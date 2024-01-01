Lavu

Lavu is a Point of Sale solution designed for use by full-service, quick-service, and franchise restaurants, from bars, nightclubs, and lounges, to food trucks and coffee shops. Lavu’s restaurant management system goes beyond simply placing orders and accepting payments. With employee management functionality including scheduling, shift-trading, and payroll reports, extensive sales and inventory reporting, inventory management, online ordering, and more, Lavu is a fully-featured system for all your restaurant management needs. Reporting can be accessed from the Control Panel at work, home, or anywhere with an internet connection, perfect for multiple location restaurants or owners on the go. Lavu offers a Loyalty App, delivery routing, happy hour pricing, layout customization, menu customization, and more. You have the freedom to choose the payment processor of your choice and no matter who you choose you will be able to easily split checks and accept multiple payment types through your Lavu POS. An affordable, intuitive system that is easy to use, easy to train on and that can be up and running in your establishment in no time. Currently being used in 60 countries, Lavu is the perfect choice for your restaurant, big or small, mobile or brick and mortar.
