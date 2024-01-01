Cloud BOT

Cloud BOT is a complete cloud-based RPA (Robotic Process Automation) service that allows users to create and run automated bots to operate web browsers. Some of the key features and benefits of Cloud BOT include: * No-code Automation: Cloud BOT can record user's web browser operations and automatically create bots to automate those tasks, without requiring any specialized coding knowledge. * Cloud-based: The bots are created and executed entirely on the cloud, eliminating the need for local installations or servers. * Multi-device Support: Cloud BOT supports automation across various devices like smartphones, tablets, and PCs. * Secure and Compliant: All communications and data in Cloud BOT are encrypted, and the service is certified for international security standards like ISO 27017. * Integration with iPaaS: Cloud BOT integrates with popular iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service) tools like Zapier, Microsoft Power Automate, and IFTTT, allowing bots to be triggered from various web services. * Flexible Pricing: Cloud BOT offers three pricing plans - Single Office, Multi Office, and System Linkage - to cater to the needs of small businesses as well as enterprises. * Free Trial: New users can sign up for a free trial to experience the Cloud BOT service for 30 minutes of bot execution time per month. Cloud BOT appears to be a comprehensive RPA solution that enables easy automation of web browser tasks, without the complexity of traditional RPA deployments. The cloud-native architecture and integrations with other web services make it a versatile automation platform.

