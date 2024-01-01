หมวดหมู่

หนังสือและการอ้างอิง - แอปที่เป็นที่นิยมที่สุด - อุซเบกิสถาน

ส่งแอปใหม่


Google Translate

Google Translate

translate.google.com

Cambridge Dictionary

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

Macmillan Dictionary

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

Yandex Translate

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Quran.com

Quran.com

quran.com

LDOCE

LDOCE

ldoceonline.com

Tarteel

Tarteel

tarteel.ai

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

Wikipedia

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Headway

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

Google Play Books

Google Play Books

google.com

Wattpad

Wattpad

wattpad.com

Bookmate

Bookmate

bookmate.com

Scribd

Scribd

scribd.com

Kindle CloudReader

Kindle CloudReader

read.amazon.com

Webnovel

Webnovel

webnovel.com

MANGA Plus

MANGA Plus

mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp

Open Library

Open Library

openlibrary.org

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Lingvo Live

Lingvo Live

lingvolive.com

Google Books

Google Books

google.com

Yeolpumta

Yeolpumta

yeolpumta.com

PaperBrain

PaperBrain

paperbrain.study

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

PDF Drive

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

LitRes

LitRes

litres.ru

Collins Dictionary

Collins Dictionary

collinsdictionary.com

Wuxiaworld

Wuxiaworld

wuxiaworld.com

BookBeat

BookBeat

bookbeat.fi

GoodNovel

GoodNovel

goodnovel.com

LibraryThing

LibraryThing

librarything.com

Smashwords

Smashwords

smashwords.com

RedShelf

RedShelf

redshelf.com

Explainpaper

Explainpaper

explainpaper.com

Interesting Facts

Interesting Facts

interestingfacts.com

Bookship

Bookship

bookshipapp.com

WordTips

WordTips

word.tips

readAwrite

readAwrite

readawrite.com

WebComics

WebComics

webcomicsapp.com

Timestripe

Timestripe

timestripe.com

The StoryGraph

The StoryGraph

thestorygraph.com

StoryShots

StoryShots

getstoryshots.com

Reader Mode

Reader Mode

readermode.io

Presearch

Presearch

presearch.com

Glose

Glose

glose.com

Copy Me That

Copy Me That

copymethat.com

Readwise

Readwise

readwise.io

MIT Open Library

MIT Open Library

openlearning.mit.edu

Quotes.net

Quotes.net

quotes.net

Phrases.com

Phrases.com

phrases.com

网易有道词典

网易有道词典

youdao.com

Word Hippo

Word Hippo

wordhippo.com

Trustpilot

Trustpilot

trustpilot.com

Thesaurus.com

Thesaurus.com

thesaurus.com

TheFreeDictionary.com

TheFreeDictionary.com

thefreedictionary.com

Reverso

Reverso

reverso.net

Rabbitique

Rabbitique

rabbitique.com

QuickRead

QuickRead

quickread.com

สำรวจ

ผลิตภัณฑ์

ดาวน์โหลด

การสนับสนุน

บริษัท

กฎหมาย

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

เราใช้คุกกี้ในการจัดเตรียมและปรับปรุงเว็บไซต์ของเราให้ดียิ่งขึ้น โดยการใช้งานเว็บไซต์ของเรา แสดงว่าคุณยินยอมต่อการใช้คุกกี้

นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว