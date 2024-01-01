หมวดหมู่

การอ้างอิง - แอปที่เป็นที่นิยมที่สุด - เยอรมนี

Google Translate

Google Translate

translate.google.com

Wikipedia

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

YouVersion Bible

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Readwise

Readwise

readwise.io

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Internet Archive

Internet Archive

archive.org

Consensus

Consensus

consensus.app

Yandex Translate

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Headway

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

WordReference

WordReference

wordreference.com

TheFreeDictionary.com

TheFreeDictionary.com

thefreedictionary.com

StoryShots

StoryShots

getstoryshots.com

Google Books

Google Books

google.com

BrainyQuote

BrainyQuote

brainyquote.com

Duden

Duden

duden.de

Wikiwand

Wikiwand

wikiwand.com

Quran.com

Quran.com

quran.com

Linguee

Linguee

linguee.com

dict.cc

dict.cc

dict.cc

Trustpilot

Trustpilot

trustpilot.com

Open Library

Open Library

openlibrary.org

Guidebook

Guidebook

guidebooks.google.com

Ancestry

Ancestry

ancestry.com

Wikisource

Wikisource

wikisource.org

MyHeritage

MyHeritage

myheritage.com

Tarteel

Tarteel

tarteel.ai

ScienceDirect

ScienceDirect

sciencedirect.com

Bible Hub

Bible Hub

biblehub.com

Reverso

Reverso

reverso.net

Cambridge Dictionary

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

Urban Dictionary

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

Wiktionary

Wiktionary

wiktionary.org

Wikiquote

Wikiquote

wikiquote.org

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

Mendeley

Mendeley

mendeley.com

Timestripe

Timestripe

timestripe.com

Explainpaper

Explainpaper

explainpaper.com

PDF Drive

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

Thesaurus.com

Thesaurus.com

thesaurus.com

PCGamingWiki

PCGamingWiki

pcgamingwiki.com

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

Anna’s Archive

Anna’s Archive

annas-archive.org

Reverso Context

Reverso Context

reverso.net

Wikimedia Commons

Wikimedia Commons

wikimedia.org

Bible Gateway

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

Dictionary.com

Dictionary.com

dictionary.com

Presearch

Presearch

presearch.com

LDOCE

LDOCE

ldoceonline.com

Blue Letter Bible

Blue Letter Bible

blueletterbible.org

FamilySearch

FamilySearch

familysearch.org

Geni

Geni

geni.com

Find a Grave

Find a Grave

findagrave.com

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

R Upskill

R Upskill

upskill.researcher.life

Encyclopædia Britannica

Encyclopædia Britannica

britannica.com

Translate.com

Translate.com

translate.com

网易有道词典

网易有道词典

youdao.com

arabdict

arabdict

arabdict.com

Life Bible

Life Bible

lifebible.com

