หนังสือและการอ้างอิง - แอปที่เป็นที่นิยมที่สุด - ตูนิเซีย
ส่งแอปใหม่
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Yeolpumta
yeolpumta.com
Wattpad
wattpad.com
Scribd
scribd.com
Tarteel
tarteel.ai
Internet Archive
archive.org
Quran.com
quran.com
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
YouVersion Bible
bible.com
Reverso
reverso.net
Pew Research Center
pewresearch.org
Consensus
consensus.app
U-Dictionary Translator
u-dictionary.com
Presearch
presearch.com
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
Macmillan Dictionary
macmillandictionary.com
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
Grammar.com
grammar.com
BookFusion
bookfusion.com
PDF Drive
pdfdrive.com
MANGA Plus
mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Webnovel
webnovel.com
Sefaria
sefaria.org
Recipe Hunt
recipehunt.app
ProQuest
proquest.com
Mendeley
mendeley.com
Readwise
readwise.io
Word Hippo
wordhippo.com
VitalSource
vitalsource.com
LDOCE
ldoceonline.com
Matter Reader
hq.getmatter.app
WordReference
wordreference.com
Wiktionary
wiktionary.org
Reverso Context
reverso.net
comiXology
comixology.com
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
FanFiction
fanfiction.net
Timestripe
timestripe.com
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
wikiHow
wikihow.com
Manga UP
global.manga-up.com
네이버 파파고
papago.naver.com
RedShelf
redshelf.com
Thesaurus.com
thesaurus.com
Quotev
quotev.com
Storytel
storytel.com
Open Library
openlibrary.org
MangaToon
mangatoon.mobi
Jonaxx Stories
jonaxxstories.com
hoopla
hoopladigital.com
Encyclopædia Britannica
britannica.com
Dictionary.com
dictionary.com
Bible Gateway
biblegateway.com
Ancestry
ancestry.com
Bible Hub
biblehub.com
Life Bible
lifebible.com
Wikipedia
wikipedia.org
微信读书
weread.qq.com