ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Coach Simple
TalentLMS
talentlms.com
LMS สร้างขึ้นเพื่อความสำเร็จ สร้างองค์กรที่ชาญฉลาดยิ่งขึ้นด้วยแพลตฟอร์มการฝึกอบรมที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อช่วยให้ทีมที่ยอดเยี่ยมเติบโต
Trainual
trainual.com
วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดในการฝึกอบรมและพัฒนาทีมของคุณ คู่มือกลยุทธ์เดียวสำหรับทุกกระบวนการ นโยบาย และ SOP ในธุรกิจของคุณ เพื่อให้คุณสามารถเริ่มต้นและฝึกอบรมได้เร็วขึ้น
Showpad
showpad.com
แพลตฟอร์มการเปิดใช้งานการขายของ Showpad ผสานรวมซอฟต์แวร์การฝึกอบรมและการฝึกสอนชั้นนำของอุตสาหกรรมเข้ากับโซลูชันเนื้อหาที่เป็นนวัตกรรม ช่วยเพิ่มยอดขาย
WorkRamp
workramp.com
LMS สมัยใหม่ที่สร้างขึ้นเพื่อฝึกอบรมและให้ความรู้แก่พนักงานและลูกค้าภายใน แพลตฟอร์มการเปิดใช้งานและการฝึกอบรมที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับองค์กรที่กำลังเติบโต
Allego
allego.com
ผู้นำตลาดสำหรับโซลูชันการเรียนรู้และการเปิดใช้งานเสมือนจริง พลิกโฉมองค์กรของคุณด้วยแพลตฟอร์มมือถือที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับทีมที่กระจายอยู่ทั่วไปในปัจจุบัน
Coassemble
coassemble.com
Coassemble เป็นแพลตฟอร์มที่ทรงพลังและใช้งานง่ายสำหรับองค์กรต่างๆ ในการสร้างและส่งมอบการฝึกอบรมออนไลน์ที่มีคุณภาพ Coassemble เป็นครั้งแรกที่ผสมผสานระบบการจัดการการเรียนรู้ที่เป็นมิตรกับผู้ใช้เข้ากับความสามารถในการเขียนที่รวดเร็วที่โดดเด่น ด้วย Coassemble องค์กรต่างๆ สามารถสร้างและส่งมอบการฝึกอบรมออนไ...
LearnUpon
learnupon.com
LMS (ซอฟต์แวร์การจัดการการเรียนรู้) ของ LearnUpon ช่วยให้คุณสามารถมอบประสบการณ์การเรียนรู้ที่น่าสนใจซึ่งส่งผลต่อสิ่งสำคัญ เช่น ประสิทธิภาพ การเก็บรักษา และการเติบโต มอบเครื่องมือให้กับทีมของคุณเพื่อมอบประสบการณ์การเรียนรู้ที่น่าสนใจซึ่งส่งผลต่อสิ่งสำคัญ เช่น ประสิทธิภาพ การเก็บรักษา และการเติบโต ด้...
Brainshark
brainshark.com
Brainshark เป็นบริษัทเทคโนโลยีของเอกชนที่ตั้งอยู่ในเมืองวอลแทม รัฐแมสซาชูเซตส์ ซึ่งให้บริการแพลตฟอร์มและชุดผลิตภัณฑ์ในการขาย
Spekit
spekit.com
Spekit เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการเรียนรู้แบบทันเวลาที่สร้างขึ้นสำหรับการเรียนรู้ในที่ทำงานในปัจจุบัน โดยให้การฝึกอบรมและคำแนะนำในเวลาและสถานที่ที่ทีมจำเป็นต้องนำทางกระบวนการ เทคโนโลยี และวิธีการใหม่ๆ โดยไม่กระทบต่อประสิทธิภาพการทำงาน Spekit อยู่เหนือแอปพลิเคชันบนเว็บและผสานรวมกับเครื่องมือต่างๆ เช่น Salesforc...
SalesHood
saleshood.com
โซลูชันการเปิดใช้งานการขายที่สร้างขึ้นตามวัตถุประสงค์ของ SalesHood จำลองผู้ปฏิบัติงานชั้นนำในวงกว้างโดยเร่งความก้าวหน้าด้านประสิทธิภาพการขายในด้านความพร้อม ประสิทธิผล และการดำเนินการ ทำให้ทีมรายได้ของคุณซิงค์กันด้วยการฝึกอบรมเชิงโต้ตอบและการเตรียมความพร้อม จำลองการเล่นที่ชนะการขายด้วยเนื้อหาที่ได้รั...
Gradual
gradual.io
การฝึกอบรมพนักงานขายของคุณชื่นชอบ แทนที่การฝึกอบรมทั่วไปที่ยาวและน่าเบื่อด้วยการเรียนรู้แบบไมโครเลิร์นนิงเฉพาะบุคคล ใช้ประโยชน์จากคลังการขายของเราหรือบันทึกเอกสารของคุณเอง สร้างงานเพื่อสรุปการฝึกอบรม เสริมบทเรียนก่อนหน้า และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย
Trivie
trivie.com
Trivie is a Learning as a Service platform to measure, manage, and enhance knowledge. We do it by merging brain science, social learning, and robust analytics to help employees remember what they need to know to do their jobs more effectively while giving companies powerful analytics to measure and ...
Salestable
salestable.ai
Salestable is a purpose-built sales readiness platform for Midmarket and SMBs. We help drive revenue by reducing sales reps ramp time and increasing visibility into sales activity. Our solution allows you to provide onboarding, training and assessments to get the sales team ready to sell faster. We ...
Qooper
qooper.io
Qooper Mentoring & Learning software helps companies run mentoring and learning programs at scale with mentorship program design templates, matching, tracking, training, guidance, reporting solutions with robust integrations. Serving top rated clients like Google, US Air Force, Merck, American Airli...
AuctusIQ
auctusiq.com
CoachingIQ is designed to help sales leaders excel at three things: Work the Leading Indicators. It’s about seeking to identify those long-term opportunities and aligning your selling organization with the competencies needed to succeed in the future. Work the Deals. No matter how busy your day is o...
CLASSUM
classum.com
Through a cloud-based platform where course members can connect via posts, lives sessions, chats, and unique interactions, CLASSUM offers seamless communication to enhance all learning environments, online or in-person. --- CLASSUM was founded in 2018 by Chaerin Lee and Youjin Choi, two female stude...
Thriving Springs
thrivingsprings.ai
Thriving Springs is a Gen AI-powered employee learning and engagement platform that helps businesses onboard, upskill, and retain employees through interactive learning modules, EQ-based soft skill courses, and engagement surveys. The platform can reduce training costs per employee and improve cours...
FLOWSPARKS
flowsparks.com
The FLOWSPARKS Group has many years of experience in the development of digital learning modules. From this vision, a full-fledged FLOWSPARKS Suite has come into being. You can easily develop interactive e-Learning by combining the Learning Formats, Smart Templates and Smart Programs in the FLOWSPAR...
Quantified AI
quantified.ai
Power Sales Performance with AI Sales Coaching, Realistic Sales Simulations, and Data-Driven Insights on how your Reps are perceived by your customers.
RedSeed
redseed.com
RedSeed LMS เป็นโซลูชัน eLearning แบบผสมผสานที่ดีที่สุดในโลก RedSeed LMS ทั้งหมดถูกสร้างขึ้นเพื่อขับเคลื่อนการเปลี่ยนแปลงพฤติกรรมด้วยสิ่งที่เราเรียกว่า 'การฝึกสอน-ข้อเสนอแนะ-ห่วง' ซึ่งอำนวยความสะดวกในการโต้ตอบการฝึกสอนที่มีคุณภาพที่คุณสามารถรายงานได้ ควบคู่ไปกับห้องสมุดหลักสูตรที่ครอบคลุมมากขึ้นเรื่...
Kickscale
kickscale.com
AI Sales Coach - Analyses every sales meeting to maximize revenue Our AI-powered sales enablement platform records, transcribes, and analyzes meetings to provide tailored training recommendations.
Auzmor Learn
auzmor.com
Auzmor Learn is a robust learning management solution that lets you easily assign training and track employee progress. Its intuitive course builder simplifies content creation and a library of pre-built courses offers the training and upskilling your workforce needs. https://auzmor.com/
Sales Impact Academy
salesimpact.io
Sales Impact Academy is the leading Skills Development Platform for high-growth revenue teams. We provide continuous practice, reinforcement, and expertly-led coaching to help reps reach peak productivity. The business launched in October 2019 and already has over 200 customers including Outreach, G...
Wonderway
wonderway.io
Wonderway is a data-driven sales training platform proven to increase the revenue per rep used by growing companies to boost sales performance. Wonderway uses machine learning to deliver the right training, to the right person, at the right time to boost conversion rates by up to 40%. Wonderway is p...
Gnowbe
gnowbe.com
สร้างประสบการณ์การเรียนรู้แบบไมโครเลิร์นนิ่งแบบกลุ่มในไม่กี่นาที! เครื่องมือเขียนที่ได้รับรางวัลของ Gnowbe ช่วยให้ผู้สร้างสามารถออกแบบ อำนวยความสะดวก และวิเคราะห์ประสบการณ์การเรียนรู้ที่ใช้ร่วมกัน เหมาะสำหรับการฝึกอบรมและการเริ่มต้นใช้งาน คุณสมบัติที่สำคัญ ได้แก่: - ไมโครเลิร์นนิง - การเรียนรู้ทางสั...
Bigtincan
bigtincan.com
Bigtincan Content Hub กำหนดนิยามใหม่ของกระบวนการขาย การตลาด และการบริการ เพื่อให้ทีมทำงานร่วมกันได้อย่างชาญฉลาดและรวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้นเพื่อผลลัพธ์ที่ดีที่สุด ด้วยคุณสมบัติที่ซับซ้อนและขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI และระบบอัตโนมัติที่รองรับแต่ละขั้นตอนของกระบวนการซื้อ Bigtincan Content Hub ช่วยให้ทีมขับเคลื่อนผลลัพธ์...
GTM Buddy
gtmbuddy.ai
แพลตฟอร์มการเปิดใช้งานการขายของ GTM Buddy ช่วยให้ตัวแทนสร้างความสัมพันธ์กับลูกค้าและเพิ่มรายได้ด้วยเนื้อหาที่เกี่ยวข้อง น่าเชื่อถือ และน่าสนใจ
SmartWinnr
smartwinnr.com
SmartWinnr เป็นแพลตฟอร์มที่ครอบคลุมที่ช่วยให้ทีมขายของคุณได้รับความรู้ล่าสุดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ รับประกันข้อความที่เหมือนกันในระหว่างการโต้ตอบกับลูกค้า และเพิ่มยอดขายในเวลาเดียวกัน SmartWinnr ได้รับการบูรณาการอย่างสมบูรณ์กับ Salesforce.com ที่เราใช้ - Gamified KPI เพื่อเพิ่มยอดขาย - ติดตามสิ่งจูงใจแบ...
SecondNature
secondnature.ai
ซอฟต์แวร์ฝึกอบรมการขาย AI ที่เป็นนวัตกรรมใหม่ที่ส่งผลกระทบต่อรายได้ ไม่ใช่โซลูชันการฝึกอบรมการขายแบบเดิมๆ ของคุณ ให้เวลาเรา 3 นาทีและลองใช้การจำลองการฝึก AI ฟรีของเราเพื่อช่วยคุณยกระดับการนำเสนอครั้งต่อไป และรับการวิเคราะห์เซสชั่นฟรี
Flockjay
flockjay.com
Flockjay เป็นแพลตฟอร์มแบ่งปันความรู้เพื่อการเติบโตและการพัฒนาทีมขาย เป้าหมายของเราคือการช่วยให้ผู้นำฝ่ายขายรวบรวมและแบ่งปันแนวทางปฏิบัติที่ดีที่สุดของตัวแทนชั้นนำ เพื่อให้ทั้งทีมสามารถทำงานได้ดีที่สุด
Mindmatrix
amp.vg
Mindmatrix นำเสนอซอฟต์แวร์ PRM ซอฟต์แวร์เปิดใช้งานการขาย ซอฟต์แวร์การตลาดอัตโนมัติ และการเปิดใช้งานช่องทางบนแพลตฟอร์มเดียว