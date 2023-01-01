ทางเลือกสำหรับ - Capsulink
elink.io
elink.io
สร้างทุกสิ่งด้วยเว็บลิงค์ elink มีทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการในการบันทึกบุ๊กมาร์กและสร้างหน้าเว็บ จดหมายข่าวทางอีเมล วิดเจ็ตเว็บไซต์ RSS ลิงก์ประวัติโซเชียล วอลล์โซเชียล เนื้อหาอัตโนมัติ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย สร้างเนื้อหาในไม่กี่นาที!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io เป็นตัวย่อ URL ไวท์เลเบลที่สร้างลิงก์สั้น ๆ บนโดเมนที่มีแบรนด์ ย่อ ปรับแต่ง และแชร์ URL ที่มีแบรนด์กับผู้ชมของคุณ
Revue
getrevue.co
สร้างฐานผู้ชมที่ภักดี Revue ช่วยให้นักเขียนและผู้จัดพิมพ์ส่งจดหมายข่าวกองบรรณาธิการและรับเงินได้อย่างง่ายดาย
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
เพิ่มพิกเซลการกำหนดเป้าหมายใหม่ คำกระตุ้นการตัดสินใจแบบกำหนดเอง โดเมนแบบกำหนดเองให้กับลิงก์ใด ๆ ที่คุณแชร์ ปรับแต่งลักษณะภาพขนาดย่อของลิงก์ และกำหนดเป้าหมายใหม่ให้กับทุกคนที่คลิก
Radio.co
radio.co
ต้องการสร้างสถานีวิทยุหรือไม่? ทำให้กำหนดการของคุณเป็นแบบอัตโนมัติ ถ่ายทอดสด และติดตามผู้ฟังจากแพลตฟอร์มที่ใช้งานง่ายเพียงแพลตฟอร์มเดียว ยินดีต้อนรับสู่ Radio.co
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดแบบไวรัลและแบบอ้างอิงเพื่อเปิดตัวการแข่งขันจัดอันดับ การชิงโชค โปรแกรมก่อนการเปิดตัว และการแนะนำ
ShareASale
shareasale.com
ร่วมมือกับ ShareASale เพื่อเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของเครือข่ายการตลาดพันธมิตรที่เชื่อถือได้ของเรา เครือข่ายของเรามอบโซลูชั่นทางการตลาดให้กับพันธมิตรของเรา
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence เป็นบริการการตลาดด้วยอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ที่ช่วยให้แบรนด์และผู้มีอิทธิพลสามารถเชื่อมต่อ ทำงานร่วมกัน และบรรลุเป้าหมายได้
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer เป็นวิธีที่ถูกกว่า รวดเร็ว และง่ายที่สุดในการค้นหาสิ่งที่เกิดขึ้นจริงทางออนไลน์
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter มอบประสบการณ์การเขียนที่สะอาดตาและตรงไปตรงมาสำหรับผู้ที่ไม่ได้มองหาการรายงานหรือคุณสมบัติขั้นสูงสำหรับธุรกิจ
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
ตลาดชื่อแบรนด์ดั้งเดิมที่มีชื่อธุรกิจที่คัดสรรโดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญมากกว่า 100,000 ชื่อให้เลือก รับ .com และโลโก้ที่ตรงกัน พร้อมคำแนะนำในการสร้างแบรนด์ฟรีจากทีมงานของเรา
ResponseSource
responsesource.com
Identifying the right media to pitch a story to is an essential yet time consuming task for any PR professional. You need an up-to-date, easy-to-use and smart media database to keep up with the ever-changing media – ResponseSource’s Media Contacts Database is built to be exactly that. - Access accur...
Genius Link
geniuslink.com
Geniuslink is the world’s most intelligent URL shortener. Create links that dynamically route users to different destinations based off their devices, operating systems, countries, and even date of click.
CallerReady
callerready.com
CallerReady is the platform for marketers looking to scale their call campaigns. Pay-Per-Call Marketplace, Lead-to-Call Automation and Dynamic Call Distribution
BlogManagement
blogmanagement.io
Blog Management is a platform that allows publishers, bloggers and website owners to earn money by placing content. It is a trustworthy and credible platform that allows you to sell guest posts and sponsored content in a legitimate way. Website owners can add their websites to the platform and get p...
Approved Social
approvedsocial.io
Approved Social is a trailblazing platform designed to revolutionize the way digital marketing campaigns are developed, approved, and launched. At its core, Approved Social is a collaborative feedback and approval engine that empowers marketing teams, agencies, and brands to streamline their creativ...
FeedWind
feed.mikle.com
FeedWind is one the leading providers of fully customizable and coding free widgets that can be integrated on any website - in minutes! Some of the most trending widgets include: RSS Facebook Widget Twitter Widget YouTube Widget Google Calendar Widget and list goes on. What's more? You can get start...
Bulk Email Checker
bulkemailchecker.com
The Email Checker Tool is SMTP based, providing the highest accuracy and additional useful information to validate/verify any and all email addresses. Please enter an email address and click verify to see exactly how the Email Checker Tool works. Test up to 10 email addresses per day for free.
Adspyder
adspyder.io
AdSpyder is an upcoming digital ad-tech SaaS platform that help individuals and companies to analyse their competitors’ ad marketing campaigns and obtain useful insights that can be applied to their ad campaigns and benefit from them. Using adspyder, users can search ads which are currently or previ...
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
At MarketMate AI, our mission is to align sales and marketing to amplify creativity and boost revenue. We are dedicated to making generative AI more user-friendly for real marketing workflows. As an intuitive B2B marketing platform powered by AI, MarketMate focuses on target market identification, m...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi is a Omnichannel Marketing Automation tool with more 700 000 users worldwide, which allows any company (from a Micro Blogger to a giant multinational) to manage its entire sales cycle, from capturing leads to customer conversion and loyalty. With E-goi schedule you can create landing pages, fo...
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop will help you leverage Quora as a marketing channel. With your marketing tool, you can: - Discover the best questions on Quora - Let AI helps you to answer questions in minutes - Track non-answered questions with hundreds of views Quora is a great additional marketing channel whether you focus...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
websays.com
Websays is a software services company focused on web search, natural language processing and machine learning. With a mixed team of developers and data analysts, we meet our clients’ needs for data intelligence to handle large volumes of unstructured data. We categorize this data by topics, analyze...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal — fully automate your online customer reviews. Import reviews from Google, Facebook and more. Automatic review requests. Beautiful testimonial widgets.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com ทำงานร่วมกับแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดอัตโนมัติชั้นนำของโลกเพื่อเพิ่มการเติบโตของผู้ชม เรียกคืนรายได้จากรถเข็นที่ละทิ้ง และดึงดูดผู้ชมที่หายไปให้กลับมามีส่วนร่วมอีกครั้งผ่านระบบบูรณาการข้อมูลชั้นนำของอุตสาหกรรม เพิ่มรายได้ที่ยังไม่ได้ใช้สูงสุดสำหรับร้านค้าอีคอมเมิร์ซของคุณด้วยแพลตฟอร์มที่สร้างขึ...
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify เป็นซอฟต์แวร์ที่เชี่ยวชาญเฉพาะสำหรับบริษัทอีคอมเมิร์ซสำหรับการติดตามและการระบุแหล่งที่มาของกิจกรรมทางการตลาดทั้งหมดของคุณ (หลายช่องทาง) ด้วยการใช้เทคโนโลยีการติดตามที่ปฏิวัติวงการ ทำให้สามารถติดตามผู้ใช้ได้โดยไม่ต้องสร้างแบบจำลองหรือ Google Analytics - เป็นไปตาม GDPR 100% Tracify นำเสนอแดชบอ...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
เพิ่มปริมาณการเข้าชมและผลกำไรโดยใช้เทคโนโลยี GPT-3