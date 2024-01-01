หมวดหมู่

การอ้างอิง - แอปที่เป็นที่นิยมที่สุด - นิวซีแลนด์

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Google Translate

translate.google.com

Power Thesaurus

powerthesaurus.org

Life Bible

lifebible.com

Blue Letter Bible

blueletterbible.org

Ancestry

ancestry.com

Thesaurus.com

thesaurus.com

Google Books

google.com

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

Readwise

readwise.io

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Dictionary.com

dictionary.com

wikiHow

wikihow.com

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

FamilySearch

familysearch.org

Hallow

hallow.com

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

Tarteel

tarteel.ai

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

Timestripe

timestripe.com

Wiktionary

wiktionary.org

LibraryThing

librarything.com

StoryShots

getstoryshots.com

Jisho

jisho.org

Copy Me That

copymethat.com

Laban Dictionary

dict.laban.vn

Internet Archive

archive.org

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Quran.com

quran.com

Bible Hub

biblehub.com

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

U-Dictionary Translator

u-dictionary.com

Open Library

openlibrary.org

Encyclopædia Britannica

britannica.com

Mendeley

mendeley.com

네이버 파파고

papago.naver.com

Reverso

reverso.net

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Anna’s Archive

annas-archive.org

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

WordReference

wordreference.com

Reverso Context

reverso.net

Presearch

presearch.com

LDOCE

ldoceonline.com

Consensus

consensus.app

Word Hippo

wordhippo.com

MIT Open Library

openlearning.mit.edu

TheFreeDictionary.com

thefreedictionary.com

Sefaria

sefaria.org

Logos Classic

classic.app.logos.com

Reader Mode

readermode.io

SpanishDict

spanishdict.com

Linguee

linguee.com

네이버 검색

naver.com

ProQuest RefWorks

refworks.proquest.com

Translate.com

translate.com

