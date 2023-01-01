ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Loop11
UserTesting
usertesting.com
เครื่องมือทดสอบและวิจัยการใช้งานเพื่อปรับปรุงประสบการณ์ลูกค้าออนไลน์ของคุณจาก UserTesting ซึ่งเป็นแพลตฟอร์ม Human Insight ซอฟต์แวร์อุตสาหกรรม CX อันดับ 1 ของ G2
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail ช่วยให้คุณจัดเก็บ วิเคราะห์ และทำงานร่วมกันในการวิจัยผู้ใช้ได้ในที่เดียว ทำให้ง่ายต่อการดูรูปแบบ ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกของลูกค้า และตัดสินใจว่าจะทำอย่างไรต่อไป ลูกค้าของเรา ได้แก่ Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, Deliveroo, Elsevier, Kayak, Mastercard, Sketch, Shopify, Square, Thoughtwork...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics ช่วยให้บริษัทต่างๆ สามารถรวบรวมและดำเนินการกับข้อมูลเชิงลึกของลูกค้า ผลิตภัณฑ์ แบรนด์ และพนักงานได้ในที่เดียว
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar คือบริษัทวิเคราะห์พฤติกรรมที่วิเคราะห์การใช้งานเว็บไซต์ โดยให้ข้อเสนอแนะผ่านเครื่องมือต่างๆ เช่น แผนที่ความร้อน การบันทึกเซสชั่น และแบบสำรวจ โดยทำงานร่วมกับเครื่องมือวิเคราะห์เว็บ เช่น Google Analytics เพื่อให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับวิธีการสำรวจเว็บไซต์ของผู้คน และวิธีที่จะสามารถปรับปรุงประสบก...
Userfeel
userfeel.com
ชำระเงินตามการใช้งานเครื่องมือทดสอบผู้ใช้โดยไม่ต้องสมัครสมาชิกหรือเสียค่าธรรมเนียมรายเดือน รับข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ดีขึ้นจากกลุ่มผู้ทดสอบคุณภาพสูงของเรา เริ่มต้นเพียง $30 ต่อผู้ทดสอบ
Marker.io
marker.io
การรายงานจุดบกพร่องไม่ควรเป็นวิทยาศาสตร์จรวด รับคำติชมเว็บไซต์จากลูกค้าและเพื่อนร่วมงานเกี่ยวกับเครื่องมือติดตามจุดบกพร่องที่คุณชื่นชอบ โดยไม่ทำให้นักพัฒนาคลั่งไคล้
dscout
dscout.com
แพลตฟอร์มการวิจัยเชิงคุณภาพของ dscout ใช้แอปบนอุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่และผู้เข้าร่วมที่กระตือรือร้นมากกว่า 100,000 คนในการจับภาพวิดีโอในช่วงเวลานั้นอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ และทำให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกง่ายต่อการ...
Maze
maze.co
ผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ยอดเยี่ยมนั้นสร้างขึ้นจากนิสัยที่ดี ทำให้การค้นพบผลิตภัณฑ์มีความต่อเนื่อง ตรวจสอบการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ในภาพรวมและในแต่ละวันด้วยข้อมูลเชิงลึกของผู้ใช้ที่ทั้งทีมของคุณสามารถรวบรวม ใช้งาน และดำเนินการได้
Prolific
prolific.co
การรวบรวมข้อมูลแบบบริการตนเองตามความต้องการ Prolific ช่วยให้คุณรับสมัครผู้เข้าร่วมการวิจัยคุณภาพสูงเพื่อมีส่วนร่วมในการศึกษา การสำรวจ หรือการทดลองของคุณ
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
การวิเคราะห์ SaaS แบบครบวงจร HockeyStack เป็นเครื่องมือวิเคราะห์ SaaS ที่รวมข้อมูลการตลาด ผลิตภัณฑ์ รายได้ และการขายเข้าด้วยกัน เพื่อเปิดเผยข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ซ่อนอยู่ เช่น LTV ของแคมเปญ หรืออัตราการปั่นของแต่ละช่องทางการตลาด ไม่มีการตั้งค่า ไม่มีรหัส. ลองฟรี
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
รับสมัครผู้ใช้จากกลุ่มเป้าหมายของเราซึ่งมีผู้บริโภคและผู้เชี่ยวชาญที่ผ่านการตรวจสอบแล้วมากกว่า 450,000 ราย หรือนำกลุ่มเป้าหมายของคุณเองมาสร้างฐานข้อมูลผู้เข้าร่วมสำหรับการวิจัย UX ทุกประเภท
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap ช่วยธุรกิจของคุณด้วยแพลตฟอร์มคำติชมที่หลากหลายเพื่อสร้างผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการที่ดีขึ้นและประสบความสำเร็จมากขึ้นด้วยความช่วยเหลือจากคำติชมของลูกค้า รวบรวมความคิดเห็นของผู้ใช้ตลอดวงจรการพัฒนาผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณ ทดลองใช้ฟรี
UserZoom
userzoom.com
การวิจัย UX ทำถูกต้องแล้ว ด้วยระบบข้อมูลเชิงลึก UX ของ UserZoom คุณสามารถเจาะลึกเร็วขึ้นเพื่อมอบประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลที่เหนือกว่าตลอดวงจรการพัฒนาผลิตภัณฑ์
GetWhy
getwhy.io
Get Why คือบริษัทข้อมูลเชิงลึกแห่งยุคถัดไป ขับเคลื่อนโดย Gen. AI แพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลเชิงลึกแบบครบวงจรของ Get Why นำเสนอข้อมูลเชิงลึกของผู้บริโภคที่มีคุณภาพดีที่สุดในระดับความเร็วที่ไม่เคยมีมาก่อนและมีค่าใช้จ่ายเพียงเล็กน้อยของบริษัทที่ให้ข้อมูลเชิงลึกแบบดั้งเดิม Get Why นำเสนอแนวคิด แนวคิด หรือเนื้อหาทา...
Userbrain
userbrain.com
ตั้งค่าการทดสอบผู้ใช้ครั้งแรกในเวลาเพียงไม่กี่นาที รับผลลัพธ์ครั้งแรกในไม่กี่ชั่วโมง Userbrain ช่วยให้คุณค้นหาว่าสิ่งใดใช้ได้ผลกับผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณอย่างรวดเร็ว และสิ่งใดใช้ไม่ได้ผล
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการวิจัย UX ที่พร้อมที่จะช่วยเหลือคุณในทุกความท้าทายที่คุณเผชิญ หากคุณเคยสงสัยว่าผู้ใช้คิดและรู้สึกอย่างไรเกี่ยวกับเว็บไซต์ แอป หรือต้นแบบของคุณ คุณไม่จำเป็นต้องเดาอีกต่อไป มีเครื่องมือมากมายให้บริการผ่านแพลตฟอร์ม UXtweak รวมถึงการทดสอบเว็บไซต์ที่ซับซ้อน การบันทึกเซสชัน การเรียง...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
จับคู่นักวิจัยกับผู้เข้าร่วม รับสมัครผู้ชมที่เข้าร่วมหรือค้นหาโอกาสในการวิจัยที่ได้รับค่าตอบแทนจากวิธีการวิจัยใดๆ ทั่วโลก
Discuss
discuss.io
สร้างขึ้นเพื่อขยายการวิจัยเชิงคุณภาพด้วยข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ที่เปลี่ยนแปลงเกม Discuss.io เป็นที่ตั้งของเครื่องมือวิจัยตลาดที่เป็นที่ชื่นชอบมากที่สุดในโลก
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
สร้างประสบการณ์ดิจิทัลที่ดียิ่งขึ้น ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยข้อมูล ทดสอบอะไรก็ได้อย่างรวดเร็วและง่ายดายตั้งแต่สถาปัตยกรรมเว็บไซต์ไปจนถึงการออกแบบต้นแบบด้วยชุดเครื่องมือวิจัยผู้ใช้เฉพาะทางของเรา
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
จับคู่นักวิจัยกับผู้เข้าร่วม รับสมัครผู้ชมที่เข้าร่วมหรือค้นหาโอกาสในการวิจัยที่ได้รับค่าตอบแทนจากวิธีการวิจัยใดๆ ทั่วโลก
Userback
userback.io
#1 แพลตฟอร์มผลตอบรับจากผู้ใช้แบบเห็นภาพ ความคิดเห็นของผู้ใช้ [@#!#+$?%] ยาก นั่นเป็นเหตุผลที่ทีมซอฟต์แวร์กว่า 20,000 ทีมเลือก Userback เพื่อทำให้อัตโนมัติ ปรับปรุง และจัดโครงสร้างลูปคำติชม ตั้งแต่การรวบรวมจนถึงการปิด - เพิ่มความคิดเห็นด้วยวิดีโอในแอปตามบริบทและการจับภาพหน้าจอ - จัดลำดับความสำคัญคุ...
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate นำเสนอโซลูชั่นที่ครอบคลุมสำหรับการตอบรับจากลูกค้าและพนักงาน รับข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่นำไปปฏิบัติได้และตัดสินใจโดยอาศัยข้อมูล
VWO
vwo.com
VWO เป็นเครื่องมือทดสอบ A/B ชั้นนำของตลาดที่บริษัทที่เติบโตอย่างรวดเร็วใช้สำหรับการทดสอบและการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพอัตรา Conversion
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku คือชุดเครื่องมือที่จะช่วยคุณสร้างประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูงด้วยการบันทึกผู้เยี่ยมชม แผนที่ความร้อน วิดเจ็ตคำติชม การทดสอบ A/B และอื่นๆ
Rally UXR
rallyuxr.com
Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
PureSpectrum - Insights
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...
PlaybookUX
playbookux.com
PlaybookUX enables businesses to make data-driven decisions from relevant data sources. Its software platform allows you to access current or prospective customers to provide feedback on business concepts, product features, and marketing direction.
Tetra Insights
tetrainsights.com
Tetra’s platform provides features and benefits designed for insight-driven enterprises, including: - Single source of truth for all customer audio and video - Upload and sync large video files from any source - Robust research and insight repository - Automated transcription for all uploaded files ...
Great Question
greatquestion.co
Great Question is the home of UX research for best-in-class teams like Canva, Drift, and Brex. Recruit research participants, conduct user interviews, surveys, and focus groups, and say thanks with global incentives. Then store, analyze, and share all of your insights, highlights, reels, recordings,...
UNGUESS
unguess.io
UNGUESS is the crowdsourcing platform for effective testing and real insights Launch effective testing. Engage a real crowd of skilled humans. Get powerful insights and answers at any time needed. With UNGUESS you have much more than a crowdtesting platform: it’s everything your digital solutions de...
Ethnio
ethn.io
Ethnio is a UX research recruiting, scheduling, incentives, and participant management CRM. The most powerful user research CRM, Ethnio was built by UX Researchers to cover all your research operations needs
YOMO
yomoai.com
YOMO is an innovative AI-driven SaaS platform engineered to revolutionize the way businesses interact with and benefit from their meetings. It stands out as a comprehensive solution for enhancing meeting productivity and decision-making in the SaaS and startup sectors. At its core, YOMO offers seaml...
Lightster
lightster.co
Lightster is the only platform that instantly surrounds you with potential customers that can test your product, tell you about their pain-points, and give you their feedback. What you can do on Lightster: - Conduct customer discovery sessions. - Test product designs & prototypes. - Brainstorm ideas...
NEXT
nextapp.co
NEXT เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการค้นพบผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ซึ่งเปลี่ยนการโต้ตอบของลูกค้าให้เป็นข้อมูลเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ NEXT รวบรวมการโต้ตอบกับลูกค้า เข้าใจปฏิสัมพันธ์เหล่านี้อย่างแม่นยำ และนำเสนอข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ทีมใช้เพื่อตรวจสอบการตัดสินใจเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์และแนวคิดภาพรวมในแต่ละวัน ผลลัพธ์? - ...
UXArmy
uxarmy.com
UXArmy เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการวิจัยผู้ใช้ ด้วย UXArmy การสร้างการทดสอบผู้ใช้จะใช้เวลาไม่กี่นาทีและการตอบกลับของผู้ใช้จะเริ่มไหลภายในไม่กี่ชั่วโมงหลังจากเปิดตัวการทดสอบ การทดสอบการใช้งานออนไลน์ของ UXArmy จับภาพวิดีโอหน้าจอขณะที่ผู้ทดสอบปฏิบัติตามคำแนะนำและงานที่คุณกำหนดไว้ คุณสามารถดูหน้าจอและได้ยินพวกเขาคิ...
Lyssna
app.lyssna.com
Lyssna (formally UsabilityHub) is a remote user research platform that allows companies to recruit, research, interview and understand their audiences so they can create better experiences. The best teams use Lyssna so they can deeply understand their audience and move in the right direction — faste...
PickFu
pickfu.com
สร้างแบบสำรวจเพื่อทดสอบการออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ รูปภาพ และสำเนาของคุณ เพื่อดูว่าตลาดเป้าหมายของคุณชอบเวอร์ชันใดมากที่สุด ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นผู้ขายของ Amazon ร้านค้าอีคอมเมิร์ซ นักพัฒนาแอปมือถือ ผู้แต่งหนังสือ หรือผู้ประกอบการ PickFu สามารถช่วยคุณตัดสินใจโดยอาศัยข้อมูลได้ นี่เป็นเพียงบางวิธีที่คุณสามารถใช้ Pic...
Wynter
wynter.com
Wynter ให้คำติชมจากลูกค้าเป้าหมายของคุณ เรียนรู้ว่า B2B SaaS ICP ของคุณคืออะไร: ⦿ คิดและต้องการ อะไรคือความเจ็บปวด กำไรที่ต้องการ และงานที่ต้องทำ ⦿ การตลาดและการส่งข้อความผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณโดนใจพวกเขาอย่างไร Wynter ช่วยให้บริษัท B2B เร่งลูปผลตอบรับของตลาดและเปลี่ยนใจเลื่อมใส ลูกค้าที่เหมาะสมที่สุดมากขึ...
GetCurious
getcurious.io
GetCurious ช่วยให้บริษัทผลิตภัณฑ์ทำการวิจัยผู้ใช้เชิงลึกได้เร็วขึ้น ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้ช่วยให้ทีมผลิตภัณฑ์รวบรวมข้อมูลเชิงลึกผ่านวิดีโอ เสียง และการแชร์หน้าจอ ในขณะที่ผู้เข้าร่วมใช้เว็บ/แอป/ต้นแบบเป้าหมาย การสรรหาผู้เข้าร่วมอย่างรวดเร็วสามารถทำได้ผ่านแผงผู้เข้าร่วมของ UserStudy เพื่อให้ทีมสามารถ มุ่งเน้นไป...
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
ที่ Voxpopme เราเชื่อว่าคุณไม่ควรเสียสละคุณภาพเพื่อรับข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่คุณต้องการอย่างรวดเร็วในราคาที่สมเหตุสมผล ทีมข้อมูลเชิงลึกอยู่ภายใต้แรงกดดันมหาศาลในการส่งมอบคำตอบที่เชื่อถือได้สำหรับคำถามทางธุรกิจที่สำคัญด้วยทรัพยากรที่จำกัด เราสามารถช่วย. Voxpopme เปลี่ยนแปลงทีมข้อมูลเชิงลึกโดยการรวบรวม รวมศู...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta บริษัทในเครือ Press Ganey ขับเคลื่อนแพลตฟอร์ม HX (Human Experience) ซึ่งเป็นแพลตฟอร์มประสบการณ์และเทคโนโลยีการวิจัยที่ครอบคลุม ซึ่งทลายกำแพงระหว่าง CX (ประสบการณ์ของลูกค้า), ประสบการณ์ของพนักงาน (EX), การวิจัยตลาด - เพื่อให้บริษัทต่างๆ สามารถรับ เข้าใจประสบการณ์ของผู้ฟังอย่างลึกซึ้งและสมบูรณ์...
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมในแอปสำหรับบริษัทอินเทอร์เน็ตสำหรับผู้บริโภค ทีมผลิตภัณฑ์และการตลาดสามารถกำหนดค่าข้อความในแอปที่ปรับแต่งได้สูงหรือการกระตุ้นเตือน เพื่อปรับปรุงการนำคุณสมบัติไปใช้และกระตุ้นให้เกิด Conversion ไม่มีรหัสอย่างสมบูรณ์
Indeemo
indeemo.com
แพลตฟอร์มการวิจัยวิดีโอแบบเรียลไทม์ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI ของเราช่วยให้ทีม MR, UX และ CX สามารถเข้าใจผู้คน ผลิตภัณฑ์ และประสบการณ์ในบริบทของชีวิตประจำวัน นักวิจัย นักออกแบบ และผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ที่เราสนับสนุนใช้ Indeemo ในบริบท B2C และ B2B สำหรับวิธีวิจัย Discovery Research ที่หลากหลาย รวมถึง: การค้นพ...
Zinklar
zinklar.com
แพลตฟอร์ม SaaS ที่ให้ผลลัพธ์แบบเรียลไทม์และเปลี่ยน Consumer Insights ให้เป็นโซลูชันประจำวันสำหรับแบรนด์ต่างๆ ทั่วโลก โดยนำเสนอผลิตภัณฑ์ให้กับแบรนด์ที่ซื้อแบบดั้งเดิมผ่านหน่วยงานวิจัยตลาดโดยสมัครสมาชิกรายปี เรียบง่าย ง่ายดาย และได้รับความช่วยเหลือจากทีมนักวิจัยที่เชี่ยวชาญ ช่วยให้แบรนด์ต่างๆ สามารถโต...
Upsiide
upsiide.com
Upsiide เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม SaaS ที่สร้างและปรับปรุงอย่างต่อเนื่องโดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านผู้บริโภคที่ Dig Insights Upsiide ช่วยให้คุณสามารถปรับแต่งและตรวจสอบแนวคิดด้านนวัตกรรมของคุณได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพและประสิทธิผลมากขึ้น ... แสดงองค์กรเพิ่มเติมที่ย้ายกระบวนการนวัตกรรมของตนไปยังแพลตฟอร์ม Upsiide พบว่าเวลาในก...
Survicate
survicate.com
ซอฟต์แวร์แบบสำรวจที่ง่ายดายซึ่งช่วยให้คุณรวบรวมความคิดเห็นจากลูกค้าได้ในวงกว้างภายในไม่กี่นาที ไม่ใช่เป็นสัปดาห์ เพราะความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าไม่ควรซับซ้อนขนาดนั้น Survicate ได้รับคะแนนสูงในด้านการตั้งค่า การปรับแต่ง และการผสานรวมที่ง่ายดาย
WEVO
wevo.ai
ด้วยการใช้กลุ่มเป้าหมายของคุณ WEVO เป็นเครื่องมือเดียวที่ระบุสิ่งกีดขวางในการแปลงและให้คำแนะนำเพื่อเพิ่มการแปลงเว็บไซต์ก่อนถ่ายทอดสด สร้างประสบการณ์ลูกค้าที่เหมาะสมได้รวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้นด้วยคำติชมของผู้ใช้ที่แม่นยำยิ่งขึ้น
Sprig
sprig.com
Sprig - เดิมชื่อ UserLeap การวิจัยผู้ใช้ในบริบทที่รวดเร็วและเชื่อถือได้ ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่าการวิจัยผู้ใช้เกิดขึ้นตั้งแต่เนิ่นๆ และบ่อยครั้งด้วยการสำรวจขนาดเล็กที่กำหนดเป้าหมายของ Sprig คำถามแบบวิดีโอ และอื่นๆ