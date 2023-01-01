WebCatalog

ทางเลือกสำหรับ - CampaignTracker

elink.io

elink.io

elink.io

สร้างทุกสิ่งด้วยเว็บลิงค์ elink มีทุกสิ่งที่คุณต้องการในการบันทึกบุ๊กมาร์กและสร้างหน้าเว็บ จดหมายข่าวทางอีเมล วิดเจ็ตเว็บไซต์ RSS ลิงก์ประวัติโซเชียล วอลล์โซเชียล เนื้อหาอัตโนมัติ และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย สร้างเนื้อหาในไม่กี่นาที!

Short.io

Short.io

short.io

Short.io เป็นตัวย่อ URL ไวท์เลเบลที่สร้างลิงก์สั้น ๆ บนโดเมนที่มีแบรนด์ ย่อ ปรับแต่ง และแชร์ URL ที่มีแบรนด์กับผู้ชมของคุณ

Revue

Revue

getrevue.co

สร้างฐานผู้ชมที่ภักดี Revue ช่วยให้นักเขียนและผู้จัดพิมพ์ส่งจดหมายข่าวกองบรรณาธิการและรับเงินได้อย่างง่ายดาย

RocketLink

RocketLink

rocketlink.io

เพิ่มพิกเซลการกำหนดเป้าหมายใหม่ คำกระตุ้นการตัดสินใจแบบกำหนดเอง โดเมนแบบกำหนดเองให้กับลิงก์ใด ๆ ที่คุณแชร์ ปรับแต่งลักษณะภาพขนาดย่อของลิงก์ และกำหนดเป้าหมายใหม่ให้กับทุกคนที่คลิก

Radio.co

Radio.co

radio.co

ต้องการสร้างสถานีวิทยุหรือไม่? ทำให้กำหนดการของคุณเป็นแบบอัตโนมัติ ถ่ายทอดสด และติดตามผู้ฟังจากแพลตฟอร์มที่ใช้งานง่ายเพียงแพลตฟอร์มเดียว ยินดีต้อนรับสู่ Radio.co

Viral Loops

Viral Loops

viral-loops.com

Viral Loops เป็นแพลตฟอร์มการตลาดแบบไวรัลและแบบอ้างอิงเพื่อเปิดตัวการแข่งขันจัดอันดับ การชิงโชค โปรแกรมก่อนการเปิดตัว และการแนะนำ

ShareASale

ShareASale

shareasale.com

ร่วมมือกับ ShareASale เพื่อเป็นส่วนหนึ่งของเครือข่ายการตลาดพันธมิตรที่เชื่อถือได้ของเรา เครือข่ายของเรามอบโซลูชั่นทางการตลาดให้กับพันธมิตรของเรา

Intellifluence

Intellifluence

intellifluence.com

Intellifluence เป็นบริการการตลาดด้วยอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ที่ช่วยให้แบรนด์และผู้มีอิทธิพลสามารถเชื่อมต่อ ทำงานร่วมกัน และบรรลุเป้าหมายได้

Branalyzer

Branalyzer

branalyzer.com

Branalyzer เป็นวิธีที่ถูกกว่า รวดเร็ว และง่ายที่สุดในการค้นหาสิ่งที่เกิดขึ้นจริงทางออนไลน์

TinyLetter

TinyLetter

tinyletter.com

TinyLetter มอบประสบการณ์การเขียนที่สะอาดตาและตรงไปตรงมาสำหรับผู้ที่ไม่ได้มองหาการรายงานหรือคุณสมบัติขั้นสูงสำหรับธุรกิจ

BrandBucket

BrandBucket

brandbucket.com

ตลาดชื่อแบรนด์ดั้งเดิมที่มีชื่อธุรกิจที่คัดสรรโดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญมากกว่า 100,000 ชื่อให้เลือก รับ .com และโลโก้ที่ตรงกัน พร้อมคำแนะนำในการสร้างแบรนด์ฟรีจากทีมงานของเรา

Dealers United

Dealers United

dealersunited.com

To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).

datacube AI

datacube AI

datacube.ai

datacube is a robust, elegant & agile business analytics and KPI data visualization software built with an AI brain . We all know you can’t run or SCALE your business efficiently without keeping a close eye on your KPI’s. But digging through your CRM and pouring through spreadsheets is a painstaking...

CoolTool

CoolTool

cooltool.com

CoolTool is a proprietary insights platform that includes an enterprise survey engine, implicit testing, and AI-powered webcam technology for Eye Tracking and Emotion Measurement.

ConversionFly

ConversionFly

conversionfly.com

ConversionFly is a marketing optimization tool designed to provide marketing metrics that enables to scale a business and its marketing intelligently.

Chainfuel

Chainfuel

chainfuel.com

With Chainfuel's powerful telegram bot and web app, you can automatically protect your group from spammers and scammers, track your group metrics, engage and retain your users with just a few clicks.

Carts Guru

Carts Guru

carts.guru

Chase up every lead, convert every sale, and grow your e-commerce business fast with an advanced marketing automation software designed specifically for e-merchants. In just a few clicks you can build and customize first-class marketing campaigns for the awareness, consideration, and after-care stag...

Arrivalist

Arrivalist

arrivalist.com

Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. We use mobile location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 US States, and 4 of the...

Adpiler

Adpiler

adpiler.com

Adpiler is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to simplify the ad approval and collaboration process for creative agencies. With a user-friendly interface and a suite of powerful features, Adpiler streamlines the journey from ad creation to client approval, ensuring seamless collaboration, effici...

Admailr

Admailr

admailr.com

Admailr is designed to help newsletter publishers monetize their email messages using targeted ad placement based on the subscriber.

AdLuge

AdLuge

adluge.com

AdLuge is inbound marketing software which provides lead management solutions with marketing intelligence to keep all your leads on track.

51Degreees

51Degreees

51degrees.com

51Degrees provides a portfolio of technologies that extend an organisations existing online skills and investment to work on mobile devices as well.

Whatstool Business

Whatstool Business

whatstool.business

Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.

Vurvey

Vurvey

vurvey.com

In today’s competitive environment, brands require faster insights, innovative products, and more inclusive marketing to thrive. Vurvey’s patented AI platform brings everything together, all powered by your customers and team.

RivalFlow AI

RivalFlow AI

rivalflow.com

Improve your existing content: AI-powered improvement so your web pages can rank higher. It acts like an SEO coach, it analyzes the competitor pages that outrank yours and then gives you exact details on how to update your specific pages.

Publisher Discovery

Publisher Discovery

publisherdiscovery.com

Advanced AI driven affiliate discovery SaaS app for publisher management. The platform provides in-depth analysis of publisher websites and information and tools for affiliate recruitment. Machine Learning within the platform ensures that the results will become more targeted as it learns the user's...

Origits

Origits

origits.com

Origits is a platform for websites that enables the setup of unlimited video units without editing source code with the use of a single header tag.

Noosh

Noosh

noosh.com

Noosh helps enterprises deliver on Content Marketing game plans by streamlining operations and enabling collaboration with vendors. The company’s products and Marketing Services Partners manage digital and print assets, cost structures, budgets, procurements, projects, and team interaction using an ...

Inbox Mailers

Inbox Mailers

inboxmailers.com

We enable brands the ability to know when subscribers are in their inbox while triggering an email that’s generating a 3x – 5x higher open rate, and a 1x – 2x higher click-through rate! “View Time Optimization” is changing the game for businesses who use email and the industry of email marketing.

Hidemyacc

Hidemyacc

hidemyacc.com

Multilogin Antidetect Browser - Create unlimited accounts with different profiles in 01 device instead of using multi-real devices or virtual machines

Growth Champ

Growth Champ

growthchamp.com

Growth Champ is a social media optimization suite that allows user to manage Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest to increase social media influence.

GetCurious

GetCurious

getcurious.io

GetCurious enables product companies do deeper user research, faster The product allows product teams to gather insights through video, audio and screenshare while participant is using target web/app/prototype Rapid recruitment of participants can be done through UserStudy’s participant panel, so th...

Geniechat

Geniechat

geniechat.com

Geniechat is the easiest relationship management app built for non-techie sellers and entrepreneurs. Featuring power and affordability with 3 apps in 1 for $9.99/mo ⚡️ Content Keyboard + CRM + Ai Generator

Brandintellé

Brandintellé

brandintelle.com

Brandreward help enterprise marketing teams to bridge the gap between marketing operations & outcome in real time. Our unified workflow automation for Marketing Departments is directly linked to AI-based What-if Simulators - via the Marketing Planning & Budgeting modules.

YouVisit

YouVisit

youvisit.com

THE MOST WIDELY USED VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE PLATFORM Technology and creativity converge at YouVisit. With one of the largest virtual experience production teams in the world, we’ve created thousands of world-class interactive experiences and virtual tours for clients across six continents. Our virtual e...

WeatherAds

WeatherAds

weatherads.io

WeatherAds is the world's #1 weather based marketing platform for digital advertisers. Easily set up automated weather-based rules for Google Ads, Facebook and Instagram, YouTube & Programmatic RTB campaigns. Trigger ads, modify bids and change creative based on any type of weather imaginable. Get m...

Viloud

Viloud

viloud.tv

Viloud is the easiest online video platform for creating, streaming and monetizing your own live, linear and on-demand TV channels. Its technology allows users to stream the channels through both an embeddable or third-party player for your website, mobile app or OTT platform like Roku or Apple TV. ...

Review Robin

Review Robin

getreviewrobin.com

Review Robin is a simple software tool that helps you easily (and even automatically!) follow up with your customers and request an online review by sending a simple review request via email or SMS. Review Robin walks your customer through every step of the way - simplifying and dramatically increas...

ResponseSource

ResponseSource

responsesource.com

Identifying the right media to pitch a story to is an essential yet time consuming task for any PR professional. You need an up-to-date, easy-to-use and smart media database to keep up with the ever-changing media – ResponseSource’s Media Contacts Database is built to be exactly that. - Access accur...

Genius Link

Genius Link

geniuslink.com

Geniuslink คือเครื่องมือย่อ URL ที่ฉลาดที่สุดในโลก สร้างลิงก์ที่กำหนดเส้นทางผู้ใช้แบบไดนามิกไปยังปลายทางที่แตกต่างกัน โดยขึ้นอยู่กับอุปกรณ์ ระบบปฏิบัติการ ประเทศ และแม้แต่วันที่คลิก

CallerReady

CallerReady

callerready.com

CallerReady เป็นแพลตฟอร์มสำหรับนักการตลาดที่ต้องการขยายแคมเปญเพื่อการโทรของตน ตลาดแบบจ่ายต่อการโทร ระบบอัตโนมัติเพื่อการโทร และการกระจายการโทรแบบไดนามิก

BlogManagement

BlogManagement

blogmanagement.io

การจัดการบล็อกเป็นแพลตฟอร์มที่ช่วยให้ผู้จัดพิมพ์ บล็อกเกอร์ และเจ้าของเว็บไซต์สร้างรายได้จากการวางเนื้อหา เป็นแพลตฟอร์มที่น่าเชื่อถือและน่าเชื่อถือที่ช่วยให้คุณสามารถขายโพสต์ของแขกและเนื้อหาที่ได้รับการสนับสนุนได้อย่างถูกกฎหมาย เจ้าของเว็บไซต์สามารถเพิ่มเว็บไซต์ของตนลงในแพลตฟอร์มและรับเงินจากการเผยแ...

Approved Social

Approved Social

approvedsocial.io

Approved Social เป็นแพลตฟอร์มบุกเบิกที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อปฏิวัติวิธีการพัฒนา อนุมัติ และเปิดตัวแคมเปญการตลาดดิจิทัล หัวใจหลักของ Approved Social เป็นเครื่องมือตอบรับและการอนุมัติร่วมกันที่เสริมศักยภาพทีมการตลาด เอเจนซี่ และแบรนด์ต่างๆ ในการปรับปรุงกระบวนการอนุมัติเชิงสร้างสรรค์ ลดเวลาดำเนินการ และเพิ่มปร...

FeedWind

FeedWind

feed.mikle.com

FeedWind เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ให้บริการชั้นนำของวิดเจ็ตฟรีที่ปรับแต่งได้อย่างเต็มที่และเข้ารหัสได้ ซึ่งสามารถรวมเข้ากับเว็บไซต์ใดก็ได้ - ภายในไม่กี่นาที! วิดเจ็ตที่กำลังมาแรงที่สุดได้แก่: RSS Facebook Widget วิดเจ็ต Twitter วิดเจ็ต YouTube วิดเจ็ต Google Calendar และรายการต่อไป มีอะไรอีก? คุณสามารถเริ่มต้น...

Bulk Email Checker

Bulk Email Checker

bulkemailchecker.com

เครื่องมือตรวจสอบอีเมลนั้นใช้ SMTP ซึ่งให้ความแม่นยำสูงสุดและข้อมูลที่เป็นประโยชน์เพิ่มเติมในการตรวจสอบ/ยืนยันที่อยู่อีเมลทั้งหมด โปรดป้อนที่อยู่อีเมลและคลิกยืนยันเพื่อดูว่าเครื่องมือตรวจสอบอีเมลทำงานอย่างไร ทดสอบที่อยู่อีเมลได้สูงสุด 10 ที่อยู่อีเมลต่อวันฟรี

Adspyder

Adspyder

adspyder.io

AdSpyder is an upcoming digital ad-tech SaaS platform that help individuals and companies to analyse their competitors’ ad marketing campaigns and obtain useful insights that can be applied to their ad campaigns and benefit from them. Using adspyder, users can search ads which are currently or previ...

MarketMate AI

MarketMate AI

marketmateai.com

ที่ MarketMate AI ภารกิจของเราคือการจัดการขายและการตลาดให้สอดคล้องกันเพื่อขยายความคิดสร้างสรรค์และเพิ่มรายได้ เราทุ่มเทเพื่อทำให้ generative AI ใช้งานง่ายยิ่งขึ้นสำหรับเวิร์กโฟลว์การตลาดที่แท้จริง ในฐานะแพลตฟอร์มการตลาด B2B ที่ใช้งานง่ายที่ขับเคลื่อนโดย AI MarketMate มุ่งเน้นไปที่การระบุตลาดเป้าหมาย...

E-goi

E-goi

e-goi.com

E-goi เป็นเครื่องมือการตลาดอัตโนมัติแบบหลายช่องทางที่มีผู้ใช้มากกว่า 700,000 รายทั่วโลก ซึ่งช่วยให้บริษัทใดๆ (ตั้งแต่ Micro Blogger ไปจนถึงบริษัทข้ามชาติยักษ์ใหญ่) สามารถจัดการวงจรการขายทั้งหมดได้ ตั้งแต่การจับลูกค้าเป้าหมายไปจนถึงการเปลี่ยนใจเลื่อมใสของลูกค้าและความภักดี ด้วยกำหนดการของ E-goi คุณสา...

Capsulink

Capsulink

capsulink.com

Capsulink เป็นตัวย่อ URL ที่ออกแบบมาเพื่อปกป้องผู้ใช้จากการสูญเสียการเข้าชม ลิงก์ภายนอกที่เสียหาย และผลกำไรที่ไม่ได้รับ

Shared Domains

Shared Domains

shared.domains

ลิงก์ย้อนกลับของหน้าแรก รับลิงก์ย้อนกลับของหน้าแรกอันมีค่าเริ่มต้นที่ 50 ดอลลาร์ต่อปี เรากำลังมองหาวิธีที่ดีที่สุดในการรับลิงก์ย้อนกลับที่มีค่าที่สุดด้วยต้นทุนที่ต่ำเพื่อจัดอันดับไซต์ของเรา กล่าวอีกนัยหนึ่ง ในราคา $150 คุณจะได้รับลิงก์ย้อนกลับจากโดเมนมูลค่า $2,000 Aftermarket คือบริการที่จัดเตรียมช่...

Fix Your Funnel

Fix Your Funnel

fixyourfunnel.com

Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...

HeadBidder

HeadBidder

headbidder.net

มุ่งเน้นไปที่ส่วนหลักของธุรกิจของคุณที่สร้างรายได้ ใช้ HeadBidder.net สำหรับงานจัดการโฆษณาที่เป็นกลไกอัตโนมัติบนแพลตฟอร์ม แพลตฟอร์มการจัดการการเสนอราคาส่วนหัวสร้างขึ้นสำหรับผู้เผยแพร่โฆษณาและทีมงานมืออาชีพด้านโฆษณาออนไลน์ รวมฟีเจอร์และเครื่องมือที่พร้อมใช้งานอย่างครบครัน: คอนเทนเนอร์ การผสานรวมของบุ...

QApop

QApop

qapop.com

QApop จะช่วยให้คุณใช้ประโยชน์จาก Quora เป็นช่องทางการตลาด ด้วยเครื่องมือทางการตลาด คุณสามารถ: - ค้นพบคำถามที่ดีที่สุดใน Quora - ให้ AI ช่วยคุณตอบคำถามได้ภายในไม่กี่นาที - ติดตามคำถามที่ไม่ได้รับคำตอบด้วยการดูหลายร้อยครั้ง Quora เป็นช่องทางการตลาดเพิ่มเติมที่ยอดเยี่ยม ไม่ว่าคุณจะมุ่งเน้นที่การซื้อกิจ...

Nexweave

Nexweave

nexweave.com

Nexweave ช่วยให้ธุรกิจต่างๆ ขับเคลื่อนการมีส่วนร่วมและ Conversion ได้มากขึ้นด้วยการนำเสนอรูปภาพ, GIF, วิดีโอเชิงโต้ตอบที่ปรับเปลี่ยนในแบบเฉพาะตัวมากขึ้นตลอดเส้นทางของลูกค้า ทีมขายและการตลาดมากกว่า 1,500 ทีมไว้วางใจเราในเรื่องอีเมล, WhatsApp และ Landing Page ตามความต้องการส่วนบุคคล

Websays

Websays

websays.com

Websays เป็นบริษัทผู้ให้บริการซอฟต์แวร์ที่มุ่งเน้นการค้นหาเว็บ การประมวลผลภาษาธรรมชาติ และการเรียนรู้ของเครื่อง ด้วยทีมนักพัฒนาและนักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลที่หลากหลาย เราตอบสนองความต้องการของลูกค้าด้านข้อมูลอัจฉริยะเพื่อจัดการข้อมูลที่ไม่มีโครงสร้างปริมาณมาก เราจัดหมวดหมู่ข้อมูลนี้ตามหัวข้อ วิเคราะห์ตัวบ่ง...

Endorsal

Endorsal

endorsal.io

การรับรอง — ทำให้รีวิวลูกค้าออนไลน์ของคุณเป็นแบบอัตโนมัติเต็มรูปแบบ นำเข้ารีวิวจาก Google, Facebook และอื่นๆ คำขอตรวจสอบอัตโนมัติ วิดเจ็ตคำรับรองที่สวยงาม

Hupso

Hupso

hupso.co

Hupso เป็นเครื่องมือวิเคราะห์เว็บไซต์ฟรี มีรายงานฟรีสำหรับเว็บไซต์นับพันแห่ง สำหรับทุกเว็บไซต์ในฐานข้อมูลที่กว้างขวางของเรา คุณสามารถดูการวิเคราะห์โดยละเอียด รวมถึงสถิติการเข้าชม รายได้ต่อเดือน ข้อมูลการแชร์บน Facebook ที่ตั้งเว็บเซิร์ฟเวอร์ และการประมาณมูลค่าเว็บไซต์

WiserNotify

WiserNotify

wisernotify.com

เราในฐานะมนุษย์ถูกวางสายให้เชื่อในความรู้สึกของเรา! ไม่ว่าเทคโนโลยีจะเปลี่ยนแปลงไปมากเพียงใด เรายังต้องมีการตรวจสอบเพื่อให้มั่นใจได้ WiserNotify ช่วยให้คุณได้รับการตรวจสอบความถูกต้อง ช่วยให้คุณเชื่อมต่อกับลูกค้าเพื่อเพิ่มความไว้วางใจและยอดขาย ผ่านการแจ้งเตือนหลักฐานทางสังคมแบบโต้ตอบและวิดเจ็ตเร่งด่ว...

Multiview

Multiview

multiview.com

VisitorView เป็นซอฟต์แวร์วิเคราะห์เว็บที่จับคู่ที่อยู่ IP ของบริษัทที่เยี่ยมชมเว็บไซต์ของคุณกับฐานข้อมูลของเรา เพื่อแจ้งชื่อของธุรกิจเหล่านั้นและอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย

SleekFlow

SleekFlow

sleekflow.io

SleekFlow คือชุดการสนทนา Omnichannel ที่ขับเคลื่อนด้วย AI สำหรับการมีส่วนร่วมของลูกค้า แพลตฟอร์ม SleekFlow แบบครบวงจรสร้างการเดินทางของลูกค้าที่ราบรื่นและเป็นส่วนตัวผ่านช่องทางการส่งข้อความที่ทุกคนเข้าถึงได้ รวมถึง WhatsApp, Instagram, แชทสด และอีกมากมาย SleekFlow ทุ่มเทให้กับการกำหนดอนาคตของการสื่อ...

