IEX Cloud is a financial data platform that offers a comprehensive suite of data, tools, and services for developers, investors, and businesses. IEX Cloud provides access to a wide range of financial data, including real-time market data, company fundamentals, news, economic indicators, and more. Data is organized into curated "Data Bundles" that make it easy to access the specific information users need. The platform supports data integration through multiple methods, including API access, data uploads, and streaming connectors. IEX Cloud allows users to shape and transform data through features like filtering, enrichment, and custom SQL views. The platform offers serverless functions and an event router to enable the delivery of data to desired destinations, such as custom applications or visualization tools. IEX Cloud caters to a variety of use cases, including market data visualization, investment analysis, and wealth management. Developers can use the platform to build real-time data experiences and bring their ideas to life more easily. IEX Cloud is designed to make financial data accessible to everyone, from individual developers to large enterprises. The platform is backed by the expertise of the IEX team, a leading provider of financial data and services.

เว็บไซต์: iexcloud.io

