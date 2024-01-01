หมวดหมู่

การอ้างอิง - แอปที่เป็นที่นิยมที่สุด - ฮังการี

ส่งแอปใหม่


Google Translate

Google Translate

translate.google.com

Wikipedia

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

YouVersion Bible

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Readwise

Readwise

readwise.io

Life Bible

Life Bible

lifebible.com

Dictionary.com

Dictionary.com

dictionary.com

Thesaurus.com

Thesaurus.com

thesaurus.com

Anna’s Archive

Anna’s Archive

annas-archive.org

ProQuest RefWorks

ProQuest RefWorks

refworks.proquest.com

ScienceDirect

ScienceDirect

sciencedirect.com

Glosbe

Glosbe

glosbe.com

LDOCE

LDOCE

ldoceonline.com

Yandex Translate

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Sefaria

Sefaria

sefaria.org

LibraryThing

LibraryThing

librarything.com

Hallow

Hallow

hallow.com

Headway

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

Mendeley

Mendeley

mendeley.com

Timestripe

Timestripe

timestripe.com

Urban Dictionary

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

Wiktionary

Wiktionary

wiktionary.org

Consensus

Consensus

consensus.app

Wikiwand

Wikiwand

wikiwand.com

Research Solutions

Research Solutions

researchsolutions.com

Keenious

Keenious

keenious.com

Internet Archive

Internet Archive

archive.org

Cambridge Dictionary

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

Google Books

Google Books

google.com

Bible Gateway

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

네이버 파파고

네이버 파파고

papago.naver.com

MyHeritage

MyHeritage

myheritage.com

Use The Keyboard

Use The Keyboard

usethekeyboard.com

Paper Digest

Paper Digest

paperdigest.org

Wiley

Wiley

wiley.com

Voiz FM

Voiz FM

voiz.vn

OA.mg

OA.mg

oa.mg

Chapterize.ai

Chapterize.ai

chapterize.ai

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

Blue Letter Bible

Blue Letter Bible

blueletterbible.org

Tarteel

Tarteel

tarteel.ai

Quran.com

Quran.com

quran.com

Ancestry

Ancestry

ancestry.com

PDF Drive

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

Bible Hub

Bible Hub

biblehub.com

U-Dictionary Translator

U-Dictionary Translator

u-dictionary.com

Open Library

Open Library

openlibrary.org

Encyclopædia Britannica

Encyclopædia Britannica

britannica.com

wikiHow

wikiHow

wikihow.com

Reverso

Reverso

reverso.net

Macmillan Dictionary

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

WordReference

WordReference

wordreference.com

Reverso Context

Reverso Context

reverso.net

Presearch

Presearch

presearch.com

Word Hippo

Word Hippo

wordhippo.com

MIT Open Library

MIT Open Library

openlearning.mit.edu

TheFreeDictionary.com

TheFreeDictionary.com

thefreedictionary.com

สำรวจ

ผลิตภัณฑ์

ดาวน์โหลด

การสนับสนุน

บริษัท

กฎหมาย

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

เราใช้คุกกี้ในการจัดเตรียมและปรับปรุงเว็บไซต์ของเราให้ดียิ่งขึ้น โดยการใช้งานเว็บไซต์ของเรา แสดงว่าคุณยินยอมต่อการใช้คุกกี้

นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว