หนังสือและการอ้างอิง - แอปที่เป็นที่นิยมที่สุด - ตรินิแดดและโตเบโก
ส่งแอปใหม่
YouVersion Bible
bible.com
Life Bible
lifebible.com
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Blue Letter Bible
blueletterbible.org
Wattpad
wattpad.com
Bible Hub
biblehub.com
Readwise
readwise.io
Bible For Kids
bibleappforkids.com
Bible Gateway
biblegateway.com
Dictionary.com
dictionary.com
Webnovel
webnovel.com
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Macmillan Dictionary
macmillandictionary.com
Kindle CloudReader
read.amazon.com
Google Play Books
google.com
Scribd
scribd.com
Headway
apps.get-headway.com
Yeolpumta
yeolpumta.com
Bible Memory
biblememory.com
VIZ
viz.com
MANGA Plus
mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp
TheFreeDictionary.com
thefreedictionary.com
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
Manga UP
global.manga-up.com
Inkitt
inkitt.com
Project Gutenberg
gutenberg.org
FanFiction
fanfiction.net
Word Hippo
wordhippo.com
VitalSource
vitalsource.com
LDOCE
ldoceonline.com
Matter Reader
hq.getmatter.app
Presearch
presearch.com
WordReference
wordreference.com
Wiktionary
wiktionary.org
Reverso Context
reverso.net
comiXology
comixology.com
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Reverso
reverso.net
Timestripe
timestripe.com
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
wikiHow
wikihow.com
네이버 파파고
papago.naver.com
RedShelf
redshelf.com
Thesaurus.com
thesaurus.com
Quotev
quotev.com
Mendeley
mendeley.com
Tarteel
tarteel.ai
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
Storytel
storytel.com
PDF Drive
pdfdrive.com
U-Dictionary Translator
u-dictionary.com
Quran.com
quran.com
Open Library
openlibrary.org
MangaToon
mangatoon.mobi
Jonaxx Stories
jonaxxstories.com
hoopla
hoopladigital.com
Encyclopædia Britannica
britannica.com
Ancestry
ancestry.com
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com