ทางเลือกสำหรับ - LeadsMotion
Dripify
dripify.io
เพิ่มพลังการสร้างลูกค้าเป้าหมายบน LinkedIn ด้วย Dripify เครื่องมืออัตโนมัติของ LinkedIn แบบมัลติฟังก์ชั่นที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อช่วยทีมขายของคุณปรับปรุงการค้นหาลูกค้าเป้าหมายใน LinkedIn และปิดการขายได้มากขึ้น ทั้งหมดนี้ดำเนินการอัตโนมัติโดยสมบูรณ์
SalesMind AI
sales-mind.ai
ปรับปรุงการเข้าถึงของคุณและปิดข้อตกลงได้มากขึ้นด้วยเครื่องมือ AI ล้ำสมัยของเราที่ออกแบบมาสำหรับการค้นหาลูกค้าเป้าหมายใน LinkedIn
Salesrobot
salesrobot.co
ทำแคมเปญการเข้าถึงแบบเย็นอัตโนมัติทางอีเมลและโซเชียล ลองใช้ซอฟต์แวร์ระบบการขายอัตโนมัติที่ได้รับการพิสูจน์แล้วของเรา และเพิ่มความพยายามในการเข้าถึงลูกค้าของคุณทุกวันเหมือนกับที่ผู้ใช้มากกว่า 2,000 รายของเราทำ
Scrap.io
scrap.io
โอกาสในการขายไม่จำกัดจาก Google Maps ค้นหาและดาวน์โหลดโอกาสในการขายได้มากเท่าที่คุณต้องการ ทดลองใช้ฟรี 7 วันและยกเลิกได้ตลอดเวลา
TweetDM
tweetdm.com
เปลี่ยนผู้มีโอกาสเป็นลูกค้าให้เร็วขึ้นด้วยพลังของ Twitter ค้นหาลูกค้าเป้าหมายของคุณและทำให้การเข้าถึง DM ของคุณเป็นแบบอัตโนมัติเพื่อสร้างยอดขาย!
HelloLeads
helloleads.io
HelloLeads Mobile CRM ช่วยให้ธุรกิจขนาดเล็กสามารถติดตามลูกค้าเป้าหมายและลูกค้าได้ในที่เดียว คุณสามารถกระจายโอกาสในการขายไปยังตัวแทนฝ่ายขายของคุณ กำหนดเวลาติดตามผล รับการแจ้งเตือนอย่างทันท่วงที และติดตามคอนเวอร์ชันการขายอย่างใกล้ชิดด้วยแอป CRM บนมือถือที่เรียบง่ายนี้
Omkar Cloud
omkar.cloud
Omkar's is lead generation platform provides sales representatives reach out to the right prospects, close more deals, and increase revenue at scale.. With a vast B2B database of 200M+ Contacts, teams can scale their outbound activities and optimize their lead generation strategies.
LinkedoJet
linkedojet.com
LinkedoJet is a leading SaaS based lead generation and automation tool. Our expert marketing consultants specialise in helping businesses generate high-quality leads using the power of LinkedIn. With our innovative automation platform, we streamline your lead generation process, making it more effic...
DandyDialer
dandydialer.com
DandyDialer is a cloud-based hosted power-dialer with modern, mobile-friendly user interface. With DandyDialer, you don't need to install any software anywhere. All you need is an account with a SIP / VoIP trunk provider and we take care of the rest.
Prospects For Agents
prospectsforagents.com
Quality call center verified leads for agents in all the major insurance verticals provided directly to you with no middleman.
GrafoAI
grafo-ai.com
Grafo AI is a web platform that utilizes advanced AI technology to generate personalized messages for professionals engaging in cold outreach. By simply entering a website or email address, users can receive a personalized icebreaker within 15 seconds. The platform also allows users to bulk import l...
Beanbag AI
beanbag.ai
Welcome to Beanbag AI- A new age AI Lead generation software built for Sales/Marketers and Recruiters to effortlessly scale campaigns & convert prospects faster, with a strategic edge. Get accurate user contact info right inside the product and enrich your campaigns with high-quality Intent data!
Ohmylead
ohmylead.com
Never miss a hot new lead ever again… Ohmylead is the fastest and the simplest way to convert more of your leads into clients - Right from Your Phone.
GA Connector
gaconnector.com
GA Connector is a Google Analytics and CRM integration that provides marketing attribution in Salesforce or your favorite CRM. With GA Connector, you can see the attribution source for every lead (and each closed sale) in Salesforce, Zoho, Pipeline, or any other CRM, letting you trace profitability ...
Cloudaro
cloudaro.io
Cloudaro was built to find quality web design leads with one simple search. We stand out because we provide quality results tailored for the needs of web designers targeting the USA.
Leverly
leverly.com
You love new inbound form leads but hate to lose revenue opportunities due to sluggish rep response. Our lead response software makes it fast and easy to speak to more leads and close more sales. Sleep better at night knowing your leads are getting the attention they deserve. Our automated calling s...
LeadSwift
leadswift.com
LeadSwift is a cloud-based lead generation and outreach platform. With the click of a button, it can find all local businesses (such as “Restaurants in Toronto”) and tell you everything you need to sell products/services to them - including whether they have website issues, are running ads, SEO prob...
Hublead
hublead.io
Add decision makers, find qualified emails & synchronize LinkedIn & Sales Navigator conversations to HubSpot with our LinkedIn Google Chrome Extension.
Manyreach
manyreach.com
Manyreach is cold outreach that lets you connect unlimited email accounts to send cold emails to unlimited contacts. It's used by agencies, sales teams, and individual business owners.
Agolix
agolix.com
Agolix® by Assessment Generator offers software for creating customized online quizzes, assessments, and surveys. Choose from automated or custom scoring and provide respondent feedback via on-screen, email, and PDF. The software supports eight question formats: binary, drop-down, narrative, numeric...
Tech Tracker
techtracker.io
Techtracker คือผู้ให้บริการชั้นนำด้านบริการติดตามเทคโนโลยีบนอินเทอร์เน็ต ด้วย Techtracker ลูกค้าสามารถค้นพบว่าบริษัทใดใช้เทคโนโลยีหรือผลิตภัณฑ์ใดบ้าง และรับการแจ้งเตือนทันทีเมื่อมีการติดตั้ง นอกจากนี้ Techtracker ยังได้เพิ่มความสามารถในการสแกนคำหลักบนเว็บไซต์เพื่อปลดล็อกบัญชีเฉพาะเพื่อให้เปิดเผยได้เ...
SalesGig
salesgig.com
SalesGig เป็นองค์กรพัฒนาการขายแบบจ้างจากภายนอกทั้งแบบเศษส่วนและเต็มเวลา ซึ่งสร้างขึ้นเพื่อรองรับลูกค้า B2B ของเรา เราปรับใช้กลยุทธ์การโทรออกด้วยความเร็วสูงที่ได้รับการพิสูจน์แล้ว เพื่อช่วยให้ลูกค้าของเราขยายการเข้าถึง เปิดการสนทนา และสร้างช่องทางการขายที่แข็งแกร่งเพื่อเร่งผลลัพธ์การขาย SalesGig ก่อต...
Captain Data
captaindata.co
Captain Data เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการแยกข้อมูลและการทำงานอัตโนมัติแบบไม่ต้องเขียนโค้ด ด้วย Captain Data คุณสามารถแยกข้อมูลเว็บ เพิ่มคุณค่าด้วยแหล่งข้อมูลหรือผู้ให้บริการข้อมูลหลายราย และรวมเข้ากับเครื่องมือที่คุณใช้ เช่น สเปรดชีตหรือ CRM กรณีการใช้งาน ได้แก่ การค้นหาลูกค้าเป้าหมายและบริษัท การเพิ่มคุณค่าลูก...
SaveMyLeads
savemyleads.com
การแจ้งเตือน Facebook Lead Ads ไปยัง CRM, อีเมล หรือ SMS ส่งการแจ้งเตือนแบบเรียลไทม์เกี่ยวกับโอกาสในการขายใหม่ผ่านทางอีเมล SMS หรือผสานรวมกับ CRM และสเปรดชีตของคุณ หยุดดาวน์โหลด CSV จาก Facebook ซ้ำแล้วซ้ำเล่า
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads เป็นแพลตฟอร์มบนคลาวด์ที่โต้ตอบกับอัลกอริทึมและแอปพลิเคชันที่มีอยู่แล้วบน LinkedIn มันจะช่วยให้คุณขยายเครือข่าย LinkedIn และไปป์ไลน์การขายของคุณโดยทำให้กระบวนการทั้งหมดในการค้นหาและเชื่อมต่อกับเป้าหมายที่เลือก (ผู้มีอำนาจตัดสินใจ) เป็นไปโดยอัตโนมัติ เมื่อเชื่อมต่อแล้ว Trueleads จะเริ่มส่งลำ...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการมีส่วนร่วมในการขายที่ทำให้การค้นหาลูกค้าเป้าหมาย การส่งอีเมล การโทร งาน และการขายผ่านโซเชียลเป็นแบบอัตโนมัติ ทีมขายหลายพันทีมใช้ PersistIQ เพื่อค้นหาอีเมลของผู้มีโอกาสเป็นลูกค้า ส่งอีเมลประชาสัมพันธ์เฉพาะบุคคล ติดตามผลอัตโนมัติ และจองการประชุมเพิ่มเติม แพลตฟอร์มการขายของ Pe...
Nymblr
nimbler.com
Nymblr คือแพลตฟอร์มข้อมูลติดต่อ Ultimata B2B สำหรับพนักงานขาย นักการตลาด และนักพัฒนา เข้าถึงข้อมูลการติดต่อคุณภาพสูงด้วยการตรวจสอบอีเมลแบบเรียลไทม์ อีเมลที่ทำงาน อีเมลส่วนตัว และแม้แต่หมายเลขโทรศัพท์มือถือในตัว แนวทางที่คำนึงถึงลูกค้าเป็นอันดับแรก ตัวเลือกไวท์เลเบลมาตรฐาน แผนบริการแบบรวมทุกอย่างพร้อ...