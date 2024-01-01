ทางเลือกสำหรับ - GetApp
Capterra
capterra.com
Capterra, Inc. เป็นผู้จำหน่ายตลาดออนไลน์ฟรีที่ทำหน้าที่เป็นตัวกลางระหว่างผู้ซื้อและผู้จำหน่ายเทคโนโลยีในอุตสาหกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ บริษัทช่วยเหลือผู้บริโภคในการเลือกซอฟต์แวร์ที่ตรงกับความต้องการของตนด้วยการรีวิวและการวิจัยจากผู้ใช้
SourceForge
sourceforge.net
SourceForge เป็นบริการบนเว็บที่ให้ผู้ใช้ซอฟต์แวร์มีตำแหน่งที่ตั้งออนไลน์แบบรวมศูนย์เพื่อควบคุมและจัดการโครงการซอฟต์แวร์โอเพ่นซอร์สและซอฟต์แวร์ธุรกิจการวิจัย
G2
g2.com
เปรียบเทียบซอฟต์แวร์และบริการทางธุรกิจที่ดีที่สุดตามการให้คะแนนของผู้ใช้และข้อมูลโซเชียล บทวิจารณ์สำหรับซอฟต์แวร์ CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM และการตลาด
Software Advice
softwareadvice.com
การค้นหาซอฟต์แวร์อาจล้นหลาม ให้เราช่วย. เราช่วยคุณค้นหาซอฟต์แวร์ที่เหมาะสมสำหรับธุรกิจของคุณได้ฟรีภายในเวลาเพียง 15 นาที
B2B Stack
b2bstack.com.br
On B2B Stack you will find the best reviews on the most used tools in the world of B2B business. Find out the opinion of professionals who use the tool you are thinking about purchasing on a daily basis. Discover and compare the qualities and defects experienced by users before purchasing, without ...
SoftwareSuggest - Usser
softwaresuggest.com
SoftwareSuggest is an online platform which helps businesses, organizations & Professionals, in selecting the best software solutions. SoftwareSuggest simplifies the process by listing, reviewing and comparing business software. In the process, also helps software vendors discover and connect with ...
G2 Marketing Solutions
sell.g2.com
G2 Marketing Solutions is your door to the more than 90M people researching, comparing, and buying software on G2 every year. For 10 years and 2 million reviews, software vendors have trusted G2 to build credibility and power their pipeline.
PeerSpot
peerspot.com
แพลตฟอร์ม Buying Intelligence ของ PeerSpot เป็นที่ที่ผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านเทคโนโลยีไปรับข้อมูลที่ใช้งานได้จริงและเชื่อถือได้เกี่ยวกับเทคโนโลยีระดับองค์กร เพื่อให้พวกเขามั่นใจได้ว่าสิ่งที่พวกเขาซื้อคือสิ่งที่พวกเขาต้องการอย่างแท้จริง PeerSpot ขับเคลื่อนโดยชุมชนผู้ซื้อเทคโนโลยีระดับองค์กรที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในโลก...
Crozdesk
crozdesk.com
Crozdesk ช่วยให้ธุรกิจต่างๆ ค้นหาและเปรียบเทียบซอฟต์แวร์ในซอฟต์แวร์หลักๆ ทั้งหมด สำรวจราคา คุณสมบัติ รีวิวผู้ใช้ อันดับ ส่วนลด และอื่นๆ
TrustRadius
trustradius.com
TrustRadius เป็นเว็บไซต์สำหรับมืออาชีพในการแบ่งปันข้อมูลเชิงลึกในโลกแห่งความเป็นจริงผ่านการวิจารณ์เชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์เทคโนโลยีทางธุรกิจ