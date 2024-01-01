ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Leevia
UpViral
upviral.com
การชิงโชคและรางวัลของ UpViral เป็นวิธีที่เร็วที่สุดในการขยายธุรกิจของคุณทางออนไลน์ สร้างการเข้าชม เพิ่มรายชื่อของคุณ และเปลี่ยนสมาชิกให้เป็นลูกค้า
Heyo
heyo.com
ใช้ Heyo เพื่อสร้างแอปการชิงโชค การแข่งขัน และแคมเปญที่เผยแพร่ไปยังมือถือ, Facebook และทุกที่บนเว็บได้อย่างง่ายดาย
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond ช่วยให้นักการตลาดสร้างแลนดิ้งเพจและการแข่งขัน ติดตามลูกค้าเป้าหมาย ส่งอีเมล และอื่นๆ ได้อย่างง่ายดาย
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดที่เติบโต เราช่วยให้คุณเรียกใช้แคมเปญที่ยอดเยี่ยมซึ่งจะทำให้ธุรกิจของคุณเติบโต
SweepWidget
sweepwidget.com
ดำเนินการแข่งขันและการแจกของรางวัลที่น่าดึงดูด เพิ่มผู้ติดตามโซเชียลมีเดีย เพิ่มสมาชิกจดหมายข่าว จับลูกค้าเป้าหมายใหม่ ดึงดูดผู้ชมของคุณ เพิ่มการเข้าชมเว็บไซต์ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman เป็นแพลตฟอร์ม SaaS สำหรับการสร้างและจัดการแจกของรางวัลผ่านช่องทางโซเชียลมีเดียต่างๆ เป็นแอปพลิเคชั่นข้ามแพลตฟอร์มที่ให้ผู้ใช้สามารถโพสต์เนื้อหาบน Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord และ Twitch มีการดำเนินการอ้างอิง แบบทดสอบ แบ...
Osortoo
osortoo.com
Osortoo ช่วยให้การจับรางวัลผู้ชนะสำหรับการแข่งขัน การแจกของรางวัลหรือการจับฉลาก สร้างแลนดิ้งเพจที่สวยงาม สร้างหน้าลงทะเบียนกิจกรรม การแสดงผลงานการประกวดในระหว่างกิจกรรม การเลือกผู้ชนะจากโซเชียลเน็ตเวิร์ก
ShortStack
shortstack.com
เข้าร่วมกับแบรนด์ บริษัทโฆษณา และธุรกิจขนาดเล็กใน Fortune 500 นับพันที่ใช้ ShortStack เพื่อสร้างแคมเปญการตลาดเชิงโต้ตอบที่ปรับแต่งโดยเฉพาะ สร้างการแข่งขัน การชิงโชค แบบทดสอบ การแจกแฮชแท็กที่ปรับแต่งได้ การแข่งขันเพื่อแสดงความคิดเห็น หน้า Landing Page ป๊อปอัป และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย
Trade Show Prize Co
tradeshowprize.co
Trade Show Prize Co (TSPC) specializes in simple, streamlined, and affordable live event giveaways. This platform offers a central location for setting up, executing, and following up on the sweepstakes you run in your trade show booth. Easily track the progress of giveaways, instantly export leads,...
Shopobill
shopobill.com
Shopobill is a Retail Media and Shopper Engagement solution that helps retailers and FMCG/CPG producers to grow sales. * Self service system for retailers to launch and promote value added promotions on behalf of FMCG producers * No code promotion engine with 400+ tested & proven mechanics to stim...
PromoSimple
promosimple.com
PromoSimple is a web-based application that provides websites, brands, and blogs with simple solutions for creating, managing, and synthesizing data for online giveaways, sweepstakes and contests. PromoSimple's core goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to retain and grow their resp...
Fyre
fyre.id
Fyre is a marketing tool created specifically for the blockchain industry. Based on the Hypersign protocol, personal and social credentials, Fyre enables businesses to develop cult-level followings through explosive real-time promotions using social media blasts, sweepstakes, contests, referral prog...
Sweep
sweep.net
Sweep is the sustainability data management platform. Its market-leading, AI-powered software helps organizations understand all extra-financial data across their business and value chain to manage increasing disclosure requirements and take action to meet sustainable business goals. Co-founded by...
Contests for Pages
contest-app.co
Contests for Pages is an application to publish contests on your Facebook Page.
AppSorteos
app-sorteos.com
App-Sorteos.com it's an online and free tool to create Instagram Giveaways, Sweepstakes, Contests and Promotions, allowing you to pick a random comment from your Instagram photo.
Sweeppea
web.sweeppea.com
Full & Self Service Sweepstakes Solution: Sweeppea makes it easy to run prize-based promotions that generate leads, increase engagement and sales. Sweeppea allows users to reach customers via mobile with a text-to-win sweepstakes. Sweeppea is a proprietary technology to build sweepstakes excitement...
Strutta
strutta.com
Strutta's industry leading technology connects brands with their target consumers through powerful social promotions. Strutta tools allow agencies, brands and developers to easily create and manage interactive contests and sweepstakes. Strutta has powered award-winning promotions for top internati...
Launchpad6
launchpad6.com
Launchpad6 provides cloud based web applications that instantly creates brandable online video solutions to power your video requirements . Harness the power of video in ways you never thought possible. Attract customers and generate different user engagement behaviours with the unique capabilitie...
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory is a cutting-edge marketing tech company, providing the leading Mobile-first Marketing Suite. The turnkey solution empowers businesses to level up their marketing campaigns by giving them the power to captivate, engage and convert people who matter to their business, in a creative way. Craf...
Contest Domination
contestdomination.com
Contest Domination is a contest software that allows companies to create online contests that spread virally and gather qualified leads.
Rewards Fuel
rewardsfuel.com
Grow & engage your newsletter list. Rewards Fuel will help you achieve more marketing goals in less time by offering contestants a variety of ways to enter. Running a contest directly on Facebook or Instagram leaves a lot on the table in regards to participation, verification and measurement. With ...
RandomPicker
randompicker.com
RandomPicker is an online solution which helps companies and non-profits conduct secure and unbiased random raffles, sweepstakes, and giveaways, featuring entry weights, a live event module, API, random number generator and sports drawings, plus data encryption and SSL security.
Fooji
fooji.com
Fooji partners with brands to turn consumers into forever fans. With the technology and people to do it all, the Fooji platform offers a range of innovative products — managed and self-managed — to build campaigns, handle logistics, and empower brand teams to grow their fan engagement and business o...
Tellody
tellody.com
Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile s...
DojoMojo
dojomojo.com
DojoMojo is a leading marketing technology platform that helps businesses—especially DTC brands—grow faster and with greater capital efficiency. Through our robust growth tools, SMS marketing suite, and expansive partnership network, DojoMojo gives marketers all the tools they need to build their li...
Votigo
votigo.com
Votigo is a leading social media marketing & promotions company with a SaaS platform and full-service solutions. Founded in 2006, Votigo's technology platform allows brands, agencies, and enterprises to acquire, engage, and manage their customers through our full social marketing suite that includes...
Easypromos
easypromosapp.com
Easypromos is a global leader in digital promotions offering a self-service, easy-to-use platform to create and manage digital campaigns seamlessly across any social media network or device. Easypromos is a self-service platform to create and manage online promotions, campaigns, contests, mini-game...
Rafflecopter
rafflecopter.com
Rafflecopter is an easy way to run a giveaway online. Rafflecopter makes it “mega simple” to launch and manage a giveaway for any brand, on any website with no I.T. help required. Launch and manage your next giveaway in minutes with no coding required. If you can copy/paste, you can use Rafflecopt...
VYPER
vyper.ai
VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...
Giveaway.com
giveaway.com
Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...
Upland Second Street
lab.secondstreet.com
Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...
Zoniz
zoniz.com
Zoniz Proximity Platform เป็นเครื่องมือทางการตลาดที่เป็นนวัตกรรมใหม่ซึ่งช่วยให้บริษัทโต้ตอบกับลูกค้าตามสถานที่ตั้งได้ง่ายขึ้น
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker นำเสนอกลไก 30 รายการแก่นักการตลาดเพื่อจัดการแข่งขันและเกมแจกของรางวัลด้วยโซเชียลมีเดียบน Facebook มือถือ หรือเว็บไซต์
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
ขับเคลื่อนแคมเปญการตลาดของคุณบนโซเชียลเน็ตเวิร์กและบนเว็บไซต์ของคุณ เพื่อสร้างโอกาสในการขาย ตรวจสอบเครือข่ายโซเชียลของคุณและดำเนินการรับฟังทางสังคม การตรวจสอบแบรนด์ และการดูแลจัดการเนื้อหาแบบเรียลไทม์ - เพิ่มจำนวนผู้ชมดิจิทัลของคุณและรับโอกาสในการขายที่มีคุณสมบัติด้วยเนื้อหาเชิงโต้ตอบที่เรียบง่ายผ่า...
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio ช่วยให้แบรนด์และสื่อขนาดใหญ่สามารถดึงดูดผู้ชมผ่านช่องทางดิจิทัลผ่านเทมเพลตรูปแบบอินเทอร์แอกทีฟมากกว่า 50 รูปแบบ (แบบทดสอบ การประกวด แบบสำรวจ การทดสอบ เกมแอนิเมชั่น ฯลฯ) ด้วยการปฏิบัติตาม GDPR ที่เข้มงวด แพลตฟอร์มดังกล่าวช่วยให้สามารถรวบรวมข้อมูลจากบุคคลที่หนึ่งที่สมบูรณ์ซึ่งสามารถนำไปใช้กับ...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
ซอฟต์แวร์ Plug-and-Play เพื่อสร้างและติดตามโปรแกรมการอ้างอิงหรือโปรแกรมพันธมิตรของคุณเอง ได้รับการโหวตอันดับ 1 จากนักการตลาดทั่วโลก ซอฟต์แวร์อ้างอิงเดียวที่ได้รับการรับรองอย่างเป็นทางการจาก HubSpot 👉 สร้างโปรแกรมของคุณภายในไม่กี่วัน ไม่ใช่หลายสัปดาห์ โดยใช้เครื่องมือสร้างแคมเปญแบบลากและวางของเรา เร...
Woorise
woorise.com
Woorise เป็นวิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดในการสร้างการแจกรางวัลและการแข่งขันแบบไวรัล หน้า Landing Page และแบบฟอร์มที่น่าสนใจ เช่น แบบสำรวจและแบบทดสอบ Woorise ช่วยให้ธุรกิจขนาดเล็กเชื่อมต่อกับผู้ชม รวบรวมโอกาสในการขาย และปิดการขาย
Woobox
woobox.com
ประสบการณ์ที่ส่งเสริมการมีส่วนร่วม สร้างและดำเนินการแข่งขัน แจกของรางวัล แบบสำรวจ คูปอง แบบฟอร์ม และอื่นๆ ให้ประสบความสำเร็จได้อย่างง่ายดาย
ViralKit
viralkit.io
เพิ่มผลกระทบทางสังคมของคุณด้วยเครื่องมือการแข่งขันและการแจกของรางวัลที่ขับเคลื่อนโดย AI ทลายขอบเขตของการแข่งขัน การแจกของรางวัล และการชิงโชคแบบดั้งเดิม! ควบคุมพลังของ AI เพื่อเพิ่มจำนวนผู้ติดตาม การถูกใจ ลูกค้า และการมีส่วนร่วม
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดแบบไวรัลที่มีเครื่องมือในการสร้างการชิงโชค การแข่งขัน และการแจกของรางวัล