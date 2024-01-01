BeMyEye

BeMyEye

ไม่ได้ติดตั้ง WebCatalog ใช่หรือไม่? ดาวน์โหลด WebCatalog Desktop

ใช้เว็บแอป

เว็บไซต์: bemyeye.com

เสริมประสบการณ์ของคุณด้วยแอปเดสก์ท็อปสำหรับ BeMyEye บน WebCatalog Desktop สำหรับ Mac, Windows, Linux

เรียกใช้แอปในหน้าต่างที่ไร้สิ่งที่มาทำให้วอกแวก พร้อมการเสริมคุณภาพมากมาย

จัดการและสลับไปมาระหว่างหลายบัญชีและแอปอย่างง่ายดาย โดยไม่ต้องสลับเบราว์เซอร์

BeMyEye provides consumer brands with a complete solution to track, analyse and improve their in-store performance, using AI, IR and crowdsourcing technologies to help them achieve perfect store execution Equip your sales force with our ‘Compass’ app to perform fast & accurate store audits using IR, or order visits from our community of 3m+ on-demand auditors. Photographs and collected data are automatically processed to produce all your retail KPIs – product availability, compliance of promotions, share of shelf, competitor data, etc. Our ‘Retail Execution Cockpit’ gives you way more than an intuitive view of your store KPIs. We have designed the platform to help you to identify trends & issues, to analyze the impact of each KPI – you can connect it to external data sources, like sales data – and to directly communicate priorities to your reps. Select the list of stores that you want our crowd to cover: our ‘Eyes’ will run objective store audits and you will receive all your KPIs in real-time. Use this solution for stores where field reps are not allowed to take action, to increase your store coverage at a limited price or just to get certified, unbiased & accurate data.
หมวดหมู่:
Business
Retail Execution Software

เว็บไซต์: bemyeye.com

ข้อความปฏิเสธความรับผิดชอบ: WebCatalog ไม่ได้ประกอบกิจการร่วม ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต ไม่ได้รับการรับรองโดยหรือเชื่อมโยงกับ BeMyEye อย่างเป็นทางการไม่ว่าในทางหนึ่งทางใด ชื่อผลิตภัณฑ์ โลโก้ และแบรนด์ทั้งหมด เป็นทรัพย์สินของเจ้าของที่เกี่ยวข้อง

ทางเลือกสำหรับ

Pepperi

Pepperi

pepperi.com

Repsly

Repsly

repsly.com

Promomash

Promomash

promomash.com

Wiser Solutions

Wiser Solutions

wiser.com

Footmarks

Footmarks

footmarks.com

VisitBasis

VisitBasis

visitbasis.com

Bindy

Bindy

bindy.com

Progress Retail

Progress Retail

progressretail.com

ThirdChannel

ThirdChannel

thirdchannel.com

Skupos

Skupos

skupos.com

GoSpotCheck

GoSpotCheck

gospotcheck.com

บางทีคุณอาจจะชอบ

Wiser Solutions

Wiser Solutions

wiser.com

VisitBasis

VisitBasis

visitbasis.com

ThirdChannel

ThirdChannel

thirdchannel.com

Waytobi

Waytobi

waytobi.com

Arcimus

Arcimus

arcimus.com

Varos

Varos

varos.com

Clientbook

Clientbook

clientbook.com

Footmarks

Footmarks

footmarks.com

Tripetto

Tripetto

tripetto.com

Robocompass

Robocompass

robocompass.com

Pepperi

Pepperi

pepperi.com

Billy Grace

Billy Grace

billygrace.com

สำรวจ

ผลิตภัณฑ์

ดาวน์โหลด

การสนับสนุน

บริษัท

กฎหมาย

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

เราใช้คุกกี้ในการจัดเตรียมและปรับปรุงเว็บไซต์ของเราให้ดียิ่งขึ้น โดยการใช้งานเว็บไซต์ของเรา แสดงว่าคุณยินยอมต่อการใช้คุกกี้

นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว