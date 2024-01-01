Bookingjini

Bookingjini

ไม่ได้ติดตั้ง WebCatalog ใช่หรือไม่? ดาวน์โหลด WebCatalog Desktop

ใช้เว็บแอป

เว็บไซต์: bookingjini.com

เสริมประสบการณ์ของคุณด้วยแอปเดสก์ท็อปสำหรับ Bookingjini บน WebCatalog Desktop สำหรับ Mac, Windows, Linux

เรียกใช้แอปในหน้าต่างที่ไร้สิ่งที่มาทำให้วอกแวก พร้อมการเสริมคุณภาพมากมาย

จัดการและสลับไปมาระหว่างหลายบัญชีและแอปอย่างง่ายดาย โดยไม่ต้องสลับเบราว์เซอร์

Bookingjini is a comprehensive hospitality technology platform that helps hotels and accommodation providers grow their business. Key features and services include: * Booking Engine: Intelligent booking engine that helps increase direct bookings and improve guest experience. * Channel Manager: Connects properties to multiple online booking channels (OTAs, travel agents, etc.) to maximize revenue. * Marketing: Offers marketing automation tools to recover revenue, boost marketing ROI, and grow the hotel business. * Property Management: All-in-one app to manage front office, restaurant, housekeeping, and maintenance from a single dashboard. Key benefits highlighted: * Sell rooms through multiple channels (website, social media, OTAs) from a single platform. * Save time and costs of running a separate property management system. * Gain insights and analytics to achieve revenue and occupancy goals. *Personalized 24/7 support for customers. Bookingjini claims to be trusted by over 5,000 customers and have processed over 42 million dollars in bookings to date. They position themselves as an all-in-one hospitality technology solution to empower hotels and accommodations of all sizes to start, run, and grow their business.

เว็บไซต์: bookingjini.com

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Bookingjini อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง

บางทีคุณอาจจะชอบ

ThinkReservations

ThinkReservations

thinkreservations.com

WebBookingPro

WebBookingPro

webbookingpro.com

Agoda

Agoda

agoda.com

Profitroom

Profitroom

profitroom.com

Social Places

Social Places

socialplaces.io

Channel Manager

Channel Manager

channelmanager.com.au

Amenitiz

Amenitiz

amenitiz.com

Mews

Mews

mews.com

Propertyware

Propertyware

propertyware.com

Zoho Marketing Automation

Zoho Marketing Automation

zoho.com

Lengow

Lengow

lengow.com

OnVoard

OnVoard

onvoard.com

สำรวจ

ผลิตภัณฑ์

ดาวน์โหลด

การสนับสนุน

บริษัท

กฎหมาย

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

เราใช้คุกกี้ในการจัดเตรียมและปรับปรุงเว็บไซต์ของเราให้ดียิ่งขึ้น โดยการใช้งานเว็บไซต์ของเรา แสดงว่าคุณยินยอมต่อการใช้คุกกี้

นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว