ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Metabase

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

Tableau (ภาษาฝรั่งเศสสำหรับ 'โต๊ะเล็ก ๆ' อย่างแท้จริง ยังใช้เพื่อหมายถึง 'รูปภาพ'; pl. tableaux หรือแทบไม่ได้ใช้ tableaus) อาจหมายถึง:

Looker

Looker

looker.com

Looker เป็นซอฟต์แวร์ระบบธุรกิจอัจฉริยะและแพลตฟอร์มการวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลขนาดใหญ่ที่ช่วยให้คุณสำรวจ วิเคราะห์ และแบ่งปันการวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจแบบเรียลไทม์ได้อย่างง่ายดาย

Zoho Analytics

Zoho Analytics

zoho.com

ซอฟต์แวร์ระบบธุรกิจอัจฉริยะและการวิเคราะห์ Zoho Analytics เป็นซอฟต์แวร์ BI และการวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลแบบบริการตนเองที่ช่วยให้คุณวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลด้วยภาพ สร้างการแสดงภาพข้อมูลที่น่าทึ่ง และค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ซ่อนอยู่ในไม่กี่นาที

Sisense

Sisense

sisense.com

ซอฟต์แวร์ระบบธุรกิจอัจฉริยะโดย Sisense ผู้นำอุตสาหกรรมด้าน BI สำหรับข้อมูลที่ซับซ้อน - เตรียม วิเคราะห์ และสำรวจข้อมูลที่กำลังเติบโตจากหลายแหล่งได้อย่างง่ายดาย

Domo

Domo

domo.com

Domo, Inc. เป็นบริษัทซอฟต์แวร์ระบบคลาวด์ที่ตั้งอยู่ใน American Fork รัฐยูทาห์ สหรัฐอเมริกา เชี่ยวชาญด้านเครื่องมือระบบธุรกิจอัจฉริยะและการแสดงข้อมูลเป็นภาพ

Mode Analytics

Mode Analytics

mode.com

Mode เป็นแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลการทำงานร่วมกันที่รวม SQL, R, Python และการวิเคราะห์ด้วยภาพไว้ในที่เดียว เชื่อมต่อ วิเคราะห์ และแบ่งปัน เร็วขึ้น

Chartio

Chartio

chartio.com

โซลูชันระบบธุรกิจอัจฉริยะและการวิเคราะห์บนคลาวด์ของ Chartio ช่วยให้ทุกคนสามารถวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลจากแอปพลิเคชันทางธุรกิจของตนได้

Hex

Hex

hex.tech

Hex เป็นแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลที่ทันสมัยสำหรับวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูลและการวิเคราะห์ สมุดบันทึกสำหรับการทำงานร่วมกัน แอปข้อมูลที่สวยงาม และการรักษาความปลอดภัยระดับองค์กร

Alteryx

Alteryx

alteryx.com

Alteryx นำเสนอแพลตฟอร์ม Analytics Cloud ชั้นนำ เราช่วยให้ทุกคนค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่มีผลกระทบสูงด้วยระบบการวิเคราะห์อัตโนมัติที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI

GoodData

GoodData

gooddata.com

GoodData เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม BI และการวิเคราะห์แบบฝังที่ให้การวิเคราะห์ที่รวดเร็ว เชื่อถือได้ และใช้งานง่าย สร้างขึ้นเพื่อผู้ใช้ทางธุรกิจทุกคนของคุณ

datapine

datapine

datapine.com

datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!

Toucan

Toucan

jointoucan.com

Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...

Incorta

Incorta

incorta.com

Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...

Phocas Software

Phocas Software

phocassoftware.com

Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...

Explo

Explo

explo.co

Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...

Sigma

Sigma

sigmacomputing.com

Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...

Usermaven

Usermaven

usermaven.com

การวิเคราะห์เว็บไซต์และผลิตภัณฑ์ทำถูกต้อง - ในที่สุด! การติดตาม Spotless™ ของ Usermaven จะบันทึกเหตุการณ์ทั้งหมดโดยอัตโนมัติ ขจัดการพึ่งพานักพัฒนา และทำให้เป็นเครื่องมือวิเคราะห์ที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับนักการตลาดและพนักงานผลิตภัณฑ์

