LiveChatAI

LiveChatAI

ไม่ได้ติดตั้ง WebCatalog ใช่หรือไม่? ดาวน์โหลด WebCatalog Desktop

ใช้เว็บแอป

เว็บไซต์: livechatai.com

เสริมประสบการณ์ของคุณด้วยแอปเดสก์ท็อปสำหรับ LiveChatAI บน WebCatalog Desktop สำหรับ Mac, Windows, Linux

เรียกใช้แอปในหน้าต่างที่ไร้สิ่งที่มาทำให้วอกแวก พร้อมการเสริมคุณภาพมากมาย

จัดการและสลับไปมาระหว่างหลายบัญชีและแอปอย่างง่ายดาย โดยไม่ต้องสลับเบราว์เซอร์

LiveChatAI is an AI chatbot solution that can be trained using your own business data, such as website content, PDFs, and Q&A. This allows the chatbot to provide personalized and informed responses to customer queries. Key features of LiveChatAI include: * Ability to integrate the chatbot onto your website, Slack, WhatsApp, and other platforms * 70% average AI resolution rate, helping reduce support volume * Instant localization in 95 languages, breaking down language barriers * Seamless integration of human support when needed * No AI expertise required to set up and manage the chatbot LiveChatAI is powered by OpenAI technology and can handle complex issues while providing secure and accurate responses. It can learn directly from your brand's unique content to ensure personalized customer interactions. The platform supports features like adding custom questions and answers, PDF/text content, and integrating your entire website or help center. It also provides transparency into the AI's responses. LiveChatAI is trusted by over 2,000 businesses worldwide and is touted to transform customer support by reducing volume, answering issues instantly, providing a trustworthy AI bot, and working across platforms and languages. The platform offers affordable pricing based on message counts, as opposed to total customer numbers, and includes features like unlimited AI bots, live chat with humans, and API access to the trained data. In summary, LiveChatAI is a comprehensive AI-powered chatbot solution that can be tailored to your business needs, providing intelligent customer engagement and support across multiple channels.
หมวดหมู่:
Business
ซอฟต์แวร์แชทบอท

เว็บไซต์: livechatai.com

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ LiveChatAI อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง

ทางเลือกสำหรับ

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

บางทีคุณอาจจะชอบ

WizyChat

WizyChat

wizy.chat

AIChatbot

AIChatbot

aichatbot.so

Norby AI

Norby AI

norby.io

Doks

Doks

doks.ai

Zappr.AI

Zappr.AI

zappr.ai

Robofy

Robofy

robofy.ai

SiteGPT

SiteGPT

sitegpt.ai

Jekka.ai

Jekka.ai

jekka.ai

Chatbit

Chatbit

chatbit.co

Arsturn

Arsturn

arsturn.com

Thinkstack

Thinkstack

thinkstack.ai

RoboResponse.ai

RoboResponse.ai

roboresponse.ai

สำรวจ

ผลิตภัณฑ์

ดาวน์โหลด

การสนับสนุน

บริษัท

กฎหมาย

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

เราใช้คุกกี้ในการจัดเตรียมและปรับปรุงเว็บไซต์ของเราให้ดียิ่งขึ้น โดยการใช้งานเว็บไซต์ของเรา แสดงว่าคุณยินยอมต่อการใช้คุกกี้

นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว