Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards that encapsulate not just their contact details, but also a richer profile including links to social media, professional websites, and other digital platforms. These cards can be effortlessly shared with anyone, anytime, through a smartphone or other digital devices, facilitating instant connection in any networking situation. Blinq stands out for its ease of use, offering intuitive design and user-friendly interface, making it an essential tool for modern professionals keen on building and maintaining their business networks in an environmentally conscious way.

หมวดหมู่:

Productivity
ซอฟต์แวร์สร้างรหัส QR

เว็บไซต์: blinq.me

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ Blinq.me อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง

