าง แบ่งปัน และติดตามเรื่องราวภาพอันน่าดึงดูดสำหรับแบรนด์และลูกค้าของคุณเป็นเรื่องง่าย โดยไม่ต้องพึ่งนักออกแบ...
Cohley
cohley.com
Cohley เป็นแพลตฟอร์มซอฟต์แวร์ที่ช่วยให้แบรนด์ต่างๆ ปรับกลยุทธ์ด้านเนื้อหาได้ทุกอย่างตั้งแต่วิดีโอ iPhone ไปจนถึงการถ่ายภาพระดับมืออาชีพ ไปจนถึงบทวิจารณ์ข้อความ เพื่อปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพดิจิทัล ในสภาพแวดล้อมทางการตลาดในปัจจุบัน แบรนด์ต่างๆ ต้องการเนื้อหามากกว่าที่เคย ระหว่างการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพโฆษณาดิจ...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence เป็นแพลตฟอร์มเสียงของลูกค้าที่ทำการพิสูจน์ทางสังคมสำหรับทีม GTM โดยอัตโนมัติ สร้างกรณีศึกษา คำรับรอง และสถิติที่ได้รับการตรวจสอบภายในไม่กี่นาที ด้วยการใช้แบบสำรวจและบทวิจารณ์ของบุคคลที่สาม UserEvidence จะรวบรวมคำติชมอย่างต่อเนื่องตลอดการเดินทางของลูกค้า และสร้างคลังเรื่องราวของลูกค้าที่...
Vestorly
vestorly.com
เครื่องมือจัดการเนื้อหาของ Vestorly ช่วยให้องค์กรสามารถค้นพบ กรอง และปรับแต่งเนื้อหาที่เหมาะสมกับบุคคลที่เหมาะสมในเวลาที่เหมาะสม
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service คือแพลตฟอร์มการบริการลูกค้าแบบครบวงจรบนคลาวด์ที่ขับเคลื่อนโดย AI ซึ่งช่วยให้ลูกค้าและตัวแทนได้รับประสบการณ์ที่ราบรื่นผ่านช่องทางดิจิทัล โซเชียล และเสียงมากกว่า 30 ช่องทาง และมอบข้อมูลเชิงลึกแบบเรียลไทม์ที่ดำเนินการได้และปรับขนาดได้ โดยไม่จำเป็นต้องใช้โซลูชันเฉพาะจุดอื่นๆ บริการ Spri...
Storipress
storipress.com
สุดยอดแพลตฟอร์มการสร้างและการจัดการเนื้อหาที่ปรับปรุงกระบวนการบรรณาธิการของคุณและปรับให้เข้ากับผู้ชมของคุณ ด้วยฟีเจอร์ต่างๆ เช่น คัมบังดั้งเดิมและมุมมองปฏิทิน เครื่องมือสร้างเว็บไซต์ การผสานรวมที่เพิ่มรายได้ และเครื่องมือ SEO ที่ทรงพลัง Storipress ช่วยให้คุณสร้างแบรนด์ให้กับผู้ชมของคุณได้
RELAYTO
relayto.com
RELAYTO แปลง PDF การนำเสนอ วิดีโอ และเนื้อหาอื่น ๆ ของคุณให้เป็นประสบการณ์เว็บเชิงโต้ตอบด้วยการสร้างแบรนด์ การวิเคราะห์ และอื่นๆ ในทันที
Pepper Content
peppercontent.io
เร่งรายได้ของคุณด้วยการตลาดเนื้อหา Pepper CMP ช่วยให้ทีมการตลาดมีแนวคิด สร้าง และเผยแพร่เนื้อหาได้อย่างรวดเร็วและในวงกว้างด้วยพลังของ AI เชิงสร้างสรรค์และเครือข่ายผู้เชี่ยวชาญที่มีความสามารถของเรา
Paperflite
paperflite.com
ดูแลจัดการ จัดระเบียบ และแจกจ่ายเอกสารทางการตลาดของคุณ ติดตามประสิทธิภาพและการมีส่วนร่วมแบบเรียลไทม์ด้วย Paperflite
Zemanta
zemanta.com
Zemanta นำเสนอ Zemanta One ซึ่งเป็นแพลตฟอร์มฝั่งดีมานด์ (DSP) หลายช่องทางตัวแรกของโลกที่สร้างขึ้นเพื่อประสิทธิภาพ
UpContent
upcontent.com
UpContent ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้สร้างความไว้วางใจกับผู้ชมผ่านการค้นพบ ทำงานร่วมกัน และเผยแพร่เนื้อหาที่คัดสรรแล้วบนแพลตฟอร์มที่หลากหลาย
Skyword360
skyword.com
Skyword ช่วยให้แบรนด์ต่างๆ บอกเล่าเรื่องราวที่แท้จริงซึ่งสร้างความไว้วางใจและสร้างความสัมพันธ์ที่ยั่งยืนได้อย่างง่ายดาย ซอฟต์แวร์การตลาดเนื้อหาที่ได้รับรางวัล เครือข่ายผู้มีความสามารถระดับโลก และชุดบริการของเราช่วยขับเคลื่อนการเติบโตของธุรกิจสำหรับแบรนด์ที่ดีที่สุดของโลกมากกว่า 300 แบรนด์