MegaCHAT

เว็บไซต์: megachat247.com

MegaCHAT is a sales chatbot platform for omnichannel sales and marketing automation. It offers the following features: * Personalized, interactive conversations that can precisely capture micro-moments * Various "RoleBot" chatbots that can operate 24/7 like a real person * Integrated Quick-Commerce system for product display, inquiry, ordering, online payment, and shipping * Voice recognition (speech-to-text) support * Multiple payment method integration Key benefits and offerings include: * Free lifetime chatbot account and 3 MegaCHAT user licenses for new sign-ups * Free PARA enterprise branding package (worth HK$800) * 30% discount on upgrading to AI WorkBots like OrderBot, SocialBot, CouponBot * 1-hour onboarding training session (worth HK$2,500) *The platform emphasizes providing a better customer experience in marketing, sales, and management through the conversational commerce capabilities. It aims to help businesses create new sales opportunities through chatbot-driven interactions. MegaCHAT is offered by Parami Co Limited. The website provides information about the company, management team, blog, user manuals, and contact details.
Business
เว็บไซต์: megachat247.com

